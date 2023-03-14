A couple of youngsters gain their footing at the recent USA Hockey Try Hockey For Free event at David McCarthy Memorial Ice Arena in Batavia. Brian Quinn/Daily News

The Genesee Amateur Hockey Association (GAHA) Timbit Beginners will be participating in their end of the year “Jamboree” on Saturday / March 18th starting at 9 a.m. at the David McCarthy Memorial Arena.

The world has the Olympics, Buffalo has pond hockey, but we have the Beginner Cross-Ice Event – ‘THE JAMBOREE”. The draft has taken place and the teams are set. Game schedules are confirmed and the blue lines are waiting for the hockey players to stand on them for the National Anthem. The Rink will be divided into three areas and two teams will play against one another in two-minute shifts for 12 minutes; then they move on to play more “games” with other teams — a total of 4 games. Since there are five teams, the team not scheduled for a “game” will participate in skill drills in the middle section.

