ORCHARD PARK — Following days of uncertainty surrounding the health of teammate Damar Hamlin, the Bills safety appears to be well on the road to recovery, as Hamlin was released from the hospital earlier this week. With their teammate back on his feet, Hamlin’s teammates and coaches have done their best to shift focus back to football as they prepare for a rivalry rubber match with the Miami Dolphins in Sunday’s Super Wild Card matchup at Highmark Stadium.

The postseason tilt between the Dolphins and Bills will be the third meeting between the AFC East rivals this season, with Miami winning the first of two regular-season matchups, 21-19 in Week 3, and the Bills responding with a 32-29 win in Week 15.

