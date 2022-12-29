Former Bills defensive assistant and NFL Hall of Famer was recently named the new head coach at Bethune-Cookman. Raj Mehta/USA TODAY Sports

Pro Football and College Football Hall of Fame safety Ed Reed has agreed to become the new head coach at Bethune-Cookman, the school announced Tuesday on its athletics department Twitter feed.

This will be the first head coaching position for Reed, 44, who served as the “chief of staff” and senior football advisor at his alma mater, the University of Miami, for the last three seasons.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

FieldLevelMedia