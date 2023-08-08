Photo Provided Genesee Country Village & Museum will host National Silver Ball Tournament in replica 19th-century ball this weekend.

Visitors to Genesee Country Village & Museum on August 11-13 will witness a truly unique sporting spectacle – the National Silver Ball Tournament.

Each year, vintage base ball clubs from around the East Coast and Midwest visit the living history museum to compete in a round-robin tournament. GCV&M offers the nation’s most comprehensive 19th-century base ball program, including games all summer in Silver Ball Park, the first and finest replica 19th-century base ball park in the country.

Teams play by the rules of 1860s base ball - no gloves or other protective equipment, wooden bats and scoreboard, grand stands, bleachers, tally-keeper’s perch, top-hatted umpires, and a concession stand selling peanuts, snacks, and cold drinks.

Tickets are available online now at https://www.gcv.org/event/national-silver-ball-tournament/ (as well as a full schedule of games), and tickets will also be available at the door. Admission has been rolled back to just $10, and includes admission to the tournament as well as access to GCV&M’s 19th-century Historic Village, John L. Wehle Gallery, and Nature Center and surrounding trails.

Visitors on Friday will also have the opportunity to enjoy an outdoor concert with Rochester-area big band The GateSwingers on the Museum’s Great Meadow as part of the Summer Sunset Concert Series.

The National Silver Ball Tournament received in-kind sponsorship from LandPro and Star of the West Milling Co.

Game on Friday will take place from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Genesee Country Village & Museum, the largest living history museum in New York State, and the third largest in the nation, encompassing the Historic Village, Nature Center, and John L. Wehle Gallery. Details at: gcv.org.

Tournament Schedule is as follows:

FRIDAY, AUGUST 11

4 p.m.: Spring Creek v. Cleveland (Silver Ball Park)

4 p.m.: Flower City v. Northville (Great Meadow)

6 p.m.: Rochesters v. Akron (Silver Ball Park)

6 p.m.: VBBC/LO vs. Diamond Street (Great Meadow)

SATURDAY, AUGUST 12

9 a.m.: Black Flags v. Flower City (Silver Ball Park)

9 a.m.: Talbot v. Cleveland (Great Meadow)

11 a.m.: VBBC/LO v. Northville (Silver Ball Park)

11 a.m.: Spring Creek v. Akron (Great Meadow)

1 p.m.: Black Flags v. Talbot (Silver Ball Park)

1 p.m.: Diamont St. v. Flower City (Great Meadow)

1 p.m.: Cleveland v. Rochesters (South Field)

3 p.m.: Spring Creek v. Talbot (Great Meadow)

3 p.m.: VBBC/LO v. Akron (Great Meadow)

5 p.m.: Rochesters v. Northville (Silver Ball Park)

5 p.m.: Diamond St. V. Black Flags (Great Meadow)

SUNDAY, AUGUST 13

9 a.m.: Flower City v. Cleveland (Silver Ball Park)

9 a.m.: Spring Creek v. Black Flags (Great Meadow)

11 a.m.: Diamond St. v. Rochesters (Silver Ball Park)

11 a.m.: Akron v. Northville (Great Meadow)

11 a.m.: VBBC/LO v. Talbot (South Field)

2 p.m.: CHAMPIONSHIP GAME: TBD v. TBD (Silver Ball Park)

