A couple with roots to Livingston County accomplished a rare feat on the golf course. On May 4, Joe and Janna Moran were golfing at the Country Club at Wakefield Plantation, in Raleigh, North Carolina. On hole 11, a 130-yard par-3, Joe Moran went first and made a hole-in-one using an 8 iron. Janna Moran then followed up by also getting a hole-in-one on the same hole using a 7 hybrid. Joe Moran grew up in Avon and learned to play at Le Roy Country Club.

