ORCHARD PARK — If you checked the schedule before the regular season began, Sunday’s Week 18 matchup between the Bills and rival New England Patriots was one to circle. Now, with the recent developments regarding the remarkable recovery of Bills safety Damar Hamlin, it will be must-see television and the hottest ticket in town.
Emotions are expected to run high at Highmark Stadium, where the scheduled AFC East tilt between the Bills and Patriots is sure to feel much more like a celebration of life than your average sporting event. With plans put in place by the NFL and the Bills to honor Hamlin and those who assisted in the effort to save his life both on the field and in the hospital, the tears will flow on Sunday morning, afternoon and evening in Orchard Park.
“Knowing our fan base and the connection that we have, and that they have with us, A, I think it’s going to be very emotional for everyone in the stadium, and B, I think it’s going to be unlike anything I’ve ever seen before,” said Sean McDermott of his expectations for the atmosphere in a few days at Highmark Stadium. “This is going to be really good timing. If there is good timing in any of this, for us to be home finally and in front of our fans.”
Fasten your seatbelts. Here are my Five Takes on what will be an atypical day at Highmark Stadium:
INJURY REPORT
After collapsing on the field vs. the Bengals and being taken to a nearby hospital, the Bills reported on Friday that Hamlin’s remarkable recovery has continued to trend in a positive direction, with the safety having his first conversation with teammates and coaches on Friday morning via Zoom conference.
“The excitement was beautiful. It was amazing. It has given us so much energy, so much bright, high spirits, whatever you want to call it. It is giving it to us,” said Bills left tackle Dion Dawkins. “To see that boy’s face, to see him smile, see him go like this in the camera (flexes his muscles). It was everything. And then to hear him talk to us. It was literally everything. And that’s what we needed. Literally, that’s all we needed.”
The positive signs that Hamlin continues to exhibit have breathed life into a once emotionally downtrodden Bills roster, which is now gearing up to take on the Pats, who are fighting for their playoff lives.
Hamlin was placed on injured reserve on Friday, while rookie cornerback Christian Benford (oblique) was activated off the IR and will be available to play this weekend against the Patriots. Although, it remains to be seen if he will indeed be activated leading into the Week 18 matchup. Elsewhere in the Buffalo secondary, nickel cornerback Taron Johnson, who left Monday’s game before the game was postponed due to Hamlin’s injury with a concussion, but has since cleared concussion protocol and will enter Sunday’s game without an injury designation.
The Patriots have listed five players as questionable to play on Sunday, including CB Jon Jones (chest), wide reciever Jakobi Meyers (shoulder), CB Jalen Mills (groin), special teams player Brenden Schooler (hip) and tight end Jonnu Smith (concussion).
RETURN TO NORMALCY AT RIGHT TIME
Leading up to the game against New England, the Bills have endured as hectic of a regular-season schedule as you’ll find in the league’s history. The Buffalo community has dealt with numerous tragedies, including the loss of life during a mass shooting and winter storm, throughout the football season, while the Bills have battled significant injuries to players such as Dane Jackson and Hamlin, who were both taken away from the field via ambulance in separate instances, and fellow defensive back Micah Hyde being lost for the season due to a career-threatening neck injury, among others. Buffalo has also encountered scheduling changes this season, including one of its home games being moved to Detroit due to weather.
Outside of the team’s concern for its radio broadcast John Murphy, who recently suffered a stroke that has taken him away from calling Bills games for the time being, Sunday’s game will be about moving past all of the challenges the organization and Buffalo community have encountered over the past many months. Sunday’s game will be about joy being pumped back into a community that continues to grieve, as it has for what seems like a lifetime. No matter the outcome, Sunday’s game will be a celebration.
“It will be emotional, it really will be,” said Dawkins. “It will be very, very emotional.”
HONORING’ 3,’ MEDICAL PERSONNEL
On Friday afternoon, the league revealed its plans for all 32 teams to participate as the NFL honors Hamlin in Week 18. The plans include a pregame moment of support, an announcement distributed by the league to be read over each host team’s public address system, honoring the first responders and medical caregivers, along with Hamlin himself.
“We’re trying to win games and ultimately trying to win a championship, fighting against each other. But this week, I mean, every team changed their logo on their social media page to ‘Pray for Damar.’ I don’t think I’ve ever seen that,” said Brandon Beane said Friday in his first comments since returning from Cincinnati, where he spent time with Hamlin and his family. “And yeah, we go to battle, but in the end, life is the number one battle and to see that unity from players, coaches, GMs, owners, fans is unheard of. But I think it’s a good light. It sheds a great light on the NFL that the NFL is truly a family.”
Each NFL team, home and away, will have the option to outline each of its 30-yard line numbers on the field in either Buffalo Bills Red or Buffalo Bills Blue. Pregame shirts honoring Hamlin will be worn by players throughout the league, with a black Nike t-shirt bearing the phrase “Love for Damar 3.” During warm-ups in Orchard Park, Bills players will wear a similar Nike shirt but in the team’s royal blue. New Era hats embroidered with a “3” on them will be provided to Bills football personnel to wear during warm-ups.
During the game against the Patriots, the Bills will wear ‘3’ patches on their jerseys.
Beane said on Friday that the team was still in discussions of a way to further honor the medical personnel that helped save Hamlin’s life.
“We’re working on things. We definitely have the patch and will try and honor some of the people that helped keep Damar alive in their role,” said the Bills GM. “So, we do have some various things. We’re still talking through exactly the run of show but I think it’s gonna be a nice deal.”
MANAGING EXCITEMENT
The excitement inside the stadium on Sunday is sure to be palpable.
“The hair on the back of my neck is standing up right now thinking about it,” said Beane. “It’s going to be unique, and I’m excited to see it.”
With all of the pomp and circumstance will come an added challenge for the Bills players and staff, who will not only be tasked with managing the typical emotions that come about during the course of an NFL game but will also have to temper the added emotions associated with what’s expected to be a live atmosphere.
“It will be a challenge for our team to be able to manage the emotions,” said Beane. “There are going to be tears out there, and that will be more of a challenge than the Xs and Os piece of it. It’s just being able to go through that and just seeing our fans.”
WIN FOR DAMAR, MURPH
With such positive developments regarding Hamlin’s recovery occurring in recent days, a rush of positivity has come at the right time for the Bills and, potentially, the wrong time for the Patriots. New England will go up against a buzzsaw on Sunday afternoon, with the Bills chomping at the bit to win one for their teammate and their ailing broadcaster.
Prediction: Gimme the Bills to win, 32-17. The energy inside the stadium is electric and helps fuel a 60-minute celebration featuring plenty of fireworks from Josh Allen and the Bills’ offense, along with a stout effort from the Bills’ defense.