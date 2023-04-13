ROCHESTER — When champions of golf tee off at Oak Hill Country Club next month, a positive boost to the economy will showcase how the Greater Rochester region provides a prime destination for champions of business. An analysis led by Greater Rochester Enterprise (GRE) estimates the major championship will result in $190 million in economic activity and 1,233 jobs. The 105th PGA Championship returns to Oak Hill Country Club for its fourth time May 15-21, 2023.
“While the prestige of the Oak Hill East course and the incredibly supportive membership at Oak Hill are key drivers in our decision to return over the years, it’s really the support of the Rochester community that has allowed us to,” said Bryan Karns, championship director for the 105th PGA Championship, PGA of America. “GRE, Visit Rochester and Monroe County have been at the center of that support and continued to help us innovate around our championships and increase the number of opportunities for local businesses to get involved and benefit from the championship.”
GRE, the lead economic development organization in the nine-county Greater Rochester region, collaborated with the PGA of America on this year’s analysis. Estimates include ticket sales, concessions, merchandise, spectator projections and hotel rooms reserved during championship week. GRE used data from the PGA of America to understand the impact across the regional supply chain in various industry sectors, including construction, food and beverage establishments, hotel and lodging, and real estate. A complete copy of GRE’s 2023 PGA Championship economic impact analysis is available for download here.
“An event the scale of the PGA Championship is an incredible opportunity to showcase Rochester to audiences around the world,” Visit Rochester President & CEO Don Jeffries said.
“We are honored to welcome the PGA back to Monroe County, as the thousands of guests gather for the 105th PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country Club in Pittsford,” Monroe County Executive Adam Bello said. “This event will draw a national spotlight on the Greater Rochester, New York, region and is a boon for our local tourism and hospitality industries. I know that our guests will fall in love with Monroe County because we are rich in history, a hotbed of civil rights and industrial innovation, and renowned for our food and beverage industries. I invite those in town for the PGA Championship to take time to explore Monroe County and Greater Rochester. With our superior museums and cultural activities; wineries, distilleries and craft breweries; breathtaking parks and natural resources; and unique small businesses — there’s something for everyone.”
Of the estimated 225,000 spectators expected to attend the PGA Championship, approximately 39% of ticket holders will travel from more than 100 miles and spend money at local hotels, restaurants and retail establishments.
