The Genesee Region League Girls Swimming and Diving athletes dominated the pools for the 2022-23 season, led by outstanding seasons from Byron-Bergen/Le Roy and Batavia/Notre Dame.
Byron-Bergen/Le Roy and Coach of the Year Sara Stockwell finished with a perfect regular season record for the last two years, were Division I champs the last three years and won GRAA Championships for three straight seasons, the team also won GR/No Championship for the first time this season this season.
Meanwhile, Swimmer of the Year Maddy Bellamy and Batavia/Notre Dame put together an impressive campaign at 9-2.
Here is a look at the 2022-23 Genesee Region League Girls Swimming and Diving All-Stars:
Haylee Gartz, Byron-Bergen/Le Roy — Sophomore, first-time all-star — Set the team 100 free record with a :55.71 and the 11-dive record with a 285, while she also finished third at the GR/NO Championship in the 200 IM with a time of 2:26.58. Her season highlights included winning at the GR/NO Championship for the first time, winning the GR Championship for the third year in a row and going undefeated. For her career to this point her highlights have been dropping 10 seconds off of her 200 IM time, breaking the 400 free relay record, breaking the 11-dive record and breaking the 100 free record.
Anna Kent, Byron-Bergen/Le Roy — Eighth-grade, first-time all-star — Finished the season with best times of 2:23.72 in the 200 free, 1:05.50 in the 100 free and 1:11.56 in the 100 backstroke. Her season highlights were going undefeated, winning at the GR Championship and winning at the GR/NO Championship.
Natalee Shepard, Byron-Bergen/Le Roy — Junior, four-time all-star — Holds the school records in the 200 IM, 200 free relay, 200 medley relay and 400 free relay; finished with best times of 2:21.57 in the 200 IM, 1:14.56 in the 100 breaststroke and in the 400 free relay with a split time of :56.11. Her season highlights were going 11-0, winning the GR Championship for the third straight year and winning the GR/NO Championship for the first time in team history. For her career she highlights winning the GR Championship three years in a row, breaking the 400 free relay record by 11 seconds and breaking the 200 IM record by two seconds.
Kara Valdes, Byron-Bergen/Le Roy — Sophomore, first-time all-star — At the GR/NO Championship she took first as part of both the 200 free and 400 free relays, she was third in the 200 free and fifth in the 500 free. Her team highlight for the winter was winning the GR/NO Championship for the first time ever, while her career highlight thus far has been breaking the 400 free relay title.
Leyna Wheeler, Byron-Bergen/Le Roy — Senior, two-time all-star — Took first at the GR/NO Championship as part of the 200 medley relay (2:05.38), while at the GR Championship she was second in the 500 free with a 6:02.86, third in the 200 IM with a 2:42.4 and fourth in the 400 free relay. Her season highlights were winning the GR Championship for the third year in a row and winning the GR/NO Championship for the first time ever. Her career highlights included having her best time of 6:02.86 in the 500 free and her top time of 2:42.04 in the 200 IM. She plans to attend St. John Fisher University to study finance.
Rose Wilson, Byron-Bergen/Le Roy — Sophomore, first-time all-star — Had a best 50 free time this season of :27.72. Her team highlights were winning both the GR and GR/NO Championships, while her career highlights have been the team going undefeated this season and being on the winning 200 medley and 200 free relay teams at the GR/NO Championship.
Mikayla Yohon, Byron-Bergen/Le Roy — Sophomore, first-time all-star — Capped her winter with best times of :26.8 in the 50 free, :59.22 in the 100 free and 1:06.39 in the 100 butterfly. Her team highlights were going 11-0 and winning both the GR and GR/NO Championships. For her career her highlights have been winning the 100 butterfly at the GR/NO Championship and setting the 400 free relay record.
Maddy Bellamy, Batavia/Notre Dame — Sophomore, three-time all-star — The Genesee Region League Swimmer of the Year finished her season with best times of 1:06.23 in the 100 backstroke, 5:37.63 in the 500 free, 2:05.04 in the 200 free, 2:26.25 in the 200 IM, :26.20 in the 50 free, :56.68 in the 100 free, 1:05.23 in the 100 butterfly and 1:22.21 in the 100 breaststroke. Her season highlights were the team going 9-2, being a scholar athlete team, setting records in the 200 free and 400 medley relays and being a GRAA Swimmer of the Week. For her career her highlights have been being the Swimmer of the Meet at the GR/NO Championship, being named the Swimmer of the Year, winning the 200 free two years in a row at the GR and GR/NO Championships, winning the 100 butterfly at the GR and GR/NO Championships and being a three-time all-star.
