SWAIN — Two GLOW region teams finished as champions at the Southern Tier Race League Championships.

Livonia/Geneseo completed a strong run with their ninth win in 10 races, as Max McEnerny led the way with five first-place finishes through the team’s 10 races, earning the league championship and qualifying for the NYSPHSAA Alpine Ski Championships. Chas Doerflinger finished in second place within the league, while Jackson McEnerny finished third.

