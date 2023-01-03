Buffalo Bills cornerback Siran Neal (33) reacts as Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) is tended to on the field and taken off by ambulance in the first quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Kareem Elgazzar/USA TODAY Sports

Midway through the first quarter of the Monday Night Football game between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals, Bills second-year safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field after getting up following a tackle of Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins. With Cincinnati up 7-3 in a crucial late-season AFC season contest, the game ceased to matter.

As Hamlin lay on the field, surrounded by both teams and being tended to by medical staff, the thoughts of local high school coaches began to go into overdrive.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags