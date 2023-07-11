BATAVIA — Racing got back going at Genesee for the first time in three weeks and even though light rain made an appearance in the final hour of the night, six action-packed events were run off along with an autograph session.
There was a lot of anticipation for the 30-lap Street Stock Feature, in the third edition of the Brian Ace Memorial, with a gigantic purse and 28 cars in the pits; but for Glenn Whritenour it was about redemption from two years ago that he had on his mind in pursuit for the victory.
Whritenour, of Jasper, took the lead for good from Shane Wolf on lap 19 as he was able to run the leader down and make a pass while in a long green flag run.
“The car was good on long green flag laps but it tightened up on one caution period and we lost a few spots so had to go get those back,” stated Whritenour in Victory Lane. “This is redemption from this race two years ago. It’s a great race put on by great people and I really wanted to win it.”
The battle for the top spot was hotly contested in the opening laps. Bill Taylor wrestled it away on the opening circuit, which was quickly halted by a caution on the second lap. Taylor was strong on the ensuing restart but on lap six lost four spots off the fourth corner, including handing the lead over to Whritenour. When the second caution occurred on lap seven, Shane Wolf would steal the lead away on the restart, only to see the No. 15 run back down the leader a dozen laps later.
It was the first win of the year at Genesee for Whritenour, after winning three times in five starts in 2022. Shane Wolf would settle for second while Brandon Sherwood ran to a solid third. Former track champions Byron Dewitt and Bill Taylor rounded out the stout top five.
Chad Homan put on a show in the Late Model Feature, running down Dave DuBois for the lead shortly after a lap four restart and then making the pass just before halfway to claim his third win at Genesee this season.
“It took a minute for the tires to come in but then this car was terrific. It does great on tracks like this,” noted Homan in Victory Lane about the slick conditions.
Jeremy Wonderling, who had moved up from the eighth starting spot, was able to move by Dave DuBois for second with seven laps remaining but was sure to run out of time to battle Homan without a caution. The final yellow would appear with two laps remaining, erasing the lead of over 4 seconds that the No. 91 was enjoying. Despite not wanting to see the caution, Homan was perfect on the final restart and ran off to the win.
Jeremy Wonderling would settle for second while brother Mikey ran up from the ninth starting spot to finish third. Point leaders Dave DuBois and Doug Ricotta would round out the top five.
Kyle Richner was able to find bite on a lap four restart to move by Tyler Guzzardi to take the lead in the Sportsman Feature and then never looked back as he claimed his first win of 2023.
“It’s been a rough start to the year so we really need this one,” declared Richner after his second career victory.
With two laps remaining, Richner closed on two cars running side-by-side in front of him. He tip-toed through those cars and from there it was clear track for him to pick up the win.
“I wasn’t sure how big of a lead I had so I just had to be careful,” noted Richner.
As the No. 26 was showing the way, a spirited battle raged on for second, with Tyler Guzzardi holding off the challenges of Ray Bliss lap after lap all the way to the finish to finish in the runner-up spot. Adam Hilton rebounded from an early race spin to pad his point lead with a fourth place finish. Phil Vigneri III was able to nip Ryan Barrett at the line to round out the top five.
Rich Conte had a new body on his Mini Stock on Saturday Night and even though that doesn’t always produce speed, it sure didn’t hurt his No. 8w as he scored his first win of the season. Conte, of Bergen, inherited the lead on lap 7 when early leader Eric Weis spun around while avoiding a lapped car. Rich then had to out duel his cousin Rocco on the restart but once he did he drove off to a healthy win, his first in the division since the end of 2021. As Conte was driving off, Eric Weis was able to climb back up through the pack to get to second but struggled in the closing laps and would limp home in fifth. Point Leader Cole Susice was able to take home second with Dylan Strade a fine third. Eric Brumsted rallied from early race issues to get by Weis at the line.
