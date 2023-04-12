ORCHARD PARK — The Bills are getting the band back together.
A season ago, when at full strength, Buffalo’s defensive front appeared to be developing into one of the most dominant units in the NFL. Then, tragedy struck, with a season-ending injury sustained by star edge rusher Von Miller, accompanied by nagging injuries to several other members of the Bills’ trench unit, leading to a lack of production down the stretch of the regular season and postseason.
But with Miller reportedly speeding through the rehab process, and talents such as defensive end Greg Rousseau and defensive tackle DaQuan Jones set to return to the fold after productive campaigns, the team has decided to welcome back a few other key components to the rotation in hopes of its DL returning to form for the upcoming season.
Last week, Buffalo announced it had re-signed DT Jordan Phillips to a one-year contract, extending his second stint with the Bills, while DE Shaq Lawson was reportedly re-signed to a one-year deal on Monday, per NFL Network’s Mike Garofolo. It’s also Lawson’s second stint with the Bills, after the DE re-joined the team last season after both he and Phillips departed Orchard Park as free agents following the 2019 season.
Phillips played in 12 games a season ago, recording 1.5 sacks and 20 tackles. In his previous two seasons with the Bills (2018-19), the veteran DT posted 50 tackles and 9.5 sacks in 28 games. Nagging injuries hampered Phillips production last season, as even at times when he was on the field he was not at full strength.
Lawson played in 15 games for the Bills last season, recording 3.5 sacks and 30 tackles.
Phillips and Lawson are two of several Bills re-signed by the team this offseason, including offensive lineman David Quessenberry, cornerback Dane Jackson, safety Jordan Poyer, cornerback Cam Lewis, linebacker Tyler Matakevich and LB Tyrel Dodson. All but Poyer received one-year deals.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.