GCC teams perform well at NJCAA regionals

BATAVIA — Several former local high school swimmers helped lead the Genesee Community College swim and dive program to the National Championships after having success at the Regional Championships in late February. GCC’s women took home gold, winning the National Junior Colll; ege Athletic Association (NJCAA) Region III title, while the men finished in second.

Regionals started with the women’s 50 Yard Breaststroke. Alexander’s Bella Lamitina (Fr.) finished fourth overall with a 42.33. On the men’s side of the 50 Yard Breaststroke, Jozef Priest (So.) finished first for the Cougars and second overall with a 30.26. Sophomore Jordin Gwyn finished fifth with a 33.23.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1