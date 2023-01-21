ORCHARD PARK — Come Sunday at 3 p.m. at Highmark Stadium, the Bills and Cincinnati Bengals will strap on the pads and do it all over again, just a few short weeks after a regular-season matchup between the two teams was disrupted and eventually canceled due to Damar Hamlin crashing to the turf and suffering cardiac arrest. This time, however, the stakes will be higher.
Hamlin’s condition has since trended rapidly in a positive direction. But the emotions felt on the field on that early-January night are still fresh in the minds of players and coaches alike as both teams enter their most critical game of the season.
“These two teams shared an experience that no other teams that I have known, you know,” said Bills center Mitch Morse. “But I wouldn’t say there’s any apprehension out there or residual effects. I think just being able to play ball these last few weeks has been good. I think a few guys are still coming down emotionally, like kind of catching up on their rest and stuff.
“For me, personally, I can only speak for myself, it’s subsided a bit. Who knows how that might manifest itself on game day? But you go with the flow as you do it in this game. It’s a good question, but I think we’re making the right steps to continue on.”
After the Week 17 matchup was canceled, both teams closed the regular season with impressive victories within their respective divisions before enduring challenging divisional rematches during the Wild Card round. The Bills edged the Miami Dolphins, 34-31, last Sunday afternoon despite Josh Allen throwing two interceptions and adding a fumble that the Dolphins returned for a touchdown. The Bengals allowed quarterback Joe Burrow to be sacked nine times against their AFC North foe, the Baltimore Ravens, in the Wild Card round, but for the second straight week, Cincinnati prevailed over its division rival to the tune of a dramatic 24-17 win.
This week, with the Bills and Bengals having battled through difficult first-round matchups and with each team close to completely re-focused on the task at hand — claiming what would be each franchise’s first Super Bowl Championship — this week’s Divisional Round tilt has all the makings of an all-time classic playoff matchup. Two of the league’s best quarterbacks and two of the NFL’s budding superstar head coaches will square off for what should be a thrilling evening of postseason football in Orchard Park.
Here are my Five Takes on Sunday’s Divisional Round battle between Cincinnati and Buffalo:
INJURY REPORT
After being limited participants in practice throughout the week, Bills defensive tackles Jordan Phillips and DaQuan Jones have each been deemed questionable to play on Sunday. Phillips has dealt with a shoulder injury since sustaining the ailment late in Buffalo’s Week 13 win over the New England Patriots. He is expected to play against Cincinnati. Jones is a bit more of a question mark, as he sustained a calf injury during the win over the Dolphins last week and was more limited than Phillips this week, judging based on the portions of practice which were open to the media.
All other Bills players, including cornerback Dane Jackson, who left last week’s game with a knee injury, are expected to play. That does not include safety Micah Hyde, who Bills head coach Sean McDermott ruled out earlier in the week. Hyde was declared out for the season after sustaining a neck injury during Buffalo’s Week 2 win over the Tennessee Titans. But he has since worked his way back onto the practice field, leaving the door open for his return down the road in the postseason.
The Bengals will enter Sunday’s game with a depleted offensive line, with starting offensive linemen Alex Cappa and Jonah Williams both ruled out with leg injuries. Cappa is dealing with an ankle ailment, while Williams’ injury is to his knee. Cincinnati struggled to protect Burrow last week, and now without two starters, the Bengals’ front five will be ripe for the picking come Sunday.
Cincinnati defensive back Tre Flowers is doubtful with a hamstring injury. Per The Athletic’s Bengals reporter Paul Dehner Jr., the absence of Flowers will lead to rookie first-round pick Dax Hill assuming Flowers’ role in coverage when it comes to matching up with opposing tight ends, in this case, Buffalo’s Dawson Knox, who has recorded a touchdown reception in five straight games.
“I think confidence and Josh and Dawson being on the same page with things and extremely comfortable with one another and where Dawson is going to be. I think just that rapport that those two have is very strong,” said McDermott.
RIPE FOR THE PICKING
With the Bengals’ offensive line experiencing drastic personnel changes due to injury, a golden opportunity has presented itself for the Bills’ pass rush. After Burrow was sacked four times against the Ravens last week, the Bills should also be given an ample amount of chances to get after the Bengals’ QB and bring him to the ground. With that said, despite Cincinnati’s injury struggles along the line of scrimmage offensively, Bills edge defender Greg Rousseau says that Buffalo is not taking the Bengals’ high-powered offense, which is tied for 11th in the league in yards per play (5.5), lightly.
