ORCHARD PARK — Come Sunday at 3 p.m. at Highmark Stadium, the Bills and Cincinnati Bengals will strap on the pads and do it all over again, just a few short weeks after a regular-season matchup between the two teams was disrupted and eventually canceled due to Damar Hamlin crashing to the turf and suffering cardiac arrest. This time, however, the stakes will be higher.

Hamlin’s condition has since trended rapidly in a positive direction. But the emotions felt on the field on that early-January night are still fresh in the minds of players and coaches alike as both teams enter their most critical game of the season.

