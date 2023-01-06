OAKFIELD — It has been quite the ride for longtime Oakfield-Alabama girls head basketball coach Jeff Schlagenhauf on the hardwood sidelines.
In his over three decades at the helm of the Hornets, Schlagenhauf has been a fixture in the Genesee Region League, while he has seen legendary coaches come and go, he has seen the game of basketball change and he has coached both of his daughters, among many other things.
Now, after a thrilling win over rival Elba on Thursday night, Schlagenhauf has reached another career milestone.
The Hornets improved to 8-1 on the season after they rallied from an early nine-point deficit to top the Lancers, which gave Schlagenhauf his 400th career victory, with all the wins coming at his alma mater.
“If you were to ask me back then if I was going to coach 32 years and have 400 wins, I would have thought you were crazy,” Schlagenhauf said. “I never thought about that and didn’t even really know what that number meant. What it means to me is that I’ve been blessed to have a lot of really good players and kids who bought into our program and the support. My wife, Tracy, coached JV for me for many years, and obviously my three kids, Kylie, Kelsey and Jordan, their support along the way has been great. My mom, when she was alive, especially in the beginning, was a great support for me.”
And there were plenty more who have helped Coach Schlagenhauf along the way, as you don’t stick around to run a program for over three decades by doing it all by yourself.
“Beyond that (immediate family), my in-laws, my extended family and my school family (were all there for me,” he said. “The administration that I’ve been blessed to work with over the years has been super supportive of what we try to do. I’ve got a ton of teachers that were here when I started coaching, guys like your dad (David Rider), Gary Kurkowski, Art Goldstein, Tom Woodruff and those guys, they were mentors to me as a student when I was here and when I became a colleague in the classroom. Just guys that I looked up to. There are some great people who, when I was starting out as a teacher, taught me how to work with kids and I think those lessons transfer over to coaching.”
With a record now that stands at 400-255, which has included Genesee Region League titles in four of the past six seasons and a pair of sectional titles along the way, Schlagenhauf has projected his love for the sport, for coaching and for teaching kids for many years.
“Getting 400 wins is such a great accomplishment,” O-A head boys basketball coachg Ryan Stehlar said. “A coach in any sport knows how much goes into preparing your team to get a single win, so the magnitude of this honor is great. Over the years Jeff has worn many hats for me. He was my teacher in eighth and 11th grade. He was my wife’s basketball coach. He helped me at the start of my teaching career at O-A. He helped in giving me opportunities to coach here, as well. Each step I have taken in my teaching and coaching career, he has been there.
“I know he is seen as the AD, teacher, and coach, but he is someone that you can bounce ideas off of,” Stehlar added. “He will even do the same if he’s looking for a different perspective himself. I know he will share this accomplishment with everyone that has been associated with his program over the years, from the coaches to the players that made it possible.”
Yet, he wasn’t always aware that he wanted to get into coaching, but it simply turned out to come somewhat natural to him.
“Obviously when I grew up I always played sports, baseball and basketball growing up and I played in high school, so I always loved sports,” Schlagenhauf said. “I had an older brother who got me involved in that stuff. And a couple years after a I graduated, my high school coaches, Larry Jones and Gary Kurkowski, they were looking for a modified coach and I was in college. It paid 650 bucks and I was like ‘hey, I’m a college kid, it sounds pretty good.’ I got to coach a sport and I loved it.”
Before becoming the head varsity girls coach at Oakfield-Alabama in 1991, Schlagenhauf coached modified basketball for the Hornets, while he was also a student-teacher for legendary head coach Tom Nowak at Elba, where he was also a modified coach.
“I loved it from day one and it was something that just grew and grew and grew and 32 years later here we are,” he said.
But as Schlagenhauf has stuck around, a lot of the coaches and mentors he came up with coaching with and against have retired.
