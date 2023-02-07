SPORTS-FORMER-MIAMI-DOLPHINS-1ST-ROUND-2-MI.jpg

Former Bills defensive back was arrested on suspicion of DUI.

 CHARLES TRAINOR JR

Vontae Davis, who played in the NFL for three teams from 2009 to 2018, was arrested in Florida on suspicion of driving under the influence after his car allegedly rear-ended a pickup truck.

Davis’ arrest came early Saturday on the Florida Turnpike in Hollywood, Fla., with the news becoming public Sunday.

