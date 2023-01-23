BATAVIA — Undermanned Attica had Notre Dame on the ropes on Friday night but the Fighting Irish would eventually prove to be too much as they outscored the Blue Devils 20-10 in the fourth quarter to pull away for a 81-65 Genesee Region League win on Friday night.
Jordan Welker was outstanding all night for Notre Dame as he finished with a game-high 28 points to go with seven assists, five rebounds and four steals.
Jimmy Fanara and Jaden Sherwood also reached double-figures for Notre Dame as Fanara had 18 points, six rebounds and three steals, while Sherwood added 17 points, five steals and four assists in the win.
Ryan Fitzpatrick and Jay Antinore each chipped in with nine points for Notre Dame, which connected on 14 3-pointers on the night.
“We finally played a full game start to finish,” Notre Dame head coach Mikey Rapone said. “The first half we were a little suspect on defense but were able to keep up thanks to some good offensive play. At halftime I called on two guys (Fanara and Sherwood) to play defense on their two best players and they were up to the task. All around the defense was way better in the second half holding a very good offensive team to 25 points. But there is improvements to be made on each end still. We play a very good CG Finney team on Tuesday in Finney, so we need to be ready.”
Cole Harding had a big night in the losing effort for Attica as he finished with 25 points, 11 rebounds and six assists.
Ethan Meyer added nine points, Jack Janes netted eight and Landyn Thomas finished with six assists for the Blue Devils.
“Tonight was a really good high school basketball in terms of energy in the gym from both teams,” Attica head coach Rob Crowley said. “Hopefully we can put four quarters together and make a run here at the end of the season. Notre Dame did a nice job tonight in the second half.”
PEMBROKE 82,
LYNDONVILLE 31
Pembroke: Tyson Totten (23 points, nine rebounds); Cayden Pfalzer (15 points); Owen Hootman (11 points); Jon Suro (eight points, 10 assists).
Lyndonville: Mason Nicholson (16 points).
WHEATLAND-CHILI 56, KENDALL 41
Wheatland-Chili: Leighton Williams (21 points); Terry Bayly-Henshaw (17 points).
Kendall: Louie Conte (10 points).
MT. MORRIS 77, CALEDONIA-MUMFORD 67
Mt. Morris: Payton Bownds (19 points), 14 rebounds, six steals); Mason Santini (18 points); Ben Bacon (12 points, five assists); Navier Ford (10 points, five assists).
Caledonia-Mumford: Donny Peet (23 points, eight rebounds, six assists); Jeremy Raymond (18 points); Nate Doll (10 points, eight rebounds, two blocks, two steals).
Coach’s Quote: “Cal-Mum came out hot shooting from the arc, hitting 11 threes with Denny Peet hitting 3-of-3 in the second quarter,” Mt. Morris head coach Brian Stout said. “We stayed composed and were able to pound the ball inside on offense.”
AVON 76, LE ROY 57
Avon: Lee Hartke (20 points, four 3-pointers); Trevor Stroud (15 points, three 3-pointers, five rebounds, five assists); Josh Harter (15 points, five 3-pointers, seven assists); Hudson Volpe (13 points, 15 rebounds).
Le Roy: Merritt Holly Jr. (29 points, three rebounds, two assists); Jean Agosto (12 points, nine rebounds).
Note: Avon used a 17-3 third quarter run to push the lead from seven to 21.
BATAVIA 69, GREECE ODYSSEY 44
Batavia: Carter McFollins (25 points); Sawyer Siverling (11 points); Mikey McKenzie (10 points); Estavon Lovett (eight points).
PERRY 45, ALEXANDER 40
Perry: Bryce Tallman (18 points, four 3-pointers, four assists); Braeden Wolfanger (nine points, four assists).
Alexander: Dylan Pohl (12 points).
ELBA 74, HOLLEY 45
Elba: Connor Scott (23 points); Ashton Bezon (12 points); Angelo Penna (11 points); Bing Zuber (10 points).
Holley: Vinney Golisano (20 points); Destin Kuyal (17 points).
HORNELL 54, DANSVILLE 49
Hornell: Gennaro Picco (12 points); Pasquale Picco (11 points); Shawn Rose (eight points).
