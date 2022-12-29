ORCHARD PARK — As the Bills ramp up preparations for their critical Week 17 conference matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals, they will be once again getting set to hit the road during yet another portion of the holiday season. Buffalo players and coaches have spent much time away from their friends and family during the holidays, including prime time road games on Thanksgiving and near Christmastime each of the past two years, and a matchup away from home near New Year’s this season.
“It brings you a little bit closer together when it’s all you’ve got,” said Sean McDermott.
Last season, the Bills played in New Orleans against the Saints on Thanksgiving and later played in Foxborough against the New England Patriots the day after Christmas before returning home to take on the Atlanta Falcons at Highmark Stadium on Jan. 2. Buffalo was in Detroit for the late-November holiday this year, headed to Chicago on Christmas Eve and will be in Cincinnati for New Year’s.
“We are away from our families quite a bit. We come to the facility it’s dark. We leave the facility, it’s dark. By the time we get home, we’re all tired,” said Jordan Poyer on the challenges an athlete must endure during the NFL’s regular-season gauntlet. “This is the hardest time of year.”
To help make up for the loss of time spent with loved ones during the holidays, Bills players and coaches have leaned on each other while developing their own team-based holiday traditions.
“Each of our individual (positional groups) have like their own white elephant or secret Santa (gift exchange) that we do. And I think it’s really cool and special what we have here,” said Josh Allen. “I don’t know if that’s what everyone else does, but I think we do it pretty right here in terms of how we handle the holidays and how much time we spend together, how much we care about each other. It’s a great feeling.”
While certainly not an ideal situation for any family man, McDermott said that, in some ways, the Bills have benefitted from spending time together, and thus away from family, during the holidays. The Bills head coach believes the bond between players and coaches has only grown stronger from experiences together during the cold-weather months.
“To a point, right,” said McDermott when asked about the potential benefit of spending time as a team during the holidays. “You can share stories, and you kind of get into those conversations where you’re like, ‘hey, what does your family do on Christmas or Thanksgiving.’ And just you share some experiences together that brings you closer together from time to time.”
The Bills are a tight-knit bunch, with the latest example of the team’s togetherness being put on display last week when Allen and a few of his wide receivers made the trek to Syracuse to watch the Orange mens’ basketball team host the University of Pittsburgh. Along with the Bills quarterback, Stefon Diggs, Gabe Davis and Tanner Gentry journeyed to the JMA Wireless Dome for extra team bonding while taking in some high-level college basketball.
“I think it’s doing stuff outside the facility,” said Allen on what has developed the close bond between teammates within the Buffalo locker room. “You saw that last night I was with Tanner, Stef, and Gabe, again, just having guys over and hanging out, watching TV, breaking bread together. And just being able to learn about them on a personal level and develop that trust and camaraderie off the field. I think it pays dividends on the field.”
That time spent together has ramped up during the holidays in recent years. And while it may be difficult for anyone to be away from their family during the holiday season, Allen expressed that the culture established in Buffalo has made being separated from one’s loved ones this time of year less of a challenge.
“We’re like a family here, man,” said the Bills quarterback. “We spend so much time together that if you’re away from your family because you’re here, you’re really not away from family.”
With that said, Poyer reiterated that it takes a solid support system for a player to be at their best while also being separated from those they love and care about most.
“I always believe in just being able to put one foot in front of the other, continue to just not look too far behind, not to look too far ahead and be in the moment. And I think a lot of guys on this team have the right support system at home to allow them to be as successful as they have been,” said the Bills safety. “So, shoutout to my wife, shoutout to my daughter. Appreciate you guys for letting me be the player who I am.”
With solid support on the home front, and a close-knit bond within the locker room seemingly growing stronger every day, Buffalo appears well-equipped to put their best foot forward in another holiday road matchup in Cincinnati. The Bills will be in search of their seventh straight victory against the Bengals on Monday, a win that would further Buffalo’s pursuit of the AFC No. 1 overall seed.
“This is probably the best locker room in the league right now — and not just right now, but over the last years that we’ve been here,” said Poyer. “It’s pretty special.”