Courtney Daniels, Batavia/Notre Dame — Senior, first-time all-star — Finished with best times this season of :27.75 in the 50 free, 1:02.83 in the 100 free, 1:21.45 in the 100 backstroke and 2:41.81 in the 200 free. Her highlights for the winter were going 9-2, being a scholar athlete team and setting the team records in the 200 free and 400 medley relays. For her career her highlights were being named a league all-star, placing seventh and eighth in the 50 and 100 free at the GR/NO Championship, taking fifth in the 50 free at the GR Championship and being a scholar athlete. Plans to attend Fordham University to study political science.
Bella DeVay, Batavia/Notre Dame — Sophomore, first-time all-star — Had best times this year of 6:49.96 in the 500 free, 2:30.71 in the 200 free, 1:10.57 in the 100 free, 1:17.02 in the 100 backstroke, 1:18.43 in the 100 butterfly, :30.41 in the 50 free and 2:55.99 in the 200 IM. Her season highlights were going 9-2 and being a scholar athlete team. For her career her highlights have been placing third and fourth in the 100 backstroke and 100 butterfly at the GR Championship, placing sixth in both the 100 backstroke and 100 butterfly at he GR/NO Championship and being selected as a league all-star.
Lily Emerson, Batavia/Notre Dame — Sophomore, two-time all-star — Her top times this season were 2:17.46 in the 200 free, 1:02.17 in the 100 free, 2:44.93 in the 200 IM, :27.76 in the 50 free, 6:52.06 in the 500 free, 1:16.31 in the 100 butterfly, 1:32.21 in the 100 breaststroke and 1:23.57 in the 100 backstroke. Her season highlights were the team going 9-2, being a scholar athlete team, setting records in the 200 free and 400 medley relays and being named a GR Swimmer of the Week. Her career highlights have included setting school records in five events, being a two-time league all-star, placing fourth and fifth in the 200 free and 100 butterfly at the GR Championship and placing fifth and sixth at the 200 free and 100 free at the GR/NO Championship.
Sophia Iovannisci, Batavia/Notre Dame — Junior, two-time all-star — Her best times this season included 6:16.97 in the 500 free, 2:17.08 in the 200 free, 1:02.09 in the 100 free, 1:26.01 in the 100 breaststroke, :27.59 in the 50 free and 2:46.06 in the 200 IM. Her season highlights were the team finishing at 9-2, being a scholar athlete team and setting the record in the 200 free and 400 medley relays. Her career highlights so far have been being a two-time league all-star, being a member of four record-setting relays, placing fourth and sixth in the 200 free and 500 free at the GR/NO Championship and placing third and fifth in the 500 free and 200 IM at the GR Championship.
Samantha Alfiero, Attica — Junior, first-time all-star — Her season PRs were 2:26 in the 200 free and 6:43 in the 500 free. Her highlights for the season were placing first in the 200 free relay at the H-A-C Invite and placing third in the 200 free at the GR/NO Championship. Her career highlights have included being the GR Division I champions in 2018-19, swimming a 2:26 in the 200 free and a 6:35 in the 500 free in ninth grade and placing first in the 400 free relay at the 2022 H-A-C Invite.
Libby Kibler, Attica — Senior, six-time all-star — Was the GR/NO Champion in the 200 IM (2:20.19) and the 100 backstroke (1:03.04) and was the GR champion in the 200 IM and 100 backstroke. Her highlights for her final season included being the Swimmer of the Meet at the H-A-C Invite and being the 100 breaststroke and 200 free winner at that event, taking second in the 200 free relay at the GR Championship and placing third in the 200 free relay at the GR/NO Championship. Her career highlights included being the school record-holder in three events — 100 backstroke (1:02.87), 100 butterfly (1:03.93) and the 200 IM (2:20.19) — being a two-time GR/NO champion in the 100 backstroke, being a three-time GR champion in the 100 backstroke, being a two-time H-A-C Invite Swimmer of the Meet and being a six-time league all-star. Plans to attend college to study environmental science and continue to swim.
