It was another quality year in the water for the Genesee Region League boys swimmers.
Several swimmers qualified and placed well at sectionals and also advanced to the New York State Public High School Athletic Association Championship, while many athletes broke school and league records.
Batavia/Notre Dame, with Coach of the Year Eric Geitner, captured the Division I title with a perfect overall record of 11-0, while Pembroke went 6-0 in the division to take the Division II crown.
Batavia/Notre Dame finished 10-0 in the league and finished fifth at the Class B Championship, while the team also won at the GRAA Championships for the first time and finished second at H-A-C Invite. Geitner has led the team to 96 individual GRAA Championships, including six this season, 28 sectional champions, including six this year, and 19 trips to the NYSPHSAA Championships, including four this winter.
Here is a look at the 2022-23 Genesee Region League Boys Swimming All-Stars:
Matthew Doeringer, Batavia/Notre Dame – Junior, four-time all-star — Finished the season with times of :22.19 in the 50 free, :49.51 in the 100 free, :57.07 in the 100 backstroke, 1:52.46 in the 200 free, 5:29.94 in the 500 free, 2:15.34 in the 200 IM and :54.67 in the 100 butterfly. His season highlights were winning the 200 medley relay at sectionals and qualifying for states, winning the Division I title with an 11-0 record, winning the GRAA Championship for the first time, winning the 200 free relay at the GRAA Championship and being a scholar-athlete. His career highlights have included qualifying for states and placing 15th in the 200 medley relay, being a pair of five school records and being a four-time league all-star.
Cooper Fix, Batavia/Notre Dame — Senior, four-time all-star — Had top times this season of 1:00.79 in the 100 breaststroke, :22.76 in the 50 free, :49.57 in the 100 free, 1:01.98 in the 100 butterfly, 2:03.11 in the 200 free, 1:10.74 in the 100 backstroke, 2:18.66 in the 200 IM and 5:39.77 in the 500 free. His season highlights were winning the 200 medley relay at sectionals and qualifying for states, qualifying for states in the 100 breaststroke, winning the Division I title with an 11-0 record, winning the GRAA Championship for the first time, winning the 200 medley and free relay at the GRAA Championship and setting numerous program records. His career highlights were qualifying for states and placing 15th in the 200 medley relay, placing 39th in the breaststroke at states, taking second in the 100 breaststroke at the Class B championships, being a three-time 100 breaststroke champion at the GRAA Championships and being a part of six school records. Plans to attend college and pursue a degree in exercise science.
Will Fulton, Batavia/Notre Dame — Sophomore, first-time all-star — Put together best times of :25.21 in the 50 free, :56.77 in the 100 free, 1:21.72 in the 100 butterfly, 1:27.71 in the 100 breaststroke, 1:24.74 in the 100 backstroke and 2:28.08 in the 200 free. His season highlights were going 11-0 and winning the Division I title, winning the GRAA Championship for the first time, winning the 200 medley relay the GRAA Championship and being a scholar-athlete team. His career highlights thus far have been being named an all-star in his first season, being a part of the winning 200 medley relay team, placing fifth and seventh in the 100 free and 50 free at the GRAA Championship and competing in Class B in sectionals.
Caleb Henning, Batavia/Notre Dame — Junior, first-time all-star — Had top times this winter of 5:29.03 in the 500 free, 2:03.90 in the 200 free, 1:05.86 in the 100 butterfly, :25.98 in the 50 free ad :58.93 in the 100 free. His team highlights were going 11-0 and winning the Division I title, winning the GRAA Championship for the first time ever and being a scholar athlete team. His career highlight have been being named an all-star, making the Class B finals in the 500 free and placing third and sixth in the 500 free and 200 free at the GRAA Championship.
Dominic Southall, Batavia/Notre Dame — Freshman, two-time all-star — His top times this season were 5:36.88 in the 500 free, 2:06.96 in the 200 free, :54.20 in the 100 free, 1:07.70 in the 100 breaststroke, :24.62 in the 50 free, 2:09.13 in the 200 IM and 1:05.93 in the 100 backstroke. His team highlights were going 11-0 and winning the Division I title, winning the GRAA Championship for the first time ever, placing second in the 200 IM at the GRAA Championship and being a scholar athlete team. His career highlights have been being a two-time all-star, being a scholar athlete and making the finals at the Class B Championship in the 200 IM and 100 breaststroke.
