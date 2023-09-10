EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The wait is over. Buffalo Bills football has returned. Well, almost.
At long last, the Bills will open the 2023 season on Monday night with a road AFC East matchup against the New York Jets. Buffalo enters its Week 1 affair with New York as a 2.5-point favorite, with plenty of pomp and circumstance surrounding the opening kickoff of both teams’ seasons, scheduled for 8:15 p.m. at MetLife Stadium.
Let’s dive deep into this week’s Monday Night Football matchup with the first regular-season edition of my Five Takes:
ALL ABOARD THE HYPE TRAIN?
Following the offseason addition of future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers, the Jets enter the ’23 campaign as the most-hyped team in the league.
New York finished just 7-10 a season ago, failing to advance to the playoffs for a league-leading 12th consecutive year. Despite finishing in last place within the AFC East, after injecting Rodgers’ presence into the locker room, the Jets have immediately been elevated from an also-ran to one of the NFL’s most feared teams to begin the season.
The Jets’ defense was solid a season ago, finishing the regular season allowing the fourth-fewest yards per game (311.1) and fourth-lowest points allowed with a per-game average of 18.5. The trouble for New York was on the offensive side of the ball, as it finished with the fourth-lowest points per game average (17.4) throughout 2022.
Enter Rodgers, who recorded a down year statistically in ’22 — a season he finished with just 3,695 passing yards and 26 touchdowns. Despite taking a step back in terms of his production during his age-39 season, many believe the veteran QB will help elevate the stagnant Jets’ offense to a more significant level of production, thus complementing the already-elite NY defense.
However, it’s difficult to believe inserting an aging quarterback along with a new offensive coordinator in Nathaniel Hackett, who crashed and burned as head coach of the Denver Broncos, will be the magic elixir for a team that hasn’t sniffed meaningful football in December and January for over a decade.
Rodgers has abundant experience working with Hackett, as the two teamed up for a few years during the duo’s time with the Green Bay Packers when Rodgers claimed back-to-back Most Valuable Player awards during the 2020 and 2021 seasons. But the Jets lack a surplus of weapons surrounding their QB, who dealt with injury issues a year ago.
Rodgers will turn 40 during the 2023 campaign, and it’s unclear if he’s capable of bouncing back while carrying a team with inadequate weapons around him — something he did for years in Green Bay but will find much more challenging to accomplish as he gets older. See: Tom Brady’s final year with the New England Patriots before moving to Tampa Bay.
In 15 seasons as Green Bay’s starting quarterback, Rodgers often masked the team’s deficiency in offensive firepower with his incredible ability to adlib on the field, making plays that other QBs would not find possible. But Father Time spares no one — including Brady — and it remains to be seen if Rodgers can bounce back from a year in which he recorded his highest interception total since 2008 — his first season as the Packers starter. And to do so with the limited weaponry he appears to have with the Jets amplifies the challenge he will face this year.
New York comes equipped with a running game that possesses significant potential, with running back Breece Hall coming off of an ACL injury, which ended his season after seven games his rookie year, during which he recorded a yards per carry average of 5.8 on 80 attempts. The Jets also added Pro Bowl veteran RB Dalvin Cook, the brother of Bills RB James Cook, who spent the first six years of his career with the Minnesota Vikings and had offseason surgery to repair a dislocated shoulder.
But with both players reportedly entering the season on a limited snap count, it will be interesting to see if either player, particularly Hall, can burst out of the gate with an impactful performance against the Bills, much less stand the test of an entire NFL regular season. Although Cook played in 17 games and rushed for over 1,000 yards for the Vikings last season, he has a lengthy injury history, having missed several games throughout his six-year career, while the Jets’ second-year RB is coming off a significant injury.
Beyond its two talented RBs, there isn’t much to write home about in terms of the Jets’ group of pass-catchers. Rodgers helped engineer offseason free-agent signings of fellow former Packers, wide receivers Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb, with both players joining a less-than-stellar group surrounding 2022 Offensive Rookie of the Year, WR Garrett Wilson. Aside from Wilson, who was one of the most productive receivers in the league last season despite a tough situation, NY’s arsenal of offensive weapons is less than inspiring.
