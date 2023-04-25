This season on the hardwood saw numerous personal milestones and accomplishments for the local contingent of high school girls basketball players.
From 1,000-point scorers to program record-setters, the girls athletes — once again — didn’t disappoint this past winter.
Meanwhile, four teams — Hornell, Pavilion, Oakfield-Alabama and Keshequa — captured Section V championship blocks.
This week, the New York State Sportswriters Association announced it’s annual list of girls all-state selections, with a large number of local athletes earning the honor. Here is a look at the area all-state selections:
CLASS B
Leading the way in Class B is longtime Livonia star guard/forward Kylie Buckley, who picked up one of the two first-team selections from the local area. In her final high school season, Buckley averaged a double-double of 25.6 points and 12 rebounds per game to go with 3.7 steals, 3.7 blocks and 2.4 assists per night.
Buckley, who was named the Daily News/LCN Defensive Player of the Year, became the all-time leading scorer in Livonia history this winter and helped lead the Bulldogs to the Section V Class B1 semifinals, where they dropped a heartbreaker to Palmyra-Macedon.
Making the 11th team in Class B was Hornell ninth-grade guard Jordyn Dyring. Dyring led the Red Raiders with 13.1 points per game to go with four rebounds, 3.6 assists and nearly three steals per game. Dyring helped lead Hornell to the Section V Class B2 title and a 15-9 overall record.
On the 13th team is another long-time LCAA varsity member in Bath-Haverling senior guard Meredith Czajkowski. This past season, Czajkowski led the Rams with 18.7 points per game to go with 6.9 rebounds, four steals and two assists per night. She eclipsed the 1,000-point plateau for her career, while the Rams finished at 10-11 and suffered a tough loss in the opening round of the Class B2 tournament to Wellsville.
A pair of Dansville teammates are next in Class B in juniors Aynsley Belcher and Chelsie Tyler. Belcher, a forward, averaged a double-double of 11.7 points and 10.5 rebounds per game, while point guard Tyler led the Mustangs with 13 points per game to go with five boards per night. Belcher and Tyler helped lead Dansville to a 16-7 record and to the Section V Class B2 title game.
Livonia junior point guard Libby Kwak, who averaged 12.7 points per game, was named honorable mention.
CLASS C
The second of the area first-team selections comes in Class C in Pavilion senior forward Lauren Kingsley. A four-year varsity starter, Kingsley helped lead the Golden Gophers to their third Section V title in four seasons when they captured the Section V Class C2 title and eventually advanced to the Far West Regional Final. Kingsley once again averaged a big double-double with 18.2 points and 11.5 rebounds per game with over four blocks per night.
Kingsley was named the Daily News/LCN Most Valuable Player this season.
Joining Kingsley in Class C is longtime running mate Karlee Zinkievich, who picked up a third-team selection this season. Another four-year starter involved in the three sectional crowns, Zinkievich led the team with 18.4 points per night to go with five assists per game.
Both Kingsley and Zinkievich reached the 1,000-point plateau for their careers and helped guide Pavilion to a 22-4 mark this season and a 68-18 record over the past four seasons.
Making the fourth team in Class C is Notre Dame senior guard/forward Amelia McCulley. After missing all of last season with a knee injury, McCulley became the second all-time leading scorer in Fighting Irish girls history with 1,436 points, while she is second all-time at ND with 164 career 3-pointers, set the record for most 3-pointers in a season with 88 and averaged 24.4 points per game this season.
McCulley was named the Daily News/LCN Offensive Player of the Year.
Also on the fourth team is longtime Avon forward Sarina McDowell. McDowell capped her career by joining the 1,000-point club and becoming the Braves’ all-time leader in points, rebounds and steals. This season she averaged 18.7 points, 10.5 rebounds, three steals and 2.5 blocks per night.
Making the ninth team in Class C is Caledonia-Mumford junior forward Hazell Nickerson. With two more seasons to go, Nickerson averaged a monster double-double this season with 14.2 points and 13.4 rebounds per game. Nickerson helped guide the Raiders to a 14-8 record this season.
On the 11th team is Alexander do-it-all guard Alyssa Kramer. Kramer finished another strong overall season with 15.7 points, 6.8 steals, 5.6 rebounds and 4.5 steals per game as she helped lead the Trojans to the GR Division I co-championship and a trip to the Class C1 semifinals.
A pair of Oakfield-Alabama sophomore guards were named honorable mention in Caitlin Ryan and Alea Groff. Ryan averaged 10.9 points per game and Groff was right behind with 10.7 points per night as the Hornets captured the Section V Class C1 title.
CLASS D
Leading the way in Class D is Keshequa junior point guard Libby Benner. Benner finished the season averaging 14.1 points and 9.2 assists per night as she helped lead the Indians to a 19-6 overall record, a Section V Class D1 title and a trip to the Class D Far West Regional Final.
Making the fourth team in Class D is Elba sophomore point guard Sydney Reilly. Reilly led the way for the Lancers with 17.2 points per game this season to go with seven rebounds, three assists and three steals per night, while she helped Elba to a 13-11 record and a trip to the Section V Class D2 championship game.
Earning honorable mention in Class D is the youngest local selection in Keshequa eighth-grader Braelyn Isaman. The guard averaged 10.1 points per game this winter.