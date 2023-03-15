With a lot of underclassman, the future is bright for cheerleading in the Genesee Region.
Here is a look at the 2022-23 winter cheerleading all-stars:
Anna Hopfinger, Attica — Junior, two-time all-star — Her highlights for the season were taking first place at Hilton, hitting the team’s highest score ever and winning the GRLs and being named grand champions. Her career highlights have included being named an all-star two years in a row and winning the GR title all four years she’s been on varsity.
Alma Garcia-Delgado, Attica — Sophomore, two-time all-star — Her season highlights included winning the GR title for the fourth year in a row and winning at Hilton and Greece Arcadia. So far her career highlights have been being pulled up to varsity on seventh grade, being a flyer for four years and being an all-star for two years.
Paige Warwick, Attica — Sophomore, first-time all-star — Her season highlights included winning five of the six competitions they went to, winning the GR title for the sixth year in a row, and winning at Hilton and Greece Arcadia. Thus far her career highlights have been starting on varsity since eighth grade, going from a front spot to a base and being named a league all-star.
Alexa Benson, Pembroke — Freshman, first-time all-star — Benson was proud her team earned first place in their division at GR Championships. Her career highlights have included being given the chance to cheer on varsity as a freshman, while she also got the Little Diva Award on PYA and the Rookie of the Year on JV.
Ashley Johnson, Pembroke — Junior, two-time all-star — Her season highlights included winning at the GR Championships. Her career highlights included being back-to-back GR champions, being on varsity in seventh grade and being grand champs in the GR in 2022.
Emily Mruk, Pembroke — Sophomore, first-time all-star — Her season highlights were getting first at the GR Championships, taking first at the Attica competition and the team’s performance at sectionals. For her career her highlights have been being on varsity in eighth grade, getting grand champs in 2022 and the wonderful season this winter.
Macey Blecha, Alexander — Freshman, first-time all-star — Was the cheerleading MVP in the fall of 2022, while her season highlights were taking first at Eastridge, placing second at the GR Championships and taking third at sectionals. Her career highlights have been placing at sectionals every year she has been on varsity and being a team captain.
Brianna Neyman, Alexander — Sophomore, first-time all-star — Was the MVP of the fall season in 2021, was named the MVP for the 2021-22 winter season and was a Varsity Club Award winner last fall. Her season highlights were having a successful season, taking third at sectionals and second at the GR Championships. Her career highlights have been making it to states twice and being a captain during the 2022 fall season.
Makaila Abrams, Kendall — Junior, first-time all-star — Her highlights for the team this season were taking second at the GR Championships, taking second at Hilton, finishing second at Spencerport and third at Gates. Her career highlights have been having the highest pyramid execution score at Gates and taking third overall in highest pyramid difficulty at Gates.
Paige Hardenbrook, Kendall — Junior, three-time all-star — The team MVP, her season highlights were taking second at the GR Championships, taking second at Hilton and having a 65 score. Her career highlights have been taking second at Gates-Chili, taking first at Victor and having the highest pyramid execution score at Gates-Chili.
Hanna Loewke, Byron-Bergen — Junior, first-time all-star — The highlight of her career has been competing with the same crew since she first started cheerleading in eighth grade.
Emily Rowe, Elba — Senior, first-time all-star — The highlight of her season was hitting zero at sectionals. Her career highlight was taking first at the GR Championships in 2021 and being a captain this year. She plans to attend SUNY Geneseo to get a Bachelor’s Degree in childhood eduction and special education.
Harriet Rose Emery, Holley — Senior, first-time all-star — The highlight of her season was her team’s last sectional performance and Senior Night. Plans to attend college to major in music and then become a singer/songwriter/recording artist.
Jenna Jaszko, Oakfield-Alabama — Senior, four-time all-star — The highlights of her season was starting a new routine for the program and inspiring new kids to participate, increasing the team’s overall scores by 22.25 points in two competitions and having the opportunity to attend the stunting and tumbling clinics that the team offered. Her career highlights included winning at the GR Championships in 2020 and 2021 and being a four-time all-star. She plans to attend SUNY Brockport and continue cheering and then attend St. John Fisher for a degree in pharmaceuticals.