Gone are the likes of Nowak, Gary Ward at Wheatland-Chili, Dave Pero at Notre Dame and another legendary girls coach in Bill Wade. Now, Schlagenhauf has seen the new generation of head coaches ushered into the Genesee Region and into Section V, while he and Marcia Hirsch at Alexander and Rick Krzewinski at Byron-Bergen remain the longest tenured coaches in the league.
And all of it has been a special experience for Coach Schlagenhauf.
“When I started those guys were legends,” he said. “I got to student teach for Tom (Nowak) and saw the program he was building at Elba and Gary (Ward, Wheatland-Chili) had been around a long time and Stan Sherwood had been there and Dave Pero and those guys had coached in the GR for a lot of years and had been successful, not just in basketball but in other sports as well. You learn how to do things, you watch them and how they are going it, how they run a program, what they do in the summer and you try to emulate that the best you can and you want to compete with those guys. As those guys stepped away and now it’s myself, Rick and Marcia, and we kind of joke all the time that we are the three old ones still kicking around. Those coaches make you better as a coach. You’ve got to raise your game and compete because you want to do that, so I was fortunate that those guys were around at the start of my career.”
Krzewinski, of course, has become well familiar with playing against his longtime colleague and friend.
“I started coaching against Jeff in my very first varsity game back in 2004,” the longtime B-B head coach said. “I know over the years he’s gotten me more then I have gotten him. We always joke with each other about the day before we play each other how I’m at our practice telling my girls this is what Oakfield is going to do and he’s telling his girls this is what B-B is going to do. Let’s say we’ve come to be very familiar with each other’s coaching style over the years.”
Along the way, it hasn’t just been students that Schlagenhauf has had the pleasure of teaching and coaching.
While his son, Jordan, also came through O-A, Schlagenhauf got to coach both of his daughters, Kylie and Kelsey, with both having very successful careers on the hardwood. Kylie came close to winning her father’s second sectional title, while Kelsey — as a freshman — was able to accomplish just that in 1991.
“It wasn’t always easy and there’s a balancing act there because you’re a dad first and you want to make sure that relationship you have with your kids is first and foremost,” Schlagenhauf said. “But I got some really good advice from people around Section V who coached their daughters and how to maintain that balance. And I think we did that for the most part. One guy told me to never bring the game into the house so there were a lot of nights that we sat in the garage and talked about the game but once we walked through the door we were dad and kid. And I think that was important.
“But to get to experience a lot of their success, the victories, the positive things that they experienced,” he added. “Kylie, her teams had a great four-year run with a couple league titles and fell a little short in sectionals. Kelsey in her freshman year got to experience a sectional title with her teammates — just to be a part of that, both as a dad you’re proud, but as a coach getting to experience that with them, not a lot of people get to do that so I’m really glad that I got to do that with them.”
For Schlagenhauf, things might have seemed easy at the beginning in terms of coaching and running a program.
Just four years into his career, he captured his first sectional title. However, the wait would be well over 20 seasons until he would do it again in 2019, despite a number of highly successful seasons along the way.
“When I took over the program they had a struggled a bit but I had a group of kids that I had coached as modified kids and maybe I was just a dumb, naive kid, but I remember saying ‘you guys are going to win a sectional title some day,’ and I didn’t even know what that meant, I think,” Schlagenhauf said. “As seniors they did it, so that group was a special group. My niece was on that team and yeah, it did seem kind of easy, but they were really good players. And you always want to get back and win it again to validate the first one but we ran into some good teams in sectionals and just didn’t quite get over the hump.”
Come the 2019 season, the O-A head coach knew that he had a good team, he just wasn’t sure how good they could be.
There were a number of losses along the way and a pair of tough sectional games, including the championship game win over perennial power South Seneca for the Class C3 title, but for the first time since Bill Clinton was president, the Hornets were able to get to the top.
“They just kept getting better all year and the team chemistry was great, we had great leadership,” Schlagenhauf said. “Not just me, but everyone involved, really appreciated that journey more and enjoyed every step of the process. We kept talking about that, that season — every game and every practice we didn’t take anything for granted. Because after 20-something years you don’t know if it’s ever going to happen again. But I’m really fortunate that it did. It was certainly special and makes you appreciated it that much more.”
