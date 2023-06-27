The GLOW Youth Sports Academy is pleased to announce the post season schedule for 10U & 12U Baseball All Star Tournament. All tournament results are posted at www.GLOWAcademyNY.com under the Baseball Tournament Tab.
Baseball 10U GLOW Championships
The 10U Baseball Post Season Tournament will begin Pool Play tonight Monday June 26th. Pool play will take place each Monday and Wednesday over the next two weeks. Pool Play winners will advance to the “Final 4” starting on Monday July 9th with a Championship taking place on Wednesday July 11th. All Games are scheduled to start at 6:15pm. The Pembroke Dragons are the GLOW Region defending 10u Baseball Championship with a 7-6 victory over Pavilion in the 2022 Championship.
Baseball 12U GLOW Championships
The 12U Baseball Post Season Tournament will begin Pool Play tomorrow night Tuesday June 27th. Pool play will take place each Tuesday and Thursday over the next two weeks. Pool Play winners will advance to the “Final 4” starting on Tuesday July 10th with a Championship taking place on Thursday July 12th. All Games are scheduled to start at 6:15pm. The Tri Town Trojans who defeated Nunda in the Championship game 6-1 in the 2022 Championship enter as the GLOW Region defending Champions
The GLOW Youth Sports Academy is a 501©(3) not for profit servicing youth sports throughout the greater GLOW region. Currently servicing over 3000 youth baseball/softball participants in Alexander, Akron, Alden, Albion, Attica, Arkport, Arcade, Avon, Batavia, Byron-Bergen, Caledonia, Dansville, Geneseo, LeRoy, Letchworth, Mt. Morris, Nunda, Oakfield, Pavilion, Pembroke, Perry, Warsaw, Wayland and York
For more info on the GLOW Academy visit www.GLOWAcademyNY.com or email us at GLOWAcademyNY@gmail.com