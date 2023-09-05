PRIMETIME PERFORMERS
(listed in alphabetical order)
Bronx Buchholz, Batavia — Finished with 364 passing yards and four passing touchdowns in addition to 101 rushing yards and a touchdown on 14 carries in the Blue Devils’ win over Norwich.
Joe Bauer, York/Pavilion — Finished with four catches for 91 yards, including the long game-winning TD in the fourth quarter, while he also added six tackles in a win over Notre Dame.
Ashton Bezon, Oakfield-Alabama/Elba — Led the Aggies’ defense with 12 tackles, with three coming for a loss, and a sack in a win over Geneseo/Mt. Morris.
Jared Bishop, Livonia — Ran 15 times for 64 yards and a touchdowns in the Bulldogs’ loss to Hornell.
Alex Bohrer, Livonia — Led the way for Livonia’s defense with 11 tackles in an opening loss to Hornell.
Parker Bonefede, York/Pavilion — Ran seven times for 55 yards and a touchdown and was also 9-of-19 through the air for 139 yards and the-game winning TD late in the fourth quarter in a win over Notre Dame.
Ryan Brady, York/Pavilion — Had a big defensive effort in a win over Notre Dame with nine tackles and an interception.
Jayden Bridge/Caleb Kimmel, Pembroke — Each finished with seven tackles to lead the Dragons’ defense in an opening win over Red Jacket.
Noah Cudzillo, Medina — Recorded a pair of interceptions to lead the Mustangs to a shutout in their opener.
Jackson Fix, Le Roy — Led the Oatkan Knights offense with 15 carries for 165 yards and two TDs in a win over Bath-Haverling.
Mekhi Fortes, Batavia — Paced the Blue Devils’ ground game with 98 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries in a win over Norwich.
Cole Grazioplene, Batavia — Caught eight passes for 179 yards and two touchdowns in the Blue Devils’ win over Norwich.
Case Hill/Robbie Becker/Attica/Alexander — Duo led a solid A/A defense with 11 tackles apiece in a win over L/W/P.
Mike Humphrey, Le Roy — Head coach picked up his first victory in his first game with the Oatkan Knights’ win over Bath-Haverling.
Bodie Hyde, Oakfield-Alabama/Elba — Senior QB ran for 181 yards and four TDs on just 10 carries to lead the Aggies in their opener; Hyde also finished with 12 tackles, with five coming for a loss, in just a half of play.
Tyler Marino, Attica/Alexander — Ran for a game-high 95 yards, including a long TD run, on just 10 carries in a win over L/W/P.
Jordan Miller-Vogt, Bath-Haverling — Finished with 39 yards and the lone touchdown for the Rams in a loss to Le Roy.
Izzy Mehr, Hornell — Head coach grabbed his first career win with a 30-21 victory over Livonia.
Christian Moss, Medina — Ran for 131 and a touchdown on just six carries as the Mustangs rolled to an opening-game win.
DJ O’Geen, Le Roy — Led a stout Oatkan Knights defense with nine tackles, including one for a loss, in a win over Bath-Haverling.
Tony Piazza, Le Roy — Finished with 95 yards rushing and two touchdowns on just nine carries in a win over Bath-Haverling.
Bailey Schell, Letchworth/Warsaw/Perry — Led the Dawgs defense with nine total tackles, including two for a loss, in a setback to Attica/Alexander.
Bryce Tallman, Letchworth/Warsaw/Perry — Finished 7-of-16 for 102 yards and a 53-yard touchdown pass in a narrow loss to Attica/Alexander.
Tyson Totten, Pembroke — Started off with a bang as he ran for 414 yards and seven touchdowns on just 20 carries in the Dragons’ blowout win; also led the defense with 10 tackles and an interception.
Landyn Thomas, Attica/Alexander — Ran for 79 yards, including many late in the fourth quarter to seal a win over L/W/P, to go with a touchdown.
Alex Veltz, Batavia — Head coach picked up his first victory for the Blue Devils with a 46-30 win over Norwich.
Avery Watterson, Oakfield-Alabama/Elba — Ran 11 times for 90 yards and a touchdown and also added an interception on defense in the win for the Aggies.
BY THE NUMBERS
5 — Number of GLOW Region teams that scored over 40 points on opening weekend.
1 — Number of GLOW Region teams that recorded a shutout last weekend (Medina over St. Mary’s)
4 — Sectional-winning teams that started defense of their titles with a win (Batavia, Attica/Alexander, OAE, Pembroke)
25 — Consecutive regular season victories by Oakfield-Alabama/Elba
20 — Unanswered points from York/Pavilion in a 20-12 victory over Notre Dame.
181 — Total yards allowed by the Attica/Alexander defense in a win over L/W/P
103 — Yards on an interception return from Le Roy’s Connor Hageman (which is believed to be a program record)
311 — Total rushing yards for Le Roy on just 31 carries in a win over Bath-Haverling
15.4 — Yards per carry by Medina in its win over St. Mary’s
19.8 — Average yards per carry by Pembroke’s Tyson Totten in a season-opening win
2 — GLOW Region teams that didn’t play in Week 1 (Dansville/Way-Co, Cal-Mum/BB)
3 — Wins by first-year coaches in their first games (Alex Veltz, Batavia; Mike Humphrey, Le Roy, Izzy Mehr, Hornell)
2 — Single-game records set in Batavia’s win - passing yards (Bronx Buchholz), receiving yards (Cole Grazioplene)
36 — Seconds remaining in the fourth quarter when Parker Bonefede connected with wide receiver Joe Bauer for the game-winning TD against Notre Dame
3 — Second half touchdowns by Hornell in a Week 1, 30-21 win over Livonia
WEEK 1 SCOREBOARD
FRIDAY
Class C
Le Roy 43, Bath-Haverling 6
Attica/Alexander 16, Letchworth/Warsaw/Perry 12
Section VI: Iroquois 51, Albion 6
Class D
York/Pavilion 20, Notre Dame 12
Canisteo-Greenwood 12, Avon 7
Hornell 30, Livonia 21
8-Man
Pembroke 55, Red Jacket 28
SATURDAY
Class B
Batavia 46, Norwich (Section IV) 30
Class C
Section VI: Medina 63, St. Mary’s 0
Class D
Oakfield-Alabama/Elba 55, Geneseo/Mt. Morris 14
8-Man
Allegany-Limestone 48, Holley/Lyndonville 22
WEEK 2 SCHEDULE
THURSDAY
All Games at 7 p.m. unless noted
Livonia (0-1) at Bath-Haverling (0-1), 6 p.m.
FRIDAY
Class B
Wayne (0-0) at Batavia (1-0)
Class C
Section VI: Roy-Hart/Barker (1-0) at Albion (0-1)
Class D
Geneseo/Mt. Morris (0-1) at Canisteo-Greenwood (1-0)
8-Man
Caledonia-Mumford/B-B (0-0) at Pembroke (1-0)
SATURDAY
Class B
Dansville/Way-Co (0-0) at Vertus (1-0), 1 p.m.
Class C
Section VI: Medina (1-0) at Cleveland Hill (0-1), 2 p.m.
Penn Yan/Dundee (0-1) at Hornell (1-0), 1:30 p.m.
Attica/Alexander (1-0) at Lyons/Sodus (0-1)
Le Roy (1-0) at Letchworth/Warsaw/Perry (0-1)
Class D
York/Pavilion (1-0) at Oakfield-Alabama/Elba (1-0) at Elba, 1 p.m.
Avon (0-1) at Notre Dame (0-1), 1 p.m.
8-Man
Holley/Lyndonville (0-1) at CG Finney (0-1), 1 p.m.