Dansville: Collin Gray (18 points, seven rebounds); Tyler Harris (13 points, five steals, three assists); Reid Martin (seven points, three rebounds); Dawson Wadsworth (six points, four assists, three rebounds, two steals).
KESHEQUA 56, PAVILION 48
Keshequa: Bryan Flanagan (28 points, 15 rebounds); Cassius Chestnut (11 points, 10 rebounds); Nathan Thayer (five points, five assists).
Pavilion: No report.
YORK 79, WARSAW 58
York: Jake Pangrazio (24 points); Maddox Timothy (23 points); Joe Bauer (12 points); Tyler Brady (11 points).
Warsaw: Quintin Librock (15 points, five 3-pointers); DQ Johnson-Meyers (16 points); Patrick Klump (eight points); Ty Joy (eight points); Jake Sawdey (eight points).
GENESEO 56, LETCHWORTH 43
Geneseo: Ryan Whitney (23 points); Eghosa Okpefe (nine points); Oren Ray (six points); Kellen O’Brien (six points); Owen McDonald (six points).
Letchworth: Jacob Stowell (15 points); Devin Tisdale (10 points).
LIVONIA 59, BATH-HAVERLING 54
Livonia: Connor Feehan (26 points, five 3-pointers); Chris Coyle (10 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists); Nick Coyle (nine points, three assists); Tommy Stewart (12 points, five rebounds).
Bath-Haverling: Austin Durand (17 points); Justin Yehl (14 points); Jake Hagadone (11 points).
OAKFIELD-ALABAMA 67, BYRON-BERGEN 63
Oakfield-Alabama: Noah Currier (21 points); Kyle Porter (16 points, four rebounds, three assists); Brayden Smith (14 points, five rebounds, five assists); Aiden Warner (six rebounds); Austin Pangrazio (six rebounds); Colton Yasses (five rebounds).
Byron-Bergen: Braedyn Chambry (21 points); Gianni Ferrara (14 points); Colin Martin (nine points).
Coach’s Quote: “First and foremost, I have a ton of respect for Coach Noeth, her team, and program. She has always done a great job coaching and tonight was a battle. There is a reason why they are a top team in our league. We found ways to win tonight down the stretch. The boys listened to adjustments and made big plays when we needed them the most. I’m extremely proud of their effort. Tonight had a sectional type atmosphere. Now we need to continue to build on the season.” O-A head coach Ryan Stehlar.
GIRLS
GENESEO 45, LETCHWORTH 39
Geneseo: Mary Claire Rollins (18 points); Morgan Wolcott (10 points); Bridget McMaster (six points);
Letchworth: Morgan Brace (15 points, 13 rebounds); Annika Milillo (14 points, 10 rebounds); Alyssa Milillo (eight points).
PAVILION 59, KESHEQUA 49
Pavilion: Karlee Zinkievich (24 points, five assists); Lauren Kingsley (21 points, 14 rebounds, eight blocks); Kylie Conway (12 points, six rebounds); Ella Tillotson (eight steals, eight assists, six rebounds).
Keshequa: Libby Benner (20 points); Ryley Benner (11 points).
DANSVILLE 44, HORNELL 43 (OT)
Dansville: Aynsley Belcher (25 points, 15 rebounds); Chelsie Tyler (10 points, seven rebounds, three steals, two assists); Emma Allen (six rebounds).
Hornell: Jordan Dyring (18 points); Lilian Hoyt (15 points).
Note: Aynsley Belcher scored with 0.9 seconds left to give the Mustangs the 44-43 win.
PERRY 54, WARSAW 25
Perry: Jaylyn Morris (17 points); Aurora Berry (eight points); Kiersten Conroy (six points); Nellie Koronas (six points). Warsaw: Kaelyn Keefer (11 points); Ellie Tangeman (eight points, three rebounds); Sophia Phillips (six points).
CALEDONIA-MUMFORD 49, MT. MORRIS 21
Caledonia-Mumford: Maddy DeVore (10 points, 12 rebounds); Marisa Roides (10 points); Hazell Nickerson (nine points, 13 rebounds).
Mt. Morris: No report.