“They’ve got a solid all-around team,” said Rousseau. “So it’s going to be a challenge. We’re not sleeping on nobody. It doesn’t matter who they have out there. We know we have to go out there and bring our A-game.”
Rousseau will be at the forefront of the Bills’ pass-rushing efforts this week, as he has been since free-agent signee Von Miller went down with a knee injury during Buffalo’s Thanksgiving Day win over the Detroit Lions in Week 12. Rousseau returned from an injury of his own the week after Miller was lost for the season, and since returning, has recorded three sacks, five quarterback hits and three tackles for loss in his team’s next six games. Rousseau has just one game with two sacks this season, Buffalo’s Week 14 win over the New York Jets. Another such performance will be required from Rousseau if Buffalo hopes to contain Burrow and the Bengals’ impressive receiving corps.
“Our goals and our mindset is really the same every game — stop the run first, impact the passer and take the ball away and score on defense,” said Rousseau. “So nothing really changes for us.”
BURROW, RECEIVERS
Although the Bengals’ offensive line is banged up, that has not, and will not prevent Burrow and his steady crop of wide receivers from producing a big afternoon if the Bills’ pass rush is unable to impact the game.
“Their skill is off the charts,” said McDermott. “Joe and what he’s accomplished to this point as a quarterback in this league, extremely smart accurate, the list goes on. He’s an elite quarterback for good reason. Then the skill that they have with the receivers, the tight end, the backs, they’re as skilled as there is in the league.”
Since Burrow entered the league, finding productive offensive line play has been a concern for Cincinnati. But despite the deficiency of his O-line, Burrow has battled through a lack of production from that unit by getting the ball out of his hand quickly and into the hands of his top targets, wide receivers Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, who each recorded over 1,000 receiving yards during the regular season.
Last season, according to Next Gen Stats, Burrow was 10th in the NFL in time to throw, averaging just 2.69 seconds from snap to release during the regular season.
“I think he just has a very good command of that offense. And what he’s able to do. Obviously, he has a lot of trust in his receivers,” said Bills safety Jordan Poyer. “One of the top receiving corps in the NFL. He has a very good understanding of what he sees on the other side of the football. He has very good understanding of timing and his receivers, their routes, and he’s very smart, very intelligent.”
In the Bills’ previous matchup with Cincinnati, Burrow engineered an impressive scoring drive to begin the game and appeared on his way to another before Hamlin collided with Higgins near midfield, leading to Hamlin’s health scare.
The Bengals opened the Week 17 game with a quick touchdown drive on the opening possession, cruising down the field and finishing a five-play, 75-yard drive with a 14-yard touchdown pass from Burrow to Boyd. The scoring drive spanned 2:26 and put Cincinnati ahead 7-0 with 12:34 remaining in the opening quarter.
Cincinnati challenged Bills cornerback Tre’Davious White on the opening drive, going after him on the first play from scrimmage and on the touchdown to Boyd. On the first play of the drive, Burrow went deep down the left sideline to Chase, who got tied up with White and drew a flag for pass interference on the Buffalo CB. On the touchdown to Boyd, White was beaten by the Bengals wide receiver on a post route.
Buffalo responded with points on its opening possession, capping a 12-play drive with a 25-yard field goal from Tyler Bass, which cut Buffalo’s deficit to 7-3 with 6:52 remaining in the first.
On the ensuing possession, Burrow helped lead Cincinnati near midfield before Hamlin’s injury stopped the game.
This week, White must be better in coverage than he was the first time around. If he’s not, it will be a long day for the Buffalo secondary, which has performed inconsistently throughout the season. Also, after Jackson left last week’s game, he did not return, which opened the door for rookie CB Kaiir Elam to see the field extensively, which led to a productive game from the rookie. Elam recorded two critical pass breakups and an interception in the win over the Dolphins. After the game, McDermott said that Jackson could have returned to the game, which alludes to the fact that the team stuck with the rookie over the veteran due to production.
“Just continuing to grow each and every week. Each and every day. Each and every week. He’s a player I respect a lot just because I see the work that he puts into his craft,” said Poyer of the rookie. “And you’re starting to see it pay off. You know, the big plays that he made over the last weekend and the plays that he’s going to continue to make to help our team win football games. So, just a really smart player, a really dedicated player. He’s coming along on his own as a rookie. It’s not an easy position to be in as a rookie corner. Especially first-round pick, having to, you know, him and Dane are coming on and off the field every series or so.”
This week, with Jackson still a bit banged up and with Elam coming off such an impactful performance, it certainly appears as if it would behoove the Bills to go with the rookie more extensively against the Bengals.
