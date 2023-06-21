BUFFALO — It’s an exciting time of year for Sabres general manager Kevyn Adams and hockey fans alike, with the NHL Draft right around the corner — its first round scheduled for Wednesday, June 28, at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN.
For Adams, the draft represents a significant opportunity to add to the team that came within a point of a playoff spot a season ago. He expressed his eagerness to dive into the process over the next few weeks.
“This is an exciting draft and looks to be a pretty strong group of players,” said Adams at his pre-draft press conference on Wednesday morning. “Always, time will tell where it stacks up in several years, but we feel really good about the player we’re going to get at 13 and past 13 too. Our other picks.
“I love the draft. I’ve told you guys before — I love this time of year. It’s an exciting time.”
The Sabres will select at No. 13 of Wednesday’s first round, which will be highlighted by the Chicago Blackhawks’ expected selection of ultra-prospect, forward Connor Bedard, with the top overall pick. Buffalo also holds picks Nos. 39 and 45 in the second round, No. 86 in the third round, No. 109 in the fourth round, No. 141 in the fifth round, No. 173 in the sixth round and No. 205 in the seventh round.
This year’s crop of prospects has been viewed as forward-heavy, but Adams and his staff remain confident that no matter how the chips fall leading up to their pick at No. 13, Buffalo will get its guy, no matter the position.
“We’re not worried about forward-heavy, ‘D,’” said Adams. “We just get our list together and put the best players in our minds, order them the appropriate way, go to the table and go to work. So it’s an exciting draft, though, for sure. Especially the player that we feel we’ll get at 13.”
The Sabres director of amateur scouting, Jerry Forton, joined Adams during Wednesday’s conference and remarked that he believes, contrary to popular belief, there may be a handful of defensemen available when it comes time for Buffalo to make their first-round pick.
“I think there are some really good ‘D’ that are exciting in this draft,” said Forton. “I’ve been shocked to see on some mock drafts a lack of defensemen near the top of the draft. I think there are a handful of defensemen in this draft that could be really good long-term NHL players that are worthy of top-15 picks.
“I think you could see two defensemen taken in the top 12, you could see three-to-four defensemen taken in the top 12 — neither one would shock me.”
Adams explained what the team might be looking for in a defenseman.
“I don’t think anything has changed in the need for really good defensemen — it’s always been there,” he said. “But with the game being faster than ever, the transition game being faster than ever, the skill of the league being better than ever — yeah, if you have big, mobile defenseman who can defend but can also move the puck, can get you out of your zone, can actual kill plays in the neutral zone so you’re not spending time in your zone — they’re really valuable. I think they always have and always will be — just a little more heightened now.
“What I do get pretty excited about is that we have three pretty good ones that are very young that I think, in some ways, if you look around the league and you think, man, the three defensemen that we have, the size, the skill, the talent, and the age, it’s a pretty good place for us to start.”
Adams added that, no matter what position a team is drafting, the focus must be placed on projecting a player’s potential rather than evaluating prospects at face value.
“It’s not as important to look at who and what they are today. It’s who and what the player you believe will be down the road — you’re projecting,” said Adams. “It’s hard to project an 18-year-old three-to-five years down the road. But that is the job. Because if you’re drafting for today, I think you can make some big mistakes.”
Since becoming the Sabres GM, Adams has maintained his focus on building long-term, which typically requires a team to stack prospects through the draft. With the Sabres having barely missed the postseason a season ago, one may believe that they are in a better position than ever to make a move with their first-round selection to acquire a player that could help the team end its 12-year playoff drought immediately. Adams says he wouldn’t be opposed to that idea if the right opportunity presented itself.
“You always have to be open to making our team better, and ultimately, the philosophy I have is every decision we make should be toward helping us win a Stanley Cup and toward us having sustainable success,” began the Sabres GM. “So, do I believe more times than not it’s better to keep your first-round pick and have that and build up your pipeline and that sustainable success is met by continuing to have that feeder in your organization? But if we sat and really talked about a situation that came across that we felt was the right thing to help us move closer to winning a Stanley Cup, and it involved a first-round pick, then we would do it.”
There were a few more takeaways from the time the Sabres brass spent at the microphone:
ADAMS ON TYSON JOST:
“Yeah, for sure,” said Adams when asked if the team would be interested in bringing back Jost. “We’ve made it clear to Tyson, his agent, that we’d like to have him back. We’ve had those conversations over the past few weeks. Hopefully, we’ll get some clarity on that in the coming days here.”
ADAMS ON GOALTENDING:
“I personally believe we’re in a position of strength when it comes to this,” said Adams. “We feel that we have three NHL goaltenders, which is a great thing to have. So we’re open-minded. Whether we go into the season with three, it’s not an ideal situation, but we’re open-minded to it. We’ll let it play itself out... I’m excited about the goaltending position going into the season.”
ADAMS ON STRENGTH OF SABRES’ PROSPECT PIPELINE
“I feel like we’ve done a really good job, building up our pipeline, and I feel we have a really strong prospect group now, in some ways for us, is really exciting as you’re going into the draft,” said Adams. “I’ve been on the other side of that where you don’t have any draft picks, and you don’t really have any prospects, and it’s tough to even get in conversations. You kind of feel like you’re playing shorthanded. So this is a position of strength for our organization.
“We are in a really good spot right now. I really like the way our team is coming together.”