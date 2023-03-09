BATAVIA — Several former local high school swimmers helped lead the Genesee Community College swim and dive program to the National Championships after having success at the Regional Championships in late February. GCC’s women took home gold, winning the National Junior Colll; ege Athletic Association (NJCAA) Region III title, while the men finished in second.
Regionals started with the women’s 50 Yard Breaststroke. Alexander’s Bella Lamitina (Fr.) finished fourth overall with a 42.33. On the men’s side of the 50 Yard Breaststroke, Jozef Priest (So.) finished first for the Cougars and second overall with a 30.26. Sophomore Jordin Gwyn finished fifth with a 33.23.
In the women’s 1000 Yard Free, Attica’s Jordyn Stachowiak (So.) took first, posting a 12:28.59, while Attica grad Ruth Metzger (Fr.) took third with a 13:55.81. The men’s 1000 Yard Free saw Dansville’s Preston Bell finish second with a 14:23.36.
The women’s 200 Yard Individual Medley saw sophomore Alaura Rehwaldt of Byron-Bergen take first with a 2:27.66, while Emma Corbett (Fr.) took fourth with a 2:47.49. Sophomore Tyler Kleinbach of Batavia swam the men’s 200 Yard Individual Medley for the Cougars, finishing fourth with a 2:30.96.
Alexander alum Carly Burgess (Fr.) finished fourth in the women’s 50 Yard Freestyle swim with a 29.79. In the men’s 50 Yard Freestyle, as sophomore Ryo Iitsuka finished third with a 24.96, and freshman Kaleb Berl of Le Roy finished fourth with a 25.40.
In the women’s 200 Yard Medley Relay, the Cougars team of Carly Barrett, Emma Corbet, Michaela Pantano and Alaura Rehwaldt finished third with a 2:12.78. Kaleb Berl, Tyler Kleinbach, Jozef Priest and Ryo Iitsuka combined for a second-place finish in the men’s 200 Yard Medley Relay with a 1:53.85.
In the women’s 1m Dive, Genesee had a pair of divers, with freshman Megan Rinker of Le Roy finishing second with a 142.80 and sophomore Carly Barrett scoring a 129.95 for third. Sophomore Richard Oberholzer dove for the men, finishing third with a 216.70.
Emma Corbett, Bella Lamitina, Quinn McCue and Ruth Metzger teamed up for a third-placefinish in the women’s 200 Yard Freestyle Relay, swimming a 2:04.72. On the men’s side of the 200 Yard Free Relay, Jozef Priest, Jordin Gwyn, Tyler Kleinbach, and Ryo Iitsuka finished second with a 1:40.88
Sophomore’s Alaura Rehwaldt and Carley Barrett finished second and fifth respectively in the women’s 50 Yard Backstroke, while freshman Carly Burgess would finish sixth. The men would see freshman Kaleb Berl take fourth in the event.
The women’s 400 Yard Individual Medley saw a trio of Genesee swimmers, as sophomores Jordyn Stachowiak (5:40.90), Alison Jorolemon (6:07.87) and Michaela Pantano (6:14.61) took first, second and third respectively.
In the women’s 100 Yard Butterfly, Alaura Rehwaldt took second, swimming a 1:04.24, while Emma Corbett finished fourth with a 1:21.23. On the men’s side, Ryo Iitsuka finished third with a 1:09.98.
Ruth Metzger (2:27.82). Natalie Utz (2:50.98), and Quinn McCue (2:54.60) went third, fourth, fifth in the women’s 200-yard freestyle, with Tatum Gagne finishing seventh at 3:21.88. Tyler Kleinbach finished third for the men with a 2:10.08, while Preston Bell finished sixth at 2:37.75.
Carly Barrett, Alison Jorolemon, Alaura Rehwaldt and Jordyn Stachowiak swam the women’s 400 Yard Medley Relay for Genesee, finishing third with a 4:56.64. For the men, it was Kaleb Berl, Tyler Kleinbach, Jozef Priest and Ryo Iitsuka who swam, finishing second at 4:23.37.
In the women’s 100 Yard individual Medley, Michaela Pantano finished third for the Cougars with a 1:17.29. The men swam Jozef Priest and Jordin Gwyn, who finished first and fourth respectively.
Ruth Metzger swam a 6:42.15 to take second in the women’s 500 Yard Freestyle, with Natalie Utz taking third. Tyler Kleinbach took third in the event for the men, while Preston Bell finished fourth.
Emma Corbett and Carley Barrett took third and fourth respectively for the Cougars in the women’s 100 Yard Backstroke.
The women’s 100 Yard Breaststroke saw freshman Bella Lamitina finish fourth with a 1:38.95, while Quinn McCue of Albion finished just behind her in fifth. For the men, Jozef Priest and Jordin Gwyn took fourth and fifth respectively.
Jordyn Stachowiak claimed first in the women’s 200 Yard Butterfly with a 2:46.31, while Michaela Pantano and Alison Jorolemon finished third and fourth respectively.
GCC claimed the women’s 800 Yard Freestyle Relay crown as well, Rehwaldt, Corbett, Metzger and Stachowaik swimming a 9:36.65. The men would finish second in their 800 Free Relay, with Gwyn, Iitsuka, Bell and Berl swimming a 9:42.05.
The Cougars would take second in the men’s 3m dive, with sophomore Richard Oberholzer scoring a 266.25. Following that, Iitsuka would take second in the men’s 50 Yard Butterfly, swimming a 28.29.
Stachowiak would again stand atop the pack in the women’s 1650 Yard Freestyle, swimming a 20:30.79 for Genesee. Teammate Alison Jorolemon would place third in the event. For the men, Jordin Gwyn would place second with a 21:37.41.
The women’s 100 Yard Freestyle would see Ruth Metzger finish fourth for GCC with Lamitina and Gagne finishing sixth and seventh. Priest, Iitsuka and Berl would take second, third and fourth for the men.
Corbett and Barrett would take third and fourth respectively in the women’s 200 Yard Backstroke.
In the women’s 200 Yard Breaststroke, Alison Jorolemon would finish third with a 3:13.68, while Natalie Utz would finish fifth with a 3:32.84. For the men, Tyler Kleinbach finished sixth, swimming a 2:50.13.
The meet finished with the 400 Yard Freestyle Relays. Rehwaldt, Corbett, Metzger and Stachowiak took third for the women with a 4:14.76, while Priest, Kleinbach, Gwyn, and Berlswam a 3:51.12 to claim third for the men.
Overall, the women finished the meet with a total of 698 points to claim the regional crown. The men finished with 421 to take second, just short of Monroe Community College.
Swimmers and divers who met the national cut times during the season were eligible for nationals, which took place from March 1 though the 4.