ORCHARD PARK — Bills fans from all over the world flocked to Western New York for the moment of a lifetime, with the team and fan base set to honor and offer a wave of support for its beloved defensive back, Damar Hamlin, who collapsed to the turf during Monday night’s Week 17 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, suffering cardiac arrest and subsequently spending the past several days in a Cincinnati hospital.
David, the founder of Bills Mafia Germany, arrived in Orchard Park two days ago in preparation for what he described as the moment of a lifetime.
“I think the tissues are going to be needed today. A lot of tissues.,” said David, a native of Germany. “It’s going to be very emotional. And I think the Bills are going to play their heart out for Damar.”
A packed house is expected at Highmark Stadium, with the Bills’ Week 18 matchup against the New England Patriots quickly becoming the hottest ticket in town. Every member of Bills Mafia wants to witness what is sure to be a historic moment. It’s not often you see a player collapse on the field in such a fashion as Hamlin did on Monday and live to tell the tale. But fortunately, with help from many medical professionals, Hamlin has battled and will enjoy a massive show of support this afternoon.
“Supporting the Bills and supporting Damar,” said David as to why he felt the need to make the trip this week. “What he suffered, what he survived was the game of his life. Just awesome. And to be together with the family in Buffalo.”
Batavia High School alums Garrett Lee and Chuck Foley have been season-ticket holders for the Bills for the past number of years. Today, they expect the atmosphere inside the stadium to be unlike any that they have experienced before.
“I think this is going to be as electric of an environment as you’re going to see during a regular-season NFL game,” said Lee, @TheBasedGarrett on Twitter. “Especially last game of the year. Usually, a lot of teams don’t have too much to play for. It’s playoff seeding, you see teams resting starters. But today, the Bills have one more thing to play for, and it’s our safety, Damar Hamlin.”
Foley echoed his friend’s remarks.
“It’s just going to be a lot of emotion today,” said Foley. “Watching the game on Monday was a scary sight. I’m glad Damar is doing good. I wish him all the best. I’m rooting for a Bills win.”
Lee described the roller coaster of emotions experienced by Bills fans over the past several days since Hamlin’s terrifying cardiac event.
“You go from Monday night into Tuesday, you don’t really get any updates, and you’re thinking like, ‘what’s going on?’ and your mind tends to want to think worst-case scenario,” said Lee. “We had a lot of high hopes this year, and those are potentially dashed, but it goes into all of a sudden, he’s responding to his family, responding to his teammates, asking who won the game on, I think, Wednesday, to then being able to Zoom in and FaceTime his teammates on Thursday saying I love you guys and seeing him smiling and all of that, I think that’s just a monstrous boost heading into the playoffs.”
Both Foley and Lee had a message for Hamlin.
“We’re all praying for you. We’re so glad you’re doing better,” said Foley. “Just keep pushing, and we’ll see you soon.”
“Can’t wait to have you back,” added Lee. Hope you’re able to join the team. Hope you’re able to come to a playoff game and be with us on a Super Bowl run.”
While, for a few days, the concerns of the Bills and their fans stretched beyond the football field, with Hamlin continuing to recover, the focus has been placed back on the task at hand — winning a championship. Now, the hope is that Hamlin will be along for the ride, which starts today with what is expected to be a celebration of the ongoing life of the Buffalo safety, a prospect which, at one point, seemed anything but guaranteed.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.