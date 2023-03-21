The Genesee Region League Girls Swimming and Diving athletes dominated the pools for the 2022-23 season, led by outstanding seasons from Byron-Bergen/Le Roy and Batavia/Notre Dame.

Byron-Bergen/Le Roy and Coach of the Year Sara Stockwell finished with a perfect regular season record for the last two years, were Division I champs the last three years and won GRAA Championships for three straight seasons, the team also won GR/No Championship for the first time this season this season.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1