Along with the team’s depth surrounding the second-year star WR, the Jets’ offensive line is also a question mark. New York will trot out a 38-year-old left tackle in Duane Brown, who played through a torn rotator cuff last season. Brown will be joined by a host of unproven players elsewhere throughout the team’s front-five, including 2020 first-round pick Mekhi Becton, who missed the entirety of the 2022 campaign with an avulsion fracture of his right kneecap and played in only one game the year prior after a sustaining a knee injury during the Jets’ 2021 season opener.
Surrounding Rodgers, there remains a lot of uncertainty throughout the Jets’ offensive personnel that it’s difficult to imagine it all coming together and working seamlessly immediately to begin the season.
While I don’t see it happening, over several weeks, NY could prove me wrong while developing into a playoff contender and championship-level team. But I just don’t see this reconstructed offense as capable of hitting the ground running in Week 1 against the three-time defending division champion Bills.
DORSEY, ALLEN IN YEAR TWO
While some were left dissatisfied with the performance of the Bills’ offense during the unit’s first year under offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey, things weren’t so bad for Buffalo throughout 2022.
Josh Allen and company finished the year having recorded the second-highest points per game average (28.4) and yards per game average (397.6) in the NFL. Allen’s turnover rate was alarmingly high, as the Bills QB recorded the most giveaways of any player in the league with 19 (14 interceptions, 5 fumbles lost), which led to some struggles for the unit as a whole — particularly during the team’s embarrassing Divisional Round defeat at the hands of the Cincinnati Bengals, which seemingly shifted the national media’s opinion of the Bills from a potential championship contender to just another team.
Allen finished the 27-10 loss to the Bengals just 25 of 42 passing for 264 yards and an interception. His performance equated to a passer rating of 68, his lowest since Buffalo’s loss to the Jets in Week 9 when an elbow injury Allen sustained capped a dreadful performance from the Bills during a 20-17 defeat. The damage to his ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) appeared to play a significant role in the QB’s inconsistency throughout the back half of last season, disrupting his throwing mechanics and leading to lesser performance, particularly when it came to being accurate with the football.
But having rehabbed the injury throughout the offseason and the team adding numerous pieces around him and the Bills’ several other returning offensive starters, it appears Buffalo’s franchise quarterback has what he needs at his disposal to help him put his best foot forward while clearing up some of the deficiencies the team exhibited in its first year under Dorsey.
The Bills added plenty of weaponry during the offseason, most notably in first-round draft tight end Dalton Kincaid, who is expected to play a significant role immediately to begin the season. But beyond Kincaid, several other new faces are expected to join the fold as significant contributors, particularly bruising running backs Damien Harris and Latavius Murray, who are expected to provide a powerful punch for Buffalo near the goal line, an area in which the team struggled to convert consistently a season ago. Trent Sherfield and Deonte Harty were brought in to help bolster a wide receiver room that was lacking adequate depth last year, while the promotion of former second-round pick James Cook as the team’s No. 1 and potential three-down running back should provide Buffalo’s attack with increased explosiveness, which it lacked with former starting RB Devin Singletary eating up the lion’s share of snaps out of the backfield.
Along with the added firepower at the skill positions, the Bills have welcomed a few new players up front offensively in their two new starting guards — Connor McGovern on the left side and second-round rookie O’Cyrus Torrence on the right. Like at wide receiver, the Bills expect to be much better along the offensive line this season.
Like any team, there remains plenty to be seen from the Bills this season, one they will enter without the pressure of being picked as a Super Bowl darling by much of the national media, as was the case entering the previous two regular seasons. Buffalo has returned to being just another face in the crowd this year, with plenty of national pundits picking this team to miss the playoffs.
That said, I see the Bills as a team that remains on the rise. Buffalo retained much of its roster from last season while having made several potentially significant additions on the offensive side of the ball, which should allow Allen and company to take things to another level as the group builds continuity in the second year playing in Dorsey’s system.
BATTLE IN THE TRENCHES
Although you could provide a similar analysis for any NFL game, this matchup between the Bills and Jets will likely come down to the battle in the trenches.
Buffalo bolstered its offensive line throughout the offseason in hopes of faring better against teams such as NY, which comes equipped with one of football’s most fearsome defensive fronts. Led by defensive tackle Quinnen Williams, who finished with 3 sacks in two games against the Bills last season, the Jets will provide a stern test for the new-look Buffalo O-line, which must come to play on Monday if it hopes to walk away a winner.
