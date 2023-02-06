SWAIN — Two GLOW region teams finished as champions at the Southern Tier Race League Championships.
Livonia/Geneseo completed a strong run with their ninth win in 10 races, as Max McEnerny led the way with five first-place finishes through the team’s 10 races, earning the league championship and qualifying for the NYSPHSAA Alpine Ski Championships. Chas Doerflinger finished in second place within the league, while Jackson McEnerny finished third.
The Lakers’ girls’ squad, consisting of Catherine Rosser, Sophie Beikirch, Sophia Denney, Grace Denney and Alissa Kaufman, earned a third-place finish.
The Keshequa/York girls’ team also finished as champions, with six of its eight competitors finishing within the top 15. The Keshequa/York boys finished second within the league.
In the girls’ slalom race, Emma Jo Pierce led the team with a fourth-place finish, while Katie Mance and Anna Wood finished fifth and 11th, respectively.
Sectionals will be held at Bristol Mountain next week.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.