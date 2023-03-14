The small but strong Genesee Region League put together another strong winter on the wrestling mats this past season with one team sectional winner, one team sectional runner up, along with numerous individual titles and trips to both the ‘Super Sectionals’ and New York State Public High School Athletic Association Championships.

Coach of the Year Rich Hannan led Byron-Bergen to an undefeated league regular season and team league championship, while the Bees would go on to place second at the Section V Class B2 tournament. Alexander and Lyndonville would both tie for second in the league standings.