Kathryn Metzger, Attica — Junior, two-time all-star — Put together best times this winter of 1:21.18 in the 100 breaststroke, 1:05.60 in the 100 free, :29.39 in the 50 free and 2:56.67 in the 200 IM. Her highlights for the season were placing second at the GR Championship in the 200 free relay and placing third in the 400 free relay, while also taking third in the 200 free relay and fourth in the 400 free relay at the GR/NO Championship. Her career highlights have included placing first in the 200 free relay at the H-A-C Invite and placing third in the 100 breaststroke at the 2022 GR Championship.
Kimberly Piorun, Attica — Sophomore, first-time all-star — Took over three seconds off her 50 free time to finish with a :27.81 and also took over 12 seconds off her 100 free time to finish with a 1:05.09. Her highlights for the season were placing second at the GR Championship in the 200 free relay and placing third in the 400 free relay, while also taking third in the 200 free relay and fourth in the 400 free relay at the GR/NO Championship. Her career highlights were her :29.22 in the 50 free at the H-A-C Invite and winning the GR Championship with a :28.19 in the 50 free.
Leanne Dolph, Alexander — Senior, first-time all-star — Finished the season with top times of 2:52.53 in the 200 IM and 1:25.50 in the 100 breaststroke. Her highlights for the season were winning the GR Division II title and going undefeated in the division, taking third place in both the 200 medley and 200 free relays at the GR Championship and taking sixth in the 200 medley at the GR/NO Championship. Her career highlights included being named the school’s Athlete of the Month, being a team captain, finishing fourth in the 100 breaststroke and sixth in the 200 IM at the GR Championship and being named a league all-star. Plans to attend college for early childhood/childhood education.
Dakota Metz, Alexander — Sophomore, first-time all-star — Put together top times of 6:27.85 in the 500 free, 2:24.96 in the 200 free and :30.60 in the 50 free. Her season highlights were winning the GR Division II title, placing third in both the 200 medley and 200 free relays at the GR Championship and PR in the 500 free. Her career highlights thus far have included dropping her time in the 500 each year and coming close to breaking the school record in that event.
Jadyn Mullen, Alexander — Senior, five-time all-star — Took first in both the 50 free and 100 free at the GR Championships, was named the Swimmer of the Meet at the GR Championships and also took first in the 50 free at the GR/NO Championship. Her team highlight was going undefeated in the division and winning the GR Division II title. Her career highlights included going undefeated in the 50 free since her sophomore season, being a three-time GR champion in the 50 free and 100 free and being a two-time GR/NO Championship winner in the 50 free. Plans to study radiology at Penn State and run track.
Leia Shearer, H-A-C — Senior, three-time all-star — Finished her season with top times of :28.28 in the 50 free, 1:03.53 in the 100 free and 6:42.82 in the 500 free. Her season highlight was placing in the top 10 in the 50 and 100 free at the GR/NO Championship. Her career highlights included placing in the top five at the GR Championship in the 50 and 100 free and winning the GR/NO title in ninth grade. Plans to attend college to major in exercise science/athletic training.
Chloe Terio, H-A-C — Eighth grade, first-time all-star — Had best times of 2:11.44 in the 200 free, 2:44.80 in the 200 IM, :29.45 in the 50 free, 1:13.64 in the 100 butterfly, 1:03.88 in the 100 free and 5:55.02 in the 500 free. Her season highlight was taking nearly a minute off of her 500 free time, while her career highlight was winning the 500 free at the GR Championship.
Lily Davis, Oakfield-Alabama — Senior, four-time all-star — Finished third at the GR Championship in the 100 butterfly and 100 breaststroke, while at the GR/NO Championship she was third in the 100 butterfly and sixth in the 100 breaststroke. Her season highlights included qualifying for sectionals, while her career highlights included being only the second girl in O-A history to make the top 10 wall in all but one event and being a four-time all-star. She plans to attend college and to continue to swim.
Leah Filter, Pembroke — Senior, first-time all-star — Had top times of 2:42.97 in the 200 IM and 1:21.12 in the 100 breaststroke. Her season highlights included the team going 3-3 in the division, while she was second in the breaststroke and fourth in the 200 IM at the GR Championship and fifth in the breaststroke and eighth in the 200 IM at the GR/NO Championship. Her career highlights included being a four-year varsity swimmer and a team captain and placing in the top eight in the 200 IM and 100 breaststroke at the GR and GR/NO Championships. Plans to attend the University of Alabama for business.