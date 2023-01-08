ORCHARD PARK — Bills fans from all over the world flocked to Western New York for the moment of a lifetime, with the team and fan base set to honor and offer a wave of support for its beloved defensive back, Damar Hamlin, who collapsed to the turf during Monday night’s Week 17 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, suffering cardiac arrest and subsequently spending the past several days in a Cincinnati hospital.

David, the founder of Bills Mafia Germany, arrived in Orchard Park two days ago in preparation for what he described as the moment of a lifetime.

