ROCHESTER — When champions of golf tee off at Oak Hill Country Club next month, a positive boost to the economy will showcase how the Greater Rochester region provides a prime destination for champions of business. An analysis led by Greater Rochester Enterprise (GRE) estimates the major championship will result in $190 million in economic activity and 1,233 jobs. The 105th PGA Championship returns to Oak Hill Country Club for its fourth time May 15-21, 2023.

“While the prestige of the Oak Hill East course and the incredibly supportive membership at Oak Hill are key drivers in our decision to return over the years, it’s really the support of the Rochester community that has allowed us to,” said Bryan Karns, championship director for the 105th PGA Championship, PGA of America. “GRE, Visit Rochester and Monroe County have been at the center of that support and continued to help us innovate around our championships and increase the number of opportunities for local businesses to get involved and benefit from the championship.”

