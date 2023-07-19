Raider alums Junior, Ron, and Roland Poles were guest speakers at Cal-Mum basketball camp on Wednesday. The Poles spoke about how hard work and striving for one’s dreams with a purpose while respecting others can take a kid from Livingston County all the way to the NFL. Junior’s son, Ryan, grew up in Livingston County and is now the General Manager of the Chicago Bears. Photo provided
