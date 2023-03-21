The Genesee Region League girls basketball teams strutted their stuff yet again this winter, showing that it is one of the top leagues in Section V.
While the GR picked up just one Section V title this season — Oakfield-Alabama came away with the Class C1 block — the league had numerous teams advance to at least the semifinal round.
Elba in Class D2 and Lyndonville in Class D1 each reached their respective title games, while Notre Dame advanced to the Class C2 semifinals, with Alexander falling in the Class C1 semis.
This postseason, Byron-Bergen, Oakfield-Alabama and Notre Dame all picked up three all-star selections.
Here is a look at the 2022-23 Genesee Region League Girls Basketball All-Stars:
Dayanara Caballero, Byron-Bergen — Senior, two-time all-star — Guard averaged 7.2 points, five rebounds, three steals and two assists per game this season. Her season highlights were recording a double-double, being named a league Player of the Week twice and playing in the Exceptional Senior game. Her career highlights included winning the GR Division II title as a junior and playing with her sister this season. Plans to attend Columbia University for political science and government.
Kendall Phillips, Byron-Bergen — Senior, first-time al-star — Averaged nine points per game this season, while also connecting on 49 3-pointers; also averaged 6.5 rebounds, two blocks and 1.5 assists per night. Her season highlights were having a winning record, being named a Player of the Week and playing in the Exceptional Senior game. Her career highlights included making a 3-pointer on her first attempt after ACL/meniscus surgery, being a three-time team captain, winning the GR Division II title as a junior and making seven 3-pointers in a game. Plans to attend SUNY Brockport to study elementary and special education and to play softball.
Ava Wagoner, Byron-Bergen — Senior, first-time all-star — Point guard averaged 8.4 points, three assists, three steals and 2.5 rebounds per game in her final season. Her season highlights were having a winning record, being named a Player of the Week and playing in the Exceptional Senior game. Her career highlights included winning the league title last season, getting pulled up to varsity in ninth grade and making two free throws to help send a game into overtime. Plans to attend college for engineering.
Amelia McCulley, Notre Dame — Senior, three-time all-star — Became the second all-time leading scorer for the Fighting Irish girls with 1,436 points, is second all-time at ND with 164 career 3-pointers, set the record for most 3-pointers in a season with 88 and averaged 24.4 points per game this season. Her season highlights were winning the Rotary Club Tournament for the second straight season and finishing the regular season at 18-2, while her career highlight was reaching 1,000 points. Plans to attend William Smith to study business and continue to play basketball.
Emma Sisson, Notre Dame — Junior, first-time all-star — Finished the season averaging 8.7 points per game while she added 156 rebounds, 79 steals and 44 assists. Her season highlight was winning the Rotary Tournament. For her career her highlights have been being named the sectional MVP last season, getting MVP at the Rotary Club Tournament this year and winning back-to-back sectional titles.
Avelin Tomidy, Notre Dame — Senior, first-time all-star — Forward put together a solid season with 11 points and 7.7 rebounds per game for the Fighting Irish. Her team highlights for the winter were winning the Rotary Club Tournament and winning the GR Division II title. Her career highlight included winning back-to-back sectional titles, winning the GR Division II title this season, winning two Rotary Club titles and being named MVP last season and being named a league all-star. Plans to attend college for pre-med.
Alea Groff, Oakfield-Alabama — Sophomore, first-time all-star — Filled the stat sheet this season with 10.7 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.9 steals per game. Her season highlights were being the Section V Class C1 champions, being the GR Division I co-champions and being named the Class C1 tournament MVP. Her career highlights thus far have included winning sectionals, being given the Character Award, being named sectional MVP and getting her first all-star selection.
Makena Reding, Oakfield-Alabama — Senior, three-time all-star — Long-time varsity player averaged 7.3 points, three assists, two steals and two rebounds per game for the Hornets. Her season highlights were winning the Section V Class C1 title and being the GR Division I co-champions. Her career highlights included being a three-time league all-star, reaching No. 8 on the all-time scoring list with 656, being No. 4 all-time in assists with 211, being a two-time sectional champion and being selected for the Cal-Mum Tournament all-tournament team this season. Plans to attend Roberts Wesleyan for music education.
Caitlin Ryan, Oakfield-Alabama — Junior, two-time all-star — Versatile player averaged 10.9 points, 6.4 rebounds, three steals, 2.2 blocks and two assists this winter. Her season highlights were winning the Section V Class C1 title, being named to the Class C1 all-tournament team and being the GR Division I co-champions. Her career highlights to this point have been being named a two-time all-star, currently being 11th on the all-time scoring list with 591 points and being selected to the Cal-Mum all-tournament team in 2021.
Alyssa Kramer, Alexander — Junior, two-time all-star — Finished a strong overall season with 15.7 points, 6.8 steals, 5.6 rebounds and 4.5 steals per game. Her season highlights were getting to the sectional semifinals and being GR Division I co-champions. Her career highlights to this point have been being a varsity starter since eighth grade, getting far in sectionals each year, being named a two-time all-star, being a two-time sectional all-tournament team selection, recording the most 3-pointers made in a season with 71 and being two-time GR divisional champions.
Melanie Pohl, Alexander — Senior, first-time all-star — Finished the season averaging 6.3 points, 9.1 rebounds and 3.9 steals per game. Her team highlights were being divisional co-champions and making it to the sectional finals last season. Her career highlights included being an honorable-mention all-star last season, being an all-star this season, winning two GR titles and being on varsity since ninth grade. Plans to attend college and study in the medical field.
Madalyn Robinson, Attica — Junior, first-time all-star — Forward had a quality all-around season as she averaged 8.3 points, 11.8 rebounds and 2.1 steals per game. Her career highlights have included leading the team in scoring, rebounds and steals this winter.
Sydney Reilly, Elba — Sophomore, first-time all-star — Led the way for the Lancers with 17 points per game this season to go with seven rebounds, three assists and three steals per night. Her season highlights were making it to the sectional finals and beating Pavilion by 10 points. Her career highlights so far have been winning a sectional title in eighth grade and scoring 26 points in a game against Pembroke.
Lorelei Dillenbeck, Lyndonville — Senior, first-time all-star — Finished her final season with the Tigers with 226 points, 157 rebounds, 92 assists and 43 steals. Her highlight for the season was advancing to the Section V Class D1 finals. She plans to attend Alfred State for diagnostic medical sonography.
Karli Houseknecht, Pembroke — Senior, first-time all-star — Averaged 9.7 points and five rebounds per game in her final campaign. Her season highlight was upsetting Elba by a point. Plans to join the Air National Guard.