Now, as Schlagenhauf continues on his coaching road, things have started to get a bit surreal.
After 30-plus seasons at the helm, he has begun to coach the children of players that he coached early in his career. He sees the mothers across the court, sitting in the stands watching their girls play, and he often reflects on what that experience has meant to him. Meanwhile, he has had another of his former players sitting beside him on the bench for a number of years as well.
“Stephanie Clark is my JV coach and has been for 10 years and she played for me, so it’s been really fun to watch her develop as a coach and do what she does and she helps our program immensely,” Schlagenhauf said. “And I’ve got two players now whose moms played for me. One was on my first team ever and I always joke with the kids ‘hey, you’re better than your mom was.’ And when mom gets wind of that, they don’t necessarily agree. It’s all in good fun. And when you look across and you see the moms sitting in the stands, I think to me that it’s a sense of pride that you try to do things the right way so that the moms want their daughters to be a part of the program and have instilled a love of basketball, hopefully something that they got from our program. But I joke that all that means is that I’m old, but it’s a really fun experience to see that next generation of kids coming through and trying to help Oakfield-Alabama be successful.”
And successful they have been.
Consistently a threat to win a league title and always in the mix for a run at a sectional crown, Schlagenhauf’s Hornets will continually be on the other team’s radar.
You don’t get to 400 wins by accident.
“I think Jeff is obviously an outstanding coach, as the 400 wins backs that up,” Krzewinski said. “But he works very hard year in and year out to make the Oakfield girls basketball program the best it can be and the people in Oakfield are lucky to have him. I’m looking forward to our next matchup.”
Not just the girls basketball coach, Schlagenhauf has also been the athletic director at Oakfield-Alabama for many years and he is proud of the athletics programs that have continued to build for the Hornets.
Last school year, O-A teams captured an amazing eight sectional titles, with more individual ones as well. And Schlagenhauf knows that the school has been fortunate to have the coaching staffs that they have over the past number of years.
“It’s huge. I think that really is something that, I don’t want to say it’s unique here, but it’s special here that a lot of our coaches were either former players here or were mentored by some of those guys that were here 20 or 30 years ago and wanted to keep that going,” he said. “A guy like Pete Beuler, was not only a student here and a great runner but ran for Art Goldstein, and I played for Gary and Ryan (Stehlar) played for Gary. I think that we’re concerned about each other’s success and we coach a lot of the same kids, so you build up relationships with those kids and you want to see them be successful in other sports. As an AD it’s great to see that and we really do care about one another. The fun part was, with our success last year for sure across the board, having guys like Fred Francis (a longtime AD and coach at OA) reach out via social media and say ‘great job, keep it up,’ and some former teachers who’ve been retired 15-20 years reach out. That close-knit community still exists, once you retire you’re still a part of that Oakfield community. I know that’s similar in a lot of places but here it’s been great.”
Now the inevitable questions begin to come — How much longer do you plan on continuing to coach?
For Schlagenhauf, it really isn’t something that he has given much thought to, as every day he still looks forward to going to the gym and working with his student-athletes for two hours.
“It’s funny, I think as you get toward the end you think about, maybe, when the end will come,” he said. “But I love doing what I do and I’m fortunate that our school supports me doing what I do. And I think as long as you enjoy it and they’re willing to keep you on you will keep doing it. I look at a guy like Art Goldstein, he’s in his 70s, and he’s still as enthusiastic as he was as a young coach and he still loves being around the kids. And I think, ultimately, it’s being able to relate to kids. And if you can still relate to them and coach them and help them get better then I think you’re crazy if you don’t keep doing it. That time may come but it’s not here now and I love doing what I do and as long as I think I’ve got something that can benefit kids I will keep doing it.”
Schlagenhauf will be looking for win No. 401 when Oakfield-Alabama plays at Holley on Tuesday.