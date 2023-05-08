ALEXANDER — In a game featuring two Genesee Region League teams in need of a win, Alexander was able to get it done.
After giving up a four-run lead in the top of the seventh, the Trojans came back with a pair of runs in the seventh to walk off with a thrilling 11-10 win over Pembroke.
Sean Pietryzkowski led off the seventh with a single and advanced to third on a throwing error. Ricky Townley then reached on an error that scored Pietryzkowski. Townley proceeded to go to third on a Mason Bump single before sophomore Carson Lear delivered the game winning single.
Pietryzkowski led the Alexander offense as he went 4-for-4, hitting for the cycle, while Trent Woods added three hits and Anthony Auricchio and Christian Kessel each added two hits in the win.
Trey Newton led the Pembroke offense as he went 2-for-3 with three RBI and two walks, while Anthony Abbatiello had two hits and two runs scored and Jayden Bridge added two hits and two runs batted in.
Owen Hootman and Kylan Ball each had two hits for the Dragons as Pembroke fell to 4-8.
“The kids are playing hard and don’t give up and were down a bunch of times, but fought back to take lead in top of the seventh,” Pembroke head coach Mike Sputore said. “Unfortunately, too many untimely errors still cost us from securing the win.”
Alexander moved to 4-4.
LE ROY 5, LIVONIA 4 (8 innings)
Le Roy (6-7): Alex Spezzano [5 IP, 5 H, 4 ER, 4 Ks, GW RBI]; Jackson Spezzano [7 Ks]; Ryan Higgins [2 RBI]; Jake Higgins [2 RBI]
Livonia (8-5): Connor Benitez/Alex Benitez [RBI doubles]; Jack Kearney [RBI single]
Friday’s Results
OAKFIELD-ALABAMA 3, BYRON-BERGEN 2
Oakfield-Alabama (9-1): Brayden Smith [CG, 8 H, 10 Ks; 2-for-4, 2B]; Bodie Hyde [2-for-4, 2B]; David Schnaufer [hit, run BB, 2 SB]; Austin Pangrazio/Colton Yasses [hit, run scored apiece]; Shaun Alexander [2B]; Aiden Warner [hit]
Byron-Bergen (4-4): Tyler Chapman [CG, 9 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 5 Ks]; Gianni Ferrara [2-for-4, HR, 2 RBI, SB run]; David Brumsted [hit, run]; Brody Baubie [two hits]
Coach’s Quote: “After not playing for a week the guys were excited to get back out there. Credit to Chapman, he pitched a great game for Bergen. He kept us off balance. We put the ball in play, we just happened to hit it at people. Bergen is a tough team but I’m extremely happy with the way we scraped and clawed our way through this game. We were able to capitalize on some of their mistakes and we did just enough to come out with a tough league win,” O-A head coach Mike Anderson said.
BATAVIA 6, GREECE ATHENA 4
Batavia (7-5): Dane Dombrowksi [WP, RBI single]; Cole Grazioplene [2-for-4, 3B, RBI]; Sawyer Siverling [2-for-3, 2 runs, RBI]; Ryan Fazio [single, run]
Greece Athena (12-3): No Report.
YORK 6, CALEDONIA-MUMFORD 4
York (6-4): [Maddox Timothy 6 IP, 13 Ks; hit, 2 RBI, run scored]; Jake Pangrazio [3-for-4, RBI, run; 1 IP, 2 Ks, Save]; Liam Ezard [1-for-3, 3B, SF, RBI]
Cal-Mum (4-10): Jeremy Raymond [2 RBI]; Luke Donaghue [2-for-4, 2B, 2 runs]
Coach’s Quote: “We started a little slow tonight but ultimately our bats woke up again. Maddox was great on the mound for us again tonight and struck out 13 en route to the win. Defensively, we played a solid game behind him. After the rain and cold of this week, it feels good to get back on the field and earn a win against a tough divisional opponent,” York head coach Ed Green said.
CALEDONIA-MUMFORD 14, ELBA 4
Cal-Mum: Donny Peet [WP, 5 1/3 IP, 4 H; 2-for-3, 3B]; Luke Donaghue [2-for-4, 2B, 3 RBI