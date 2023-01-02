CINCINNATI — The Bills’ most critical matchup of the 2022-23 regular season will take place in Week 17, with Buffalo set to hit the road to Cincinnati to meet the defending AFC champion Bengals in primetime on Monday Night Football for a meeting that holds steep playoff implications.
“It’s make the playoffs, win the division, secure home field by getting the one seed, then obviously winning the world championship, the Super Bowl,” said Josh Allen. “That’s what we’re trying to accomplish. Every time we step on the field, we want to win the football game. It’s going to come down to execution on Monday night.”
Both teams are vying for the No. 1 seed in the AFC, with the Bills sitting atop the conference standings at 12-3 entering the Week 17 tilt, while Cincinnati is close behind at 11-4. Buffalo holds the tiebreaker over the Kansas City Chiefs, who also entered this week’s action at 12-3 before a slim win over the Denver Broncos pushed them to 13-3. The Bills control their own destiny as, with a win this week and a win over the New England Patriots in Week 18, Buffalo would solidify its position as the AFC’s best at the conclusion of the regular year, which would provide them with home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.
“I get there’s a lot of implications for that,” said Allen in regard to the playoff implications. “That’s in the back of our mind. We’re taking it one game at a time, trying to control what we can control.”
The Bills have won six straight games entering their meeting with the Bengals, including a 35-13 thrashing of the Chicago Bears in Week 16. Buffalo’s winning spurt, albeit impressive, has not been flawless, with it navigating a few bumps in the road while working its way to the six-game jaunt.
Entering this week’s matchup against a high-powered Bengals team, the Bills must be as close to perfect as they’ve been all season if they hope to walk away with a seventh-straight victory.
Cincinnati has been just as hot as Buffalo in recent weeks and enters Week 17 as the winner of its last seven games. After an 0-2 start to the season, the Bengals have returned to form as a Super Bowl-caliber team that is a significant threat to Buffalo’s championship hopes.
Much like the Bills, Cincinnati has been forced to pull off a few close victories in recent weeks, including a four-point win over the Patriots last week and a three-point win over the Cleveland Browns two weeks before. Nonetheless, the Bengals have established themselves as one of the top three teams, along with the Bills and Chiefs, in the AFC.
With two of those teams set to meet in the second-to-last week of the regular season, the drama surrounding this game is as high as it gets.
Here are my Five Takes on this week’s high-profile conference tilt between Buffalo and Cincinnati:
INJURY REPORT
After missing last week’s win over the Bears due to a concussion, Bills center Mitch Morse will return to action after clearing the concussion protocol and practicing in full on Thursday and Friday.
“I feel good, feel real good, “said Morse on Thursday. “Really itching to get back out there and play some football.”
Rookie cornerback Christian Benford returned to practice, as his 21-day window to return from injured reserve was opened on Thursday, although it remains unclear if he will be activated in time for this week’s game against the Bengals.
“Don’t know yet, “said McDermott regarding Benford’s status. “Really focused on seeing how Christian looks as we get started here this week and open up the window and then really just focused on the Bengals at this time.”
Pass rusher Boogie Basham missed last week’s game against the Bears and was limited in practice through the first two days at the ADPRO Sports Training Center and was a full participant on Saturday. Defensive tackle Jordan Phillips, who returned to action against the Bears but left the game a few times due to injury, was limited on Thursday and Friday due to a shoulder injury he sustained during the Bills’ win over the Patriots, but was a full participant on Saturday. Phillips missed Buffalo’s next two games and returned last week, but his status for Monday’s game remains unclear.
Safety Jordan Poyer (knee) and special teams ace Taiwan Jones (hamstring) did not practice on Thursday and Friday, while Jones returned on Saturday. Linebacker Matt Milano (knee) and tight end Dawson Knox (hip) were limited through the first two days of practice but were full participants on Saturday.
The Bengals will be without starting offensive tackle La’el Collins, who was placed on IR with a knee injury after leaving Cincinnati’s win over the Patriots last week and missing practice on Thursday and Friday. Defensive end Sam Hubbard, who missed last week’s win over New England with a calf injury, was a limited participant throughout this week of practice and is questionable to play against the Bills. Cincinnati will welcome back tight end Hayden Hurst, who missed the team’s previous three games with a calf injury.
AIR IT OUT
The Bills’ running game showed great promise in last week’s win over the Bears, with Devin Singletary becoming the first Bills’ ball carrier to eclipse 100 rushing yards in a game this season and James Cook finishing with 99 rushing yards as Buffalo saw its rushing attack put forth its most productive performance of the year.
“The more you can do, the more versatile and multiple you can be on offense, that causes a little more problems for a defensive coordinator,” said Allen of the emergence of the running game.
With that said, this week, against Cincinnati, is not the week for Buffalo to turn to its running game to lead the way to victory.
The Bengals come equipped with one of the most stout defenses in the league in regard to stopping opposing ground games, allowing its opponents to rush for 4.2 yards per attempt, which is tied for the eighth-lowest rate in the league. As it has for much of the season, expect Buffalo to rely on Allen’s arm to carry them this week.
Allen appeared to return to his early-season form in the Bills’ Week 15 win over the Miami Dolphins when he tossed four touchdown passes while eclipsing 300 passing yards for the first time since Week 10. However, he took a step back against the Bears, firing two interceptions, increasing his season total to 13, which is the second-most in the NFL. The first of Allen’s two picks against the Bears was particularly concerning as his decision-making or vision appeared lacking, as has been the case amid his struggles protecting the football this season.