Harrison Southall, Batavia/Notre Dame — Junior, five-time all-star — His top times this season included :51.77 in the 100 butterfly, 2:00.23 in the 200 IM, :48.90 in the 100 free, :22.61 in the 50 free, 1:01.46 in the 100 backstroke, 1:57.18 in the 200 free, 1:08.60 in the 100 breaststroke and 5:25.03 in the 500 free. His season highlights included winning the 200 medley relay at sectionals and qualifying for states, being the Class B champion in the 200 IM and 100 butterfly, in the league champion in the 100 butterfly, 200 IM, 200 medley relay and 200 free relays, winning the Division I title with an 11-0 record and being a scholar athlete team. For his career he highlights being sectional champions in the 200 medley relay and finishing 15th at states, winning the 100 butterfly two years in a row at the Class B Championship, qualifying for states in the 100 butterfly and 200 IM, placing 16th at states in the 100 butterfly, being a five-time league all-star and being a part of six team records.
Aaron Treleaven, Batavia/Notre Dame — Senior, six-time all-star — His best times this season included 5:02.23 in the 500 free, 1:51.46 in the 200 free, :50.48 in the 100 free, 2:07.71 in the 200 IM, :23.36 in the 50 free, :55.87 in the 100 backstroke, :59.79 in the 100 butterfly and 1:13.25 in the 100 breaststroke. His season highlights were going 11-0 and winning the Division I title, winning a sectional title and qualifying for states in the 200 medley relay, winning at he GRAA Championship for the first time in history, winning the 200 and 500 free and 200 medley and 200 free relays at the GRAA Championship, setting team, meet and league records in the 200 medley relay, 200 free relay and 400 free relay and being a scholar athlete team. His career highlights were qualifying for states and finishing 15th in the 200 medley relay, winning the 500 free at the GRAA Championship for five straight years, breaking the school 500 free record and being a part of seven team and three GRAA records. Plans to study aerospace engineering.
Gage Kelley, H-A-C — Freshman, first-time all-star — Finished the year with best times of 2:05.81 in the 200 free, :27.06 in the 50 free, :59.15 in the 100 free and 1:06 in the 100 backstroke. His season highlight was his time of 1:06 in the 100 backstroke, while his career highlights have included making the sectional meet in his ninth-grade season.
Dylan Mayall, H-A-C — Sophomore, three-time all-star — Put together top times of 1:51.33 in the 200 free, 5:01.54 in the 500 free, 2:23.84 in the 200 IM, 1:07.79 in the 100 butterfly, :52.76 in the 100 free and 1:03.21 in the 100 backstroke. His season highlights included qualifying for sectionals, while his career highlights have been winning at sectionals in eighth and ninth grade.
Kiran Natarajan, H-A-C — Junior, two-time all-star — Had a six-dive score of 250.27 and an 11-dive score of 486.30, a time of :28.11 in the 50 free and 1:08.42 in the 100 free. His season highlights were winning diving at sectionals and his :23.15 time in the 200 free relay. His career highlights have been being a two-time state qualifier in diving and placing 13th this season and being a three-time sectional champion.
Edward Tasker, H-A-C — Senior, two-time all-star — Finished with top times of :23.41 in the 50 free, :52.18 in the 100 free and 1:14.33 in the 100 butterfly. His season highlights were placing third in the 50 free and placing well at the GRAA Championship. His career highlights were being a three-time sectional champion, being named a Rising Star as a freshman and winning multiple relays at sectionals. Plans to attend college for business/nutritional science.
Noah Vernon, H-A-C — Sophomore, three-time all-star — Had top times this season of 2:06.55 in the 200 IM, :25.37 in the 50 free, 1:04.40 in the 100 butterfly, :54.92 in the 100 free and 1:06.65 in the 100 breaststroke. His season highlights included being a sectional champion in the 200 IM and winning multiple relays at sectionals. His career highlights have been winning sectionals twice as a team and being on varsity in eighth grade.
