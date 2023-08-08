Visitors to Genesee Country Village & Museum on August 11-13 will witness a truly unique sporting spectacle – the National Silver Ball Tournament.
Each year, vintage base ball clubs from around the East Coast and Midwest visit the living history museum to compete in a round-robin tournament. GCV&M offers the nation’s most comprehensive 19th-century base ball program, including games all summer in Silver Ball Park, the first and finest replica 19th-century base ball park in the country.
Teams play by the rules of 1860s base ball - no gloves or other protective equipment, wooden bats and scoreboard, grand stands, bleachers, tally-keeper’s perch, top-hatted umpires, and a concession stand selling peanuts, snacks, and cold drinks.
Tickets are available online now at https://www.gcv.org/event/national-silver-ball-tournament/ (as well as a full schedule of games), and tickets will also be available at the door. Admission has been rolled back to just $10, and includes admission to the tournament as well as access to GCV&M’s 19th-century Historic Village, John L. Wehle Gallery, and Nature Center and surrounding trails.
Visitors on Friday will also have the opportunity to enjoy an outdoor concert with Rochester-area big band The GateSwingers on the Museum’s Great Meadow as part of the Summer Sunset Concert Series.
The National Silver Ball Tournament received in-kind sponsorship from LandPro and Star of the West Milling Co.
Game on Friday will take place from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Genesee Country Village & Museum, the largest living history museum in New York State, and the third largest in the nation, encompassing the Historic Village, Nature Center, and John L. Wehle Gallery. Details at: gcv.org.
Tournament Schedule is as follows:
FRIDAY, AUGUST 11
4 p.m.: Spring Creek v. Cleveland (Silver Ball Park)
4 p.m.: Flower City v. Northville (Great Meadow)
6 p.m.: Rochesters v. Akron (Silver Ball Park)
6 p.m.: VBBC/LO vs. Diamond Street (Great Meadow)
SATURDAY, AUGUST 12
9 a.m.: Black Flags v. Flower City (Silver Ball Park)
9 a.m.: Talbot v. Cleveland (Great Meadow)
11 a.m.: VBBC/LO v. Northville (Silver Ball Park)
11 a.m.: Spring Creek v. Akron (Great Meadow)
1 p.m.: Black Flags v. Talbot (Silver Ball Park)
1 p.m.: Diamont St. v. Flower City (Great Meadow)
1 p.m.: Cleveland v. Rochesters (South Field)
3 p.m.: Spring Creek v. Talbot (Great Meadow)
3 p.m.: VBBC/LO v. Akron (Great Meadow)
5 p.m.: Rochesters v. Northville (Silver Ball Park)
5 p.m.: Diamond St. V. Black Flags (Great Meadow)
SUNDAY, AUGUST 13
9 a.m.: Flower City v. Cleveland (Silver Ball Park)
9 a.m.: Spring Creek v. Black Flags (Great Meadow)
11 a.m.: Diamond St. v. Rochesters (Silver Ball Park)
11 a.m.: Akron v. Northville (Great Meadow)
11 a.m.: VBBC/LO v. Talbot (South Field)
2 p.m.: CHAMPIONSHIP GAME: TBD v. TBD (Silver Ball Park)