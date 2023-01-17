SWAIN — The Section V Alpine Skiiing season has gotten off to a rocky start.
After a blizzard swept its way through Western New York, killing well over 20 people, warm weather, overcast conditions and rain have engulfed our region, making matters even more difficult for area athletes as they hoped to get a fast start on the mountain at Swain Resort.
With only two practices before the season started, the first race of the year was canceled, but teams have hit the ground running — or skiing — with three races in four days, with the final race coming on Wednesday night.
Batavia’s Lily Wagner has recorded two top-15 finishes through her team’s first three races, while fellow Blue Devils athlete Abby Bestine finished within the top-20 for the first time in her career on Saturday, January 7 in Slalom. Batavia’s Ben Stone has been the top skier for the Devils’ boys squad, with one top-15 finish and two finishes within the top-20.
The Keshequa/York race team has also fared well in the early going, as Emma Jo Pierce placed third on January 11, while Kirsten VanDorn and Katie Mance were right behind her with fourth and fifth-place finishes respectively. The Keshequa/York girls’ team is presently in first place within the Souther Tier Race League.
The K/Y boys’ squad saw Burl Donnan record a seventh-place finish on Jan. 11, as the team is presently in third place within the league.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.