Joe Mickey scored his third feature win of the season in the Novice Sportsman to strengthen his point lead. Mickey, of Elba, swapped the lead with Noah Pangrazio four times in the opening five laps, but when Pangrazio spun on lap six, it allowed Mickey to drive away in his No. 35. Casey Jonathan ran up to second while Noah Pangrazio rebounded for third.
Seth Johnson moved by Joey Swick on lap 4 of the Bandit Feature and drove off to score his sixth feature win of the season, his second in-a-row. Johnson, of Castile, was unable to get by Swick to win the heat race, but in the opening lap of the feature used the bottom line to out duel the No. 55s down the straightaways. Swick would settle for second for third time this season. Brayden Davis rounded out the podium.
Racing returns next Saturday with a Super 6 at 6 p.m..
GENESEE SPEEDWAY RESULTS
Saturday, July 8
Stop DWI Night/Brian Ace Memorial
Brian Ace Memorial Yasses Trucking and Construction Street Stock Feature (30 Laps)- GLENN WHRITENOUR, Shane Wolf, Brandon Sherwood, Byron Dewitt, Bill Taylor, John Zimmerman, Dale Rissinger, Tommy Kemp, Dan Brumsted, Joe Chamberlain, Kenny Begnouche, Eric Stone, Nate Arnold, Jon Almekinder, Randy Taylor, Pat Powers, Ken Camidge, Jesse Qutermous, Bobby Lippa Jr., Mike Kelly, Jonathan Logdson, Josh Pangrazio, Joe Drybala, Sherman Gage (DNS).
Lap Leaders- Taylor 1-5, Whritenour 6-7, Wolf 8-18, Whritenour 19-30.
Did Not Qualify- Josh Shumate, Nate Tabor, Phil Schepis, Scott DeRock.
Consolation Winner- Powers.
Heat Winners- Sherwood, Dewitt, Whritenour, Wolf.
Cummings Trucking RUSH Late Model Feature (25 Laps)- CHAD HOMAN, Jeremy Wonderling, Mikey Wonderling, Dave DuBois, Doug Ricotta, Bill Holmes, Paul Grigsby, JJ Mazur, Zack Carley, Billy DuBois, TJ Downs, Jon Rivers, Dave Stolzenberg.
Lap Leaders- DuBois 1-12, Homan 13-25.
Heat Winners- Grigsby, DuBois.
Stirling Lubricants Sportsman Feature (25 Laps)- KYLE RICHNER, Tyler Guzzardi, Ray Bliss, Adam Hilton, Phil Vigneri III, Ryan Barrett, Dave DiPietro, Sam Hoxie, Jacob Bansmer, Chris Hawkins, Greg Mrzywka, Tony Pangrazio, Dave Conant, Gordy Hermanson Jr.
Lap Leader- Guzzardi 1-3, Richner 4-25.
Heat Winners- Richner, Bliss.
The Detail Shop Mini Stock Feature (15 Laps)- RICH CONTE, Cole Susice, Dylan Strade, Eric Brumsted, Eric Weis, Kevin Bacon, Chuck Hughes, Rocco Conte, Dave Smith, Mike Dinehardt, Mike Taddonio, Bill Kapelke, Robert Knapp, Caleb Wolcott, James Gayton, Kevin Napier, CJ Smith (DNS).
Lap Leaders- Weis 1-6, Ri. Conte 7-15.
Heat Winners- Conte, Weis.
Vigneri Racing Novice Sportsman Feature (15 Laps)- JOE MICKEY, Casey Jonathan, Noah Pangrazio, Mark Henry, Jason Rumsey, Paul Marshall (DNS).
Lap Leaders- Pangrazio 1, Mickey 2-3, Pangrazio 4, Mickey 5-15.
Heat Winner- Mickey.
Kolb Family Automotive Bandit Feature (12 Laps)- SETH JOHNSON, Joey Swick, Brayden Davis, Nick Lipome, Racelyn Lippa, Paige Gayton, Christian Soladay.
Lap Leaders- Swick 1-2, Johnson 3-12.
Heat Winner- Swick.