The Bengals have recorded 11 receptions as a team this season, which is middle of the road in terms of the entire NFL, while safety Vonn Bell has come away with four of those picks, and safety Jessie Bates III has recorded three interceptions on the year. If Allen is to put the ball up for grabs, Bell and Bates III will be waiting to capitalize. And while the Bengals haven’t provided the most fearsome pass rush this season, edge defender Trey Hendrickson has spent plenty of time in the backfield, recording a pass rush win rate of 21.1%, per Pro Football Focus, which is the 11th-best rate in the league in terms of players at his position. Hubbard leads Cincinnati with 6.5 sacks on the year, while Hendrickson has six sacks thus far.
The return of Morse is significant for the Bills, as he is the quarterback of the Buffalo offensive line and will play a key role in slowing Hendrickson, Hubbard and the Bengals’ vaunted run defense.
“Obviously, the player that he is and the mind that he is as well, it helps out our offense a lot,” said Allen of his starting center. “We’re happy to have him back out there.”
GET DIGGS INVOLVED EARLY
Stefon Diggs finished the first half of last week’s win over the Bears without a reception or even a target. The Bills must change that this week.
While it wouldn’t be wise for Allen to force the ball to his No. 1 receiver, there are ways to get a player of his caliber involved on an easy reception early in the game. A quick slant, a bubble screen — other creative play calls that will allow Diggs to break free and put his stamp on the game in the early going. His involvement, as we’ve seen throughout the season, is critical to the production of the Bills’ offense as a whole, and in such a big game this week, Buffalo’s top pass catcher must rise from his abbreviated slumber and return to the dominant player he was at the beginning of the season. And the Bills’ offensive coaching staff, along with Allen, must put him in a position to do so.
“Again, we know he’s one of the best receivers in the game. I think he’s the best receiver in the game,” said Allen of Diggs. “Forcing the ball to him is the last thing I’m going to do. I’m going to try to find the open guy and the right guy to throw to. That’s my goal every time I snap the ball. All right, let me find my first read. If it’s not there, let’s go on and check every box. But if he’s got an opportunity for the ball, I want to allow him to have that opportunity. It is a slippery slope or a very thin line of trying to get him the ball too much or forcing him the ball. Again just being smart. If it’s there, it’s there. If it’s not, we’ll move on. And he understands that. So I appreciate that about him.”
After beginning the season with 100-plus-yard receiving games in six of his first 10 starts, Diggs hasn’t eclipsed the century mark in six games while recording under 80 receiving yards in five of those matchups and under 50 yards in three of those games. It’s time for Diggs to rise from the ashes and re-establish himself as the elite target he’s proven to be during his time with the Bills. And Allen and Buffalo offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey must ensure he is well-positioned to do so.
SLOW BURROW, THREE-HEADED RECEIVING MONSTER
Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow continues to establish himself as one of the top passers in the NFL, racking up the second-most passing yards (4,260) and second-most passing touchdowns (34) in the league through 15 games.
Burrow has an embarrassment of riches at the wide receiver position, with Tee Higgins, Ja’Marr Chase and Tyler Boyd each entering Week 17 with 700-plus receiving yards and over 50 receptions. Higgins leads the team with 1,022 receiving yards while recording the second-most receptions (73), while Chase has caught a team-high 79 balls for 960 yards, and Boyd has made 53 receptions for 711 yards.
”They’ve got some really good receivers, and the quarterback is a good player as well,” said Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier. “It definitely presents some issues for you, but I think our guys are looking forward to the challenge, and we’ll have our hands full. I mean, all three of those guys are very, very good at what they do.”
Although Cincinnati also comes equipped with a capable rushing attack, powered by RB Joe Mixon, if the Bills’ defense is to put forth a productive performance against the Bengals, it will begin with slowing the Burrow-led passing attack, which is what fuels Cincinnati’s offensive engine.
Bills cornerback Tre’Davious White’s emergence in recent weeks could prove critical in limiting the Bengals’ passing attack, while the Buffalo pass rush, which remains without Von Miller, must be at its best in impacting Burrow and the Cincinnati passing game.
“I think he’s really close,” said Frazier of White’s return to full strength. “I don’t know — like I said before — if he’ll get to that Pro Bowl player that we saw before —then. Because for most guys, it takes at least a full year to get back to where you were playing. And he’s only been on the field what maybe three, four weeks, I think.”
In Miller’s absence, pass rusher Greg Rousseau has stepped up and returned to form since missing time due to an ankle injury earlier in the season. Defensive tackle Ed Oliver has also increased his production in recent weeks and must once again do so against the Bengals if the Bills hope to walk away with a critical conference win.
JUST WIN, BABY
Last week, it seemed the Bills were due for a convincing win over a lowly Bears team. And although it wasn’t pretty at times, Buffalo earned a 22-point victory, which was its largest margin of victory since a 35-point thrashing of the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 5.
This week, going up against one of the best teams in the league, the task at hand for the Bills is simple — survive and advance.
As opposed to other weeks, when Buffalo has gone up against lesser competition only to limp away with sloppy wins, against a quality Bengals team, it doesn’t matter how the Bills win this one. Whether it be by one point, 10 points, 20 points, or 100 points, a win is a win and should be judged accordingly.
Cincinnati has moved past the last seven opponents that have stood in its way, and if the Bills are to end the Bengals’ streak, that will be good enough for me, no matter how they’re able to pull it off.
This will be a clash of titans that is sure to live up to its billing as the most high-profile matchup of the NFL’s Week 17 slate.
Prediction: Gimme the Bills to win a close yet high-scoring game, 35-34. Josh Allen and the Bills offense drives the length of the field on the final drive, leaving minimal time on the clock, with a Tyler Bass successful point-after attempt proving to be the difference in a classic AFC showdown.