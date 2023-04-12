File Photo Bills defensive end Shaq Lawson and defensive tackle Jordan Phillips have both reportedly agreed to one-year deals to return to the team for the upcoming season.

ORCHARD PARK — The Bills are getting the band back together.

A season ago, when at full strength, Buffalo’s defensive front appeared to be developing into one of the most dominant units in the NFL. Then, tragedy struck, with a season-ending injury sustained by star edge rusher Von Miller, accompanied by nagging injuries to several other members of the Bills’ trench unit, leading to a lack of production down the stretch of the regular season and postseason.

