The Genesee County Spartans football club travels north this Saturday for a non-league game against the host Watertown Red and Black.
“Watertown is a powerhouse in the Gridiron Developmental Football League and an awesome organization, but if we play Spartans football – hard-nosed and disciplined – I feel we can play with any team in the country,” said Head Coach Harry Rascoe.
That’s a strong statement considering that Rascoe and his coaching staff have had only a couple months to recruit players and conduct practices in preparation for their inaugural season in the Northern Football Alliance.
Rascoe said that the team’s quarterbacks – Joe Canzoneri and Alex Rood – will each play two quarters against Watertown as the competition for the starting job continues.
“This weekend will allow us to get a look at both QBs and see some players at different positions in a real game. We are excited to play finally after weeks of practice,” he said.
Canzoneri is a 2010 graduate of Batavia High School and a three-year starter at QB for the Blue Devils. He attended GCC for two years. Today, he owns his own barber shop on Ellicott Street.
“I joined the team because I wanted to see if I still have it or not,” he said, noting that he held a couple passing records at BHS.
Rood graduated from BHS in 2020, went on to play quarterback at Geneva College and now competes in track and field at Brockport State College.
“This is a great opportunity to continue playing at the semi-pro level,” he said.
When the squad’s regular home season gets underway on June 17 (opponent to be determined), the game will take place at the new synthetic turf football field behind the Richard C. Call Arena at Genesee Community College.
GCC assistant athletic director Drew Crofts said the college is eager to show off the facility.
“It was completed last summer and it’s something we’re very proud of,” he said. “A lot of people don’t know that it’s here; it’s kind of a hidden gem.”
Crofts said the plan is to host different teams on the field, which also serves as the venue for the college’s lacrosse and soccer teams.
“We’re excited about having the Spartans play here. The team is great for the community, so we’re hoping they draw big crowds.”
Rascoe, a GCC graduate, said his staff and players “are pumped to be the first football team to play at the new stadium.”
“We can’t thank the community and all of our sponsors enough for the support,” he added.
Saturday’s game – a 7 p.m. kickoff — will be livestreamed. The link to watch the game: https://www.youtube.com/@steveweedprod/streams.