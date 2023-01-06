Bill Wippert/Buffalo Bills The Bills were in good spirits at practice today after the team learned their teammate, Damar Hamlin, had received positive news regarding his progress.

ORCHARD PARK — If you checked the schedule before the regular season began, Sunday’s Week 18 matchup between the Bills and rival New England Patriots was one to circle. Now, with the recent developments regarding the remarkable recovery of Bills safety Damar Hamlin, it will be must-see television and the hottest ticket in town.

Emotions are expected to run high at Highmark Stadium, where the scheduled AFC East tilt between the Bills and Patriots is sure to feel much more like a celebration of life than your average sporting event. With plans put in place by the NFL and the Bills to honor Hamlin and those who assisted in the effort to save his life both on the field and in the hospital, the tears will flow on Sunday morning, afternoon and evening in Orchard Park.

