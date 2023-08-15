FARMINGTON — Gone and Forgotten was a one and three-quarter length winner of the $50,000 Arctic Queen Stakes at Finger Lakes Gaming & Racetrack on Monday. She completed the six furlong sprint in a final time of 1:12.81.
The Michael S.Ferraro-trainee won the annual stake for the second consecutive season. She now has a resume that includes a lifetime total of three stakes triumphs. She was guided to the seventh race victory by jockey Luis Perez
The $226,865 earner owned by Barry K. Schwartz registered her eleventh career win and paid $4.70, $2.50 and $2.10. Curly Girl rallied to claim the second position and returned $3.50 and $2.10. Queen Arella faded to third and paid $2.10.
The $50,000 Genessee Valley Breeders’ Stakes is the next big race on the 2023 FLGR stakes calendar. Older New York breds will travel one mile and one-sixteenth in the annual route on September 4.
