ROCHESTER — As the Bills prepare to hit the fields at St. John Fisher University for 2023 training camp, it’s time for the preseason’s first column, forecasting how I believe a few significant storylines will play out over the next several weeks.
With various questions to answer regarding the roster and plenty of new players to ingratiate into the team’s offensive and defensive systems, it is sure to be an exciting time at SJF. Here are my Five Takes concerning training camp, set to open on Wednesday:
SUPER BOWL WINDOW REMAINS OPEN
Following the Bills’ home loss at the hands of Cincinnati Bengals in last season’s Divisional Round, questions started to arise as to whether Buffalo’s window to win a Super Bowl was closing. I believe that talk is misguided.
Entering last season, the Bills were among the most-talked-about teams in the league, with many picking them as Super Bowl favorites to begin the year. Yes, they ended the season poorly. But what about everything that occurred leading up to the loss to Cincinnati? Not to mention all the adversity that befell the Bills over several months of hardship, they still managed to finish the regular season at 13-3, the third-best mark in the NFL, and won a playoff game — an accomplishment only six other teams managed to achieve in 2022.
Statistically, the Bills finished with the second-most yards per game in the league and allowed the sixth-fewest YPG. They return much of their starting lineup on both sides of the ball, with the exception of former starting middle linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, who departed for the Chicago Bears through free agency, and former starting running back Devin Singletary, who signed a free-agent deal with the Houston Texans. Buffalo also made several additions via the free-agent pool and the draft in hopes of bolstering a ‘53’ that was considered perhaps the best in the league from top to bottom at the outset of last season.
So, what changed in terms of how the Bills are viewed in the eyes of the media and fans of the league?
This week, ESPN’s Get Up has posed the question ‘Which team will win AFC East this season?’ to several of the show’s panelists, with many of them selecting the Miami Dolphins and New York Jets ahead of the Bills, the team that many of those same panelists picked to advance to the Super Bowl just 12 months ago. The about-face is befuddling.
As mentioned previously, from top to bottom, the Bills’ roster remains one of the deepest in the entire league, highlighted by players like Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs, Von Miller, Matt Milano, Micah Hyde, Jordan Poyer, Tre’Davious White and Mitch Morse, all of whom are regarded as top-tier players at their position who, along with one of the most successful head coach-general manager combinations the league has seen over the past half-decade, have helped propel the team to increased success.
A message to Bills fans everywhere: ignore the noise, this team once again has the makings of a bonafide contender. Don’t allow the pundits to persuade you otherwise.
BERNARD, ELAM WILL WIN RESPECTIVE POSITIONAL BATTLES
There are several interesting positional battles to follow closely throughout training camp. But perhaps the most intriguing of the bunch will be at linebacker and cornerback, where Buffalo must replace Edmunds’ services and settle on another option at the cornerback position, opposite a now fully recovered White.
At linebacker, there are several players in the running for the job, including 2022 third-round draft pick Terrel Bernard, rookie third-rounder Dorian Williams, veterans Tyrel Dodson and A.J. Klein, and 2022 seventh-round draft pick Baylon Spector. Out of this group, I believe Bernard will secure the job entering the regular season.
The Bills are hoping for a meaningful return on the second-year player selected in the top half of last year’s draft, and I believe Bernard has the skillset the team is looking for within Head Coach and now defensive play-caller Sean McDermott’s defense. After allowing Edmunds to walk in free agency, General Manager Brandon Beane spoke on what the team is looking for from their two-linebacker system, which I believe fits Bernard’s abilities.
“It’s a matchup league,” said Beane after the final round of the draft concluded. “So, you can take a bigger guy who is stout against the run, but you get them in the passing game, and you get a slot receiver on him or anything like that, and it could be a mismatch from that standpoint. So you got to weigh the passing game versus the run game. Some guys can do both. You’d love a guy who’s athletic enough to match up and stout enough to be firm when they’re trying to run downhill on you.”
Bernard is a bit undersized at 6-foot-1, 220 pounds, a far cry from Edmunds’ 6-foot-5, 250-pound frame. But I believe Bernard’s capacity in pass coverage stands out among the rest of the group vying for the starting role, and that will propel him toward solidifying the job after a few weeks of training camp.
With the selection of Williams, whose physical traits resemble those of Bernard, it appears the Bills have a particular skillset they’re hoping to extract from whatever player wins the job. And while Williams may possess a higher upside than Bernard, it would be surprising if he is ready to assimilate to a starting role, particularly one that will require him to call the defense.
With Bernard’s experience in the system, his particular skillset, and considering where he was selected in the draft a season ago, I view him as the most attractive option for the Bills at middle linebacker.
Much like with Bernard, considering the first-round selection of Elam in last season’s NFL Draft, it would be disappointing if he proves incapable of solidifying the starting job opposite White. Elam finished last season strong and has the tools to match up with some of the best receivers in the game, as he displayed a season ago. However, the Bills do love them some Dane Jackson, one of the team’s most consistent forces. And while he may not possess the same level of upside as Elam, it would not be surprising, if the team remains uncomfortable with Elam as the full-time starter, that they would go back to Jackson in that role, or perhaps rotate at the position as they did a season ago. In my opinion, a rotation would not be ideal, as that would mean another offseason had gone by with Elam failing to lock down the job.
