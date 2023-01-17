The Batavia ski team, from left to right: Quinn Woeller, Ethan Bradley, Ben Stone, Gunnar Pietryzkowski, Lily Wagner, Abby Bestine. Photo provided

SWAIN — The Section V Alpine Skiiing season has gotten off to a rocky start.

After a blizzard swept its way through Western New York, killing well over 20 people, warm weather, overcast conditions and rain have engulfed our region, making matters even more difficult for area athletes as they hoped to get a fast start on the mountain at Swain Resort.

