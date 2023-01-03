Midway through the first quarter of the Monday Night Football game between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals, Bills second-year safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field after getting up following a tackle of Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins. With Cincinnati up 7-3 in a crucial late-season AFC season contest, the game ceased to matter.
As Hamlin lay on the field, surrounded by both teams and being tended to by medical staff, the thoughts of local high school coaches began to go into overdrive.
“Watching what happened to Damar Hamlin last night was so incredibly horrific to witness,” Oakfield-Alabama/Elba head coach Tyler Winter said. “Your heart just immediately aches for the Bills players, coaches, and his family that was in attendance. Very thankful they did not resume the game. All the respect in the world to Sean McDermott and Zac Taylor for spearheading that decision (by the looks of it) and leading their groups during such a difficult time. I know many of our players and coaches at OAE are thinking of Demar and praying for him and his family.
“Let last night serve as a reminder of how fragile life can be; to not take what we have for granted and be thankful for the good health of those surrounding us. At the end of the day, it is JUST a game,” Winter added.
Hamlin, 24, collapsed due to cardiac arrest and required life-saving CPR on the turf in the middle of the first quarter Monday night and was transported to University of Cincinnati Medical Center.
As the head coach of a football team, injuries are always expected, including at the high school level where individual training may not be on par with those playing at the collegiate or professional level. However, torn ligaments and tendons, broken bones and even concussions are often expected.
What happened with Hamlin is nothing that a head coach, or any coach, has in his mind during game day or a practice.
“What happened last night seems so unimaginable,” longtime Alexander head coach Tim Sawyer said. “Yet, we know that in any contact sport there is always a chance of serious injury. It is a devastating injury for Damar and his family. Additionally, both teams were greatly affected by this unfortunate injury. The concern and love are real — by both teams. I think this situation is a stark reminder to the players and the millions of fans and viewers of just how fragile life can be.
“I know I prayed for Damar and those that were giving him medical treatment. And I believe millions of others were doing the same,” Sawyer added. “It is such a sad injury but if anything positive comes from this I believe it is this — seemingly people across this entire nation are of one mind: heal Damar, heal.”
According to reports, several teams took an indefinite pause on Tuesday, not allowing camera or media access, in solidarity with the Bills’ and Bengals’ and the NFL’s decision to postpone the game on Monday night.
Longtime Batavia head coach Brennan Briggs, who just stepped down from his position last month after guiding the Blue Devils to six Section V titles and 88 wins in just 11 seasons at the helm, had seen his fair share of injuries during his tenure.
But when it comes down to it, the game and the score aren’t what matter in the long run.
“What happened last night with Damar is beyond sad,” Briggs — who stepped down to spend more time with his family — said. “Life is precious, and it puts into perspective what is really important. Hug your loved ones, reach out to friends, enjoy good conversation, embrace the beauty of everyday life, and don’t hold grudges. Enjoy and appreciate your health because in a matter of seconds things can flip upside down. Damar is in my thoughts and prayers, and hopefully we will hear of a miracle in the near future.”
As fans in the stadium and in homes across the country and world watched in disbelief, many head coaches doing the same were thinking the same thing — there is no way that this game can continue.
And while both teams are in the running for the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs, rescheduling the game has not yet been decided, and most hold the opinion of Attica head coach Jeff Cusmano, who just won his program’s first sectional title this past fall.
“I think the right decision was made to cancel the game, because as a former player, a coach and a father the health of Damar was the most important issue at that moment in time,” Cusmano said.
Tuesday afternoon, the NFL announced the Bills-Bengals game would not be resumed this week and future plans to resume the game remained unclear. Tuesdays are normally ‘off days’ for NFL players, but the Bills coaches were scheduled to hold media availability, which they announced Tuesday morning was canceled.
Buffalo’s game vs. New England is scheduled for 1 p.m. on Sunday, while Cincinnati’s game vs. Baltimore is scheduled for Sunday at a time TBD.
The next scheduled NFL game is Saturday at 4:30 p.m. when Kansas City visits Las Vegas.
“It was a scary scene last night with Damar Hamlin,” Albion head coach David Skrip said. “You never want to see a player get hurt especially to that extent. As a coach it was gut wrenching to watch. With the emotions shown last night by the players and coaches on both teams shows that it is more than just a game. Prayers for him and his family and for the Buffalo Bills organization.”
Also on Tuesday afternoon, the Bills provided an update on Hamlin’s condition. A statement read as follows:
“Damar Hamlin spent last night in the intensive care unit and remains there today in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. We are grateful and thankful for the outpouring of support we have received thus far.”