Christian Benford remains in the running for a starting role, and after surprising as a late-round rooie who began last season as the starter, should not be counted out. But I think this one comes down to Jackson and Elam, with Elam holding a slight edge. In the end, I believe the former first-rounder will prove himself worthy of the job and will walk into the regular season as White’s counterpart. Elam’s physical and natural ability separate him from the pack. If he is able to put it all together this summer, and extending into the regular season, the Bills will have another top-notch CB on their hands.
BATTLE FOR RIGHT GUARD WON’T BE RESOLVED BEFORE REGULAR SEASON
The Bills brought in a host of reinforcements throughout the offseason, hoping to fortify their offensive line after it underperformed while enduring injury struggles throughout last season.
With former Dallas Cowboys OL Connor McGovern having signed a three-year, $22.35 million contract, it appears he will enter the season as the starting left guard, but the battle for the starting role at right guard is just beginning to heat up.
Buffalo drafted O’Cyrus Torrence in the second round, brought in free-agent David Edwards, will welcome back Ike Boettger, who missed much of last season with an Achilles injury, and Ryan Bates also returns, making this perhaps the most convoluted battle at Bills camp. With so much to sort through, I believe this competition will stretch into the regular season.
We have seen the Bills rotate players up front during games, particularly early in the year, dating back to former second-round pick Cody Ford’s days with the team. I think the team will elect to do so again, at least to begin the regular season, as I’m uncertain any of the aforementioned players are ready to assert themselves as the clear-cut option exiting training camp.
While Torrence’s massive frame and collegiate track record spark hope in the minds of Bills fans, he played in the Sun Belt for three seasons before transferring to the University of Florida for his senior year. His statistics are remarkable, having not allowed a single sack throughout his entire collegiate career, which consisted of over 3,000 snaps. But it remains to be seen how he will fit at the professional level, and the Bills have a history of taking things slowly with their younger players — particularly rookies.
Spencer Brown, who enters training camp as the incumbent starter at right tackle, did not crack the starting lineup until Week 4 of his rookie season. Dion Dawkins was not a member of the Bills’ starting five until Week 3 of his first year in the league.
While I believe when the dust settles, Torrence will claim the starting role at right guard, that dust will not settle before opening day against the New York Jets on Sept. 11.
Bates has proven an adequate option, although his versatility inside may lead to him being the first OL off the bench. And if Boettger can return to the form he exhibited before the injury, those are two steady forces the team will not hesitate to rely on if Torrence does not progress as rapidly as they desire. Edwards is another intriguing option, as his experience performing under Bills offensive line coach Aaron Kromer during the duo’s time with the Los Angeles Rams will allow him to fit right into the team’s blocking scheme.
It’s always tricky for media and fans to determine which offensive linemen outperform others without knowing a player’s blocking responsibilities on a given play. But if you’re headed out to training camp, watch closely the battle at right guard.
KINCAID WILL BE THE MOST HIGHLY DISCUSSED NON-QB ROOKIE THROUGHOUT NFL TRAINING CAMP/PRESEASON
A vast array of high-profile rookies have officially begun their professional journeys after reporting to training camp earlier this week. Among the group is Bills first-round tight end Dalton Kincaid, who I believe will be the most impactful non-quarterback rookie for any team this season.
Considering all the talk surrounding the expected increase in the Bills’ usage of 12 personnel, Kincaid will see plenty of throws go his way throughout training camp as he and his new quarterback, Josh Allen, continue to build a sound rapport. As the team attempts to expedite his progression in hopes of plugging him into a prominent role within the offense immediately to begin the regular season, his learning curve will be steep. Anticipate plenty of highs and lows for the rookie as he gains his first opportunity to showcase his skills against an NFL defense in live situations. What is expected to be an extensive workload will lead to plenty of opportunity for media members to react to every action the team’s new tight end takes.
DAMAR HAMLIN WILL MAKE THE FINAL 53-MAN ROSTER
As the great Bon Jovi, who is beloved by Bills fans everywhere, once said, I’m living on a prayer with this one.
I’m hoping with every fiber of my being that Hamlin will return to full strength and full efficacy after a couple of weeks of training camp, which will feature the first full-contact session the Buffalo safety has experienced since suffering cardiac arrest during the Bills’ Week 17 game against the Cincinnati Bengals last season.
All eyes will be watching to see how Hamlin comes away from his first physical interaction and whether he can hold up to the game’s rigor physically and mentally. There’s no telling how his body and mind will respond. But I hope Hamlin comes away from his first big hit in good standing. And, rather than the exchange drawing an adverse reaction, it will generate a positive response that will assist him in his ongoing recovery from a life-changing experience such as the one he endured on that fateful January night in Cincinnati.