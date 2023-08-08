ROCHESTER — Roberts Wesleyan University Executive Director of Athletics Bob Segave has announced the hiring of Andy Braun as head coach of the women’s volleyball program.
“Andy’s professionalism and demeanor stood out throughout the interview process,” Segave said. “He demonstrated a strong knowledge of the sport while also being someone who can coach life and bring our student-athletes the well-rounded, balanced experience that have become the hallmark of Roberts Wesleyan University and Redhawks Athletics.”
Braun served as the girls varsity volleyball coach at Avon Central School for 12 seasons. During Braun’s tenure at Avon, the Braves won four Livingston Conference Athletic Association championships and advanced to the Section V championship match twice. He also guided Avon to three sectional semifinal appearances and was named the Section V Class C2 Coach of the Year in 2007.
“I would like to thank Roberts Wesleyan University for this tremendous opportunity,” Braun said. “When I met with team members during the interview process, it was exciting to hear the enthusiasm in their voices. They have a lot of love for each other and a hunger to be coached and improve. I cannot wait to get into the gym and get to work.”
Braun has also coached with the Livingston Area Volleyball Association (LAVA) since 2016 and was a member of the Section V Girls Volleyball Committee and Class C2 Coordinator from 2018-2023. He also served as LCAA Girls Volleyball Coordinator from 2008-2012 and has worked as an assistant women’s basketball coach at Genesee Community College, Nazareth University and the University of Rochester.
“I thoroughly enjoyed my previous experience coaching at the college level and look forward to returning to this level of competition,” Braun said.
Braun is a Western New York native and graduate of the Royalton-Hartland School District in Niagara County. He played basketball and earned his Associate’s Degree in Criminal Justice from Genesee Community College before continuing his academic and athletic careers at SUNY-Geneseo, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in History. Braun earned his Master’s in Education from Canisius College. He worked as a physical education instructor at Avon Elementary School for 21 years before accepting his new position at Roberts.
Braun and his wife, Kristina, have two children and live in Stafford.
The Redhawks open their 2023 season on Sept. 1 at the PSAC East Kickoff Tournament hosted by the West Chester University of Pennsylvania.