“He’s revealing himself to us, and our awareness is heightening in terms of who he is,” said McDermott of Elam. “So, I think it’s all good stuff. His work ethic was noticeable right from the start. I know it’s been well documented what he did at the combine with his notebook and everything and probably blown out of proportion a little bit. He puts in the time, and I think if you want more, you got to put in more time, and he puts in that time.”
Another player that will play a critical role in defending Burrow and the Bengals’ high-powered offense is Bills linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, who has been a polarizing figure in Buffalo since being drafted by the team in 2018. Edmunds is not only Buffalo’s defensive play caller, but he is their patrolman in the center of the field. His presence, and whether or not he is able to come away with a few big plays on Sunday, could go a long way in determining the outcome of this game.
“He’s a great guy to have out there,” said McDermott of Edmunds. “I would say, just understanding what we’re trying to do defensively, his grasp on the defense, his leadership, leading himself but also leading the guys around him whether it’s practice the week leading up to the game in terms of the preparation or the field come game time.
“He’s a tough guy to throw over in that regard because of his height, because of his wingspan. He just does a good job in those in those elements there.”
Edmunds recorded his first interception of the season against the Patriots in Week 18. I think he’s due for another one this week.
BALL SECURITY
Offensively, the Bills have produced at a high rate this season despite turning the ball over at an alarming rate. Allen has thrown 16 interceptions and lost six fumbles this season. The 22 combined turnovers committed by Allen are the most of any quarterback in the NFL.
“Obviously, we want to end every possession with the ball in our hands — whether it’s a touchdown, punting it away, or kicking a field goal,” said Allen. “And that’s our mindset — that’ll never change. And there is a thin line between being aggressive and being a little bit reckless. So, again, just getting back on the right side of that mind and being smart but not being conservative.”
Through a streak of eight straight victories, and perhaps all season, the only thing that has slowed the Bills is the Bills themselves. Particularly Allen’s turnover issues, which have allowed lesser teams to stick around, and in a few cases, defeat Buffalo, including during a Week 3 loss to Miami, when Allen threw for over 400 yards and two touchdowns but fumbled three times, losing one of them. And again in Weeks 9 and 10 during Buffalo’s only losing skid of the year, a two-game setback including losses to the Jets and Minnesota Vikings. During that two-game stretch, Allen turned the ball over five times.
“At the end of the day, it’s the man in the arena. It’s the guy in the helmet that’s got to make the decision,” said Allen. “I don’t want to put our team in bad situations. I just want to help this team win football games, and that’s what I’m on paid to do, is score touchdowns for this offense and help us win games.”
If Allen plays a clean game on Sunday, there is no reason to think the Bills won’t prove themselves to be the better team in this Divisional Round matchup.
ANY MEANS NECESSARY
There has been plenty said about the Bills’ tendency to make things interesting over the past several weeks, with fans and media alike providing criticism for the team’s inability to put teams away down the stretch of games. Specifically Allen’s inconsistencies.
However, this week, all that should matter for the Bills and their critics is a win — by any means necessary. While it will be critical for Allen to protect the football if Buffalo hopes to put forth a winning effort against Cincinnati, if he does happen to throw a few interceptions, and the team still is able to come away with the victory, that’s all that should matter this week.
There are no style points at this level of the postseason, and while every team hopes to be playing its best football in January, oftentimes, these games come down to which team can grind through the muck of playoff football and walk away from the battlefield victorious. While it shouldn’t be recommended, if Buffalo plays an imperfect game, the perfect outcome is all that will matter. And that perfect outcome for the Bills is a win and berth in the AFC Championship game for the second time in three seasons. No matter how it looks.
“We want to keep the same vibe, the same mindset that we’ve had. I think the one thing that changes around here, instead of being playoff caliber, we got to be championship caliber,” said Allen. “Everything on and off the field, in the treatment room, in the training room. Just making sure that we’re physically and mentally ready to go as possible. Because, again, it’s win or go home.”
Cincinnati has won its past nine games and, after a slow start to the season, has regained its form as one of the most formidable teams in all of football. Fortunately for the Bills, they’re another of the top teams in the league.
“They got good players. We got good players, too,” said Poyer. “It’s going to be a fun atmosphere, and we’re excited to play.”
Prediction: Gimme the Bills to win, 35-34. An instant classic turns out in the Bills’ favor, with Allen throwing for over 400 yards and four touchdowns without a turnover, while Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis each record their second consecutive 100-yard receiving game. Knox catches a touchdown pass for the sixth straight game.