On the other side of the ball, the Bills made several additions to their defensive line, bringing in sack machine Leonard Floyd to help stem the tide as future Hall of Fame pass rusher Von Miller remains on the Physically Unable to Perform list for the first four weeks of the season. Along with Floyd, those returning along the Bills’ D-line, including defensive tackle Ed Oliver, who signed a contract extension during the offseason, and third-year edge rusher Greg Rousseau, will be expected to increase their production from a season ago, as will former second-round pick A.J. Epenesa, who is currently in the final year of his rookie contract.
The Bills’ pass rush has been presented with a golden opportunity to start the season strong, as the Jets’ offensive line has proven inconsistent throughout training camp and the preseason, producing cause for concern for NYJ fans entering Week 1 against Buffalo. Last season, the Jets allowed their quarterbacks to be sacked 42 times, placing them in the upper half of the league in terms of sacks allowed. While one would expect a veteran such as Rodgers to help alleviate some of the team’s struggles in pass protection based on his savvy and experience, a QB can only do so much to aid his offensive line, one area where both teams have plenty of question marks entering Week 1. Whichever team can answer those questions more effectively will have a better chance to win on Monday night.
STOP THE RUN
Along with the offensive line, another area of concern for the Bills entering Week 1 will be at middle linebacker, where first-year starter Terrel Bernard will suit up for his first game action of the 2023 season. Bernard sustained a hamstring injury late during training camp at St. John Fisher University and missed all three of the team’s preseason games but still beat out Tyrel Dodson, with whom he was competing for the starting role since former Bills LB Tremaine Edmunds departed through free agency.
Bernard is undersized for the position, standing 6-foot-1 and weighing 222 pounds, and it remains to be seen if he is capable of standing up against opposing running games. Beyond Bernard, the Bills aren’t exactly the most physically imposing group within their front seven defensively. Buffalo often plays nickel coverage, which places another defensive back on the field in favor of a linebacker, doing so more than 90% of the time a season ago. That leaves the Bills’ front seven to include the likes of Bernard and CB Taron Johnson, which improves the team’s ability in pass coverage — a strength of Bernard’s — but also increases its liability when attempting to stop the run.
It will be critical for Bernard, and Johnson, for that matter, to be effective in thumping up opposing running backs near the line of scrimmage. It may be too much to ask for Bernard to suddenly transform into the next Dick Butkus, but he must prove adequate when competing near the line of scrimmage, or the Bills could be in for a long day against the Jets. If Bernard struggles out of the gate, it would also call into question his long-term viability as the team’s starting MLB.
COME OUT SWINGING
The Bills will not have the benefit of easing into the 2023 season, which they will enter with many around the league’s mediascape questioning their potential as a Super Bowl contender. Right away, Buffalo is tasked with what many view as a top-notch divisional opponent, one viewed as capable of ending Buffalo’s three-year reign as AFC East champions.
While I believe the Bills will win this game and, as the season progresses, the Jets will prove to be a paper tiger, Buffalo must be on its Ps and Qs on Monday night to avoid the upset.
New York’s offense still has plenty to prove, but its defense has shown in previous meetings to be a thorn in the Bills’ side. In two meetings last season, the Jets held the Bills to just 18.5 points per game and Allen to just 176 passing yards per game. If Buffalo isn’t careful, New York’s defense could steal this game.
But with many new options at his disposal, which is sure to alleviate some of the heavy burden heaped upon his shoulders a season ago, I believe Allen will lead the Bills to victory and a 1-0 start.
Prediction: Gimme the Bills in a close game, 28-24.
Allen throws for 250-plus yards and 2 touchdowns without a turnover, while Cook rushes for 60-plus yards and a score. Stefon Diggs goes over 80 yards receiving while being matched up with 2022 Defensive Rookie of the Year Sauce Gardner, while Kincaid starts the season hot, recording 5-plus receptions and over 60 yards to help propel the Buffalo passing game.
The Jets struggle to find their rhythm in their first game with Rodgers calling the signals from under center, with the veteran gunslinger firing a couple of interceptions, one recorded by Bernard, who fares well in his first start. The Jets will have their way against the Bills in the running game, but it won’t matter, as a late pick thrown by Rodgers will help the Bills seal the opening-day win.