SWIMMING
OAKFIELD-ALABAMA PEMBROKE SPLIT
Tied at the 50 free, O-A edged ahead with a 1-2 finish of Sophia Cianfrini and Josie Reding in the 100 butterlfy. Pembroke came back to win the 200 free relay, putting the Dragons two points ahead before O-A tied it back with a 1-3 finish in the backstroke.
Pembroke was ahead until the last leg of the 400 freestyle relay when O-A came out on top with Angelina Luker, Sophia Cianfrini, Brooke Schramm, and Lily Davis winning with a time of 4:50.03 to secure a narrow 48-46 victory.
Davis also won the 200 IM in 2:43.57 and the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:23.71, while Luker won the 100 backstroke in 1:21.41 and the 200 medley relay team of Luker, Lily Haacke, Davis and Schramm won in 2:26.53.
For Pembroke,Isla Czechowicz won the 200 free in 2:40.54 and the 500 free in 7:32.55, Jackie Neureuter won the 50 free in :30.83 and Amelia Geck took the 100 free in 1:11.83.
The Pembroke boys came away with a 62-30 victory over O-A.
The Dragons got two individual wins each from Everett Hartz in the 200 IM (2:45.29) and the 100 breaststroke (1:19.05). Also for the Dragons, Adam Curtis won the 50 free in :24.59 and Hayden Williams captured the 100 free in 1:01.84
For O-A, Tyler Jirovec won the 200 free in 2:08.42 and the 500 freestyle in 6:00.47 and Cole Kornow took the 100 butterfly with a time of 1:09.17. Jirovec and Kornow swam with Randy McIntire and Gideon Loysen to win the 400 free relay.
BYRON-BERGEN/LE ROY SWEEPS HAC TO END THE SEASON.
The B-B/LR girls came away with a 64-25 win, while the boys won a close one by the score of 49-45.
For the B-B/LR girls, Haylee Gartz, Leyna Wheeler, Mikayla Yohon and Rose Wilson touched first in the 200 medley relay with a 2:11.66. Gartz also won the 200 IM (2:36.30) and 100 butterfly (1:09.36).
Natalee Shepard was a double winner as she won the 200 freestyle (2:12.44) and 100 backstroke (1:09.06), while Shepard and Gartz, along with Kara Valdes and Rose Wilson, placed first in the 200 freestyle relay with a 1:51.60.
Wheeler won the 100 breaststroke (1:26.23) and Wheeler and Shepard, along with Lea Donofrio and Mikayla Yohon, placed first in the 400 freestyle relay with a 4:17.62 for B-B/LR.
For HAC, senior Leia Shearer placed first in the 50 free (:28.67) and 100 free (1:03.82) and Chloe Terio won the 500 freestyle (6:09.57).
Jackson Fix, Liam Grayson, Lucas Morrison, and Malacai McGrath started the meet out right with a first place finish in the 200 medley relay with a 1:59.91 for B-B/LR. Fix went on to win the 200 freestyle (1:54.38), 100 freestyle (:50.22) and, along with McGrath, Aiden Soggs, and Gabe Vallese, the 200 freestyle relay (1:40.41.)
For HAC, Gabe Levin won the 200 IM (2:43.27), Edward Tasker placed first in the 50 free (:23.95), Vernon Noah won the 100 butterfly (1:05.40) and 100 breaststroke (1:10.75), Dylan Mayall won the 500 free with a 5:23.83 and Kelley Gage won the 100 backstroke (1:09.50).
BATAVIA/NOTRE DAME SWEEPS ATTICA
BND took a 90-80 win in the girls meet, while the BND boys won 70-56.
Libby Kibler (100 back: 1:08.18) and Kathryn Metzger were individual winners for Attica, while Metzger, Samantha Alfiero, Kim Piorun and Kibler won the 400 free relay in 4:38.90
For the Attica boys, Ethan Houghton won the 100 butterfly in 1:02.36 and Thomas Strzelec captured the diving with a 138.52.
“Notre Dame/Batavia is a very talented team with many quality swimmers,” Attica head coach Anthony Ianni said. “I thought our swimmers really raced well and we swam many season best times tonight. The team performed very well as we concluded the regular season and move on to the championship part of the season.”