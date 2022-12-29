ORCHARD PARK — As the Bills ramp up preparations for their critical Week 17 conference matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals, they will be once again getting set to hit the road during yet another portion of the holiday season. Buffalo players and coaches have spent much time away from their friends and family during the holidays, including prime time road games on Thanksgiving and near Christmastime each of the past two years, and a matchup away from home near New Year’s this season.

“It brings you a little bit closer together when it’s all you’ve got,” said Sean McDermott.

