The small but strong Genesee Region League put together another strong winter on the wrestling mats this past season with one team sectional winner, one team sectional runner up, along with numerous individual titles and trips to both the ‘Super Sectionals’ and New York State Public High School Athletic Association Championships.
Coach of the Year Rich Hannan led Byron-Bergen to an undefeated league regular season and team league championship, while the Bees would go on to place second at the Section V Class B2 tournament. Alexander and Lyndonville would both tie for second in the league standings.
Lyndonville would go on to capture the team Section V Class B3 championship, while the Tigers sent a pair of wrestlers in Payton Grabowski and Sebastian Temich to the state championships.
Also advancing to the state championships from the GR were Byron-Bergen’s Malachi Smith and Alexander’s Benny Merrill.
Here is a look at the 2022-23 Genesee Region League Wrestling All-Stars:
Brody Heckman, Alexander — Freshman, first-time all-star — Finished the season a solid 36-12. His season highlight was winning the Class B2 title at 110 pounds, while for his career he has gone 70-17.
Kaden Lyons, Alexander — Senior, three-time all-star — Finished his final season with the Trojans at 30-16. His season highlights were the Byron-Bergen Duals and advancing to the state qualifier, while his career highlights were going 107-71 and being a team captain.
Benny Merrill, Alexander — Senior, four-time all-star — Finished the season at 36-6, including a title at the Robert Bradshaw Tournament and the Ken-Ton Tournament and a Section V Class B2 title, while he advanced to the state tournament. His career highlights included being a two-time sectional champion, placing fourth at states and finishing his career with a record of 140-36. Plans to eventually be a state trooper.
Gage Wagner, Alexander — Senior, three-time all-star — Finished his final season with a 25-6 record, while for his career he was 104-54. His season highlights included being a sectional finalist and winning at the Bradshaw Tournament. For his career he highlights being a team captain, the state duals and being a sectional finalist. Plans to attend lineman school.
Haydin Perez, Byron-Bergen — Senior, two-time all-star — Finished his career with a record of 93-46. His team highlights for the winter were winning the league title, almost beating Canisteo-Greenwood and almost going undefeated. For his career his highlights were being a two-time league all-star, winning at the Perry Tournament, watching the team go from worst to the best and loving the sport. Plans to continue to wrestle in college and become a chiropractor.
JC Starowitz, Byron-Bergen — Sophomore, two-time all-star — Finished the year at 25-5, which included a title at the Perry Tournament and a fourth-place finish at the sectional tournament. His team highlights for the season were winning the league title and taking second as a team at the Class B2 tournament. His career highlights have included being a champion at the Fred Large Tournament as a seventh-grader at 106 pounds and making 160 pounds to win the league title. Plans to eventually wrestle in college.
Malachi Smith, Byron-Bergen — Junior, three-time all-star — Captured a Class B2 title this season, while he is a two-time state tournament place finisher. His highlights for the year were placing first at the state qualifier and the team winning the league title. His career highlight was taking first at the state qualifier.
Chris Zastrocky, Byron-Bergen — Senior, first-time all-star — Finished the season at 27-9 overall, which included a second-place sectional finish. His team highlight for the year was winning the league title, while his career highlight was winning on Senior Night against an opponent he had previously lost to. Plans to go into construction.
Colin Bannister, Attica/Batavia — Senior, two-time all-star — Put together 27 wins in his final high school season. His team highlights were finishing at 19-5 and taking third at the sectional tournament. His career highlights included being a two-time Monroe County All-Star selection, winning the Class A2 title this season at 172 and taking third and fourth at the sectional tournament the previous two seasons. Plans to attend lineman academy in Albany.
Preston Bannister, Attica/Batavia — Freshman, first-time all-star — Finished the winter with 23 victories at 102 pounds. His team highlights were going 19-5 and taking third at the sectional tournament, while his career highlight thus far has been taking second in Class A2 at 102 pounds.
Wyatt Kauffman, Attica/Batavia — Senior, two-time all-star — Finished with a strong 43 wins in his final high school season. His team highlights were going 19-5 and taking third at the sectional tournament. His career highlights included being a two-time Monroe County League all-star, being the Class A2 sectional champion at 285 this season, taking fourth at the Large School Division I state qualifier this season and finishing third at the state qualifier as a junior.
Samuel Doolan, Lyndonville — Senior, four-time all-star — Finished his career with a record of 92-39. His season highlights were winning the sectional title, beating Bolivar-Richburg and doing well at he Battle in the ‘Ville. His career highlights included placing first at the Byron-Bergen Tournament and at the Fred Large Tournament, taking fifth at NCCC, being a two-time sectional runner-up, placing third at Medina and going to the state qualifier. Plans to attend college for HVAC.
Payton Grabowski, Lyndonville — Senior, two-time all-star — Finished with an impressive 46-9 record this season, while he went 106-39 for his career. His team highlight for the season was winning a sectional title. His career highlights included winning a Section V Class B3 title, winning at the state qualifier, reaching 100 career wins and winning the league two times. Plans to take a management position at the family business.
Sebastian Temich, Lyndonville — Junior, three-time all-star — Went 41-12 this winter, while for his career he has gone 116-34. His team highlight for the season winning the Class B3 title. For his career he highlights winning the Class B3 title, winning the league title in 2021 and 2022, being a 2023 sectional finalist and advancing to the New York State Public High School Athletic Association Tournament this season.
Hunter Jewell-Smith, Holley/Kendall — Sophomore, first-time all-star — Finished a solid 23-11 in his first year wrestling. His highlights for the season were winning at both the Perry Tournament and the Gary Gross Tournament, taking third at the sectional tournament and advancing to the state qualifier.
Bruce Rasmusson, Holley/Kendall — Senior, five-time all-star — Went 121-31 for his career, while he was a six-time sectional place finisher and also took sixth at SuperSectionals. His highlight for the season was becoming a three-time champion at the Fred Large Tournament. His career highlight was picking up his 100th career win. Plans to attend the University of Southern Maine for computer science and to continue to wrestle.