FRIDAY ROUNDUP: Notre Dame boys outlast Attica; Avon rips Le Roy

Photo Provided Notre Dame used a big fourth quarter on Friday night to pull away from a game Attica squad in GR action.

BATAVIA — Undermanned Attica had Notre Dame on the ropes on Friday night but the Fighting Irish would eventually prove to be too much as they outscored the Blue Devils 20-10 in the fourth quarter to pull away for a 81-65 Genesee Region League win on Friday night.

Jordan Welker was outstanding all night for Notre Dame as he finished with a game-high 28 points to go with seven assists, five rebounds and four steals.