Jett Davis, Alexander — Senior, first-time all-star — Had quality times of :24.34 in the 50 free, :53.03 in the 100 free and 2:01.47 in the 200 free. His season highlights were being a sectional finalist in the 400 free relay and qualifying for sectionals. His career highlights were being team MVP his junior year, being two-time Division II champions, placing second at sectionals in the 100 free, being a sectional finalist for four years, being on varsity in eighth grade and being a three-time honorable mention all-star. Plans to attend the University at Buffalo for mechanical engineering.
Owen Dunbar, Alexander — Junior, first-time all-star — Finished fifth in the 200 IM and 12th in the 100 butterfly at sectionals, while he was third in the 200 IM at the GRAA Championship and qualifying for sectionals in six events. His season highlights were taking eighth in the 400 free relay and ninth in the 200 free relay at sectionals and taking fourth in the 200 free relay and sixth in the 400 free relay at the GRAA Championship. His career highlight has been being two-time league champions as a team.
Samuel Dunlap, Attica — Freshman, first-time all-star — Had best times this season of :24.80 in the 50 free, :57.52 in the 100 free, 2:16.30 in the 200 free, :29.83 in the 50 backstroke and 1:04.82 in the 100 backstroke. He placed third in the 100 backstroke and second in both the 400 free and 200 medley relays at the GRAA Championships and also placed eighth in the 100 backstroke in Class C. His season highlights were breaking the school record in the 200 medley relay and taking second in the 200 medley relay at H-A-C and in Class C.
Joe Parkhurst, Attica — Junior, three-time all-star — Had best times of :21.1 in the 50 free, :48.3 in the 100 free, :56.0 in the 100 breaststroke, :57.6 in the 100 backstroke and :56.5 in the 100 butterfly. His season highlight was watching his friend break a school record, while his career highlight has been taking firth at states in the 50 free and 100 breaststroke.
Jackson Fix, Byron-Bergen/Le Roy — Junior, four-time all-star — Sectional champion in the 100 backstroke and 100 free, broke the 100 backstroke and 100 free program records, set a Class C meet record in the 100 backstroke and finished 25th at states in the 100 backstroke. His season highlights included going 7-4, breaking the 200 free relay record and taking second at sectionals in the 200 free relay. His career highlights have included being a sectional champion in the 100 backstroke (2x), 200 free, 100 free and 200 medley relay, winning three GR championships and breaking the school record in the 100 backstroke.
Aidan Soggs, Byron-Bergen/Le Roy — Senior, first-time all-star — Had best times of :24.65 in the 50 free and 1:04.92 in the 100 butterfly. His team highlights were the girls going 11-0 and the boys going 704. His career highlights included winning the 200 medley relay at sectionals and breaking the 200 medley and 200 free relay records at sectionals. Plans to attend a four-year college to major in digital media.
Cole Kornow, Oakfield-Alabama — Senior, first-time all-star — Qualified for sectionals in the 100 butterfly, 100 free, 50 free, 200 IM And 100 backstroke. His season highlight as taking third at the GRAA Championship in the 400 free relay, while his career highlight included improving his 100 butterfly time by 20 seconds and taking eighth in that event at sectionals. Plans to attend Alfred State for architectural technology.
Tyler Jirovec, Oakfield-Alabama — Senior, two-time all-star — Qualified for sectionals in the 100 free, 100 backstroke, 200 IM, 50 free, 500 free and 200 free and took eighth in both the 100 backstroke and 200 free. His season highlights including placing third at the GRAA Championship in the 400 free relay. Plans to go to line school and become an electrical worker.
Silas Calderon, Pembroke — Freshman, first-time all-star — Had top times of 2:30.18 in the 200 IM And 1:07.03 in the 100 backstroke. His season highlights were going 7-3, including 6-0 to win the Division II title, taking fifth in the 100 backstroke and fourth in the 200 medley relay at the GRAA Championship and taking fifth in the 100 backstroke and seventh in 200 IM at the Class D Championship. His career highlights have included being Division II champions two years in a row, placing in the top eight in the 200 IM and 100 backstroke at the GRAA Championship and the Class D Championship.
Adam Curtis, Pembroke — Sophomore, two-time all-star — Put together top times of :23.91 in the 50 free, :54.61 in the 100 free, 1:06.71 in the 100 butterfly and a high six-dive score of 152.10. His career highlights included winning the Division II title, taking third in the 50 free and sixth in the 100 butterfly at the GRAA Championship and taking fifth in both the 50 free and 100 free at the Class D Championship.