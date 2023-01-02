CINCINNATI — The Bills’ most critical matchup of the 2022-23 regular season will take place in Week 17, with Buffalo set to hit the road to Cincinnati to meet the defending AFC champion Bengals in primetime on Monday Night Football for a meeting that holds steep playoff implications.

“It’s make the playoffs, win the division, secure home field by getting the one seed, then obviously winning the world championship, the Super Bowl,” said Josh Allen. “That’s what we’re trying to accomplish. Every time we step on the field, we want to win the football game. It’s going to come down to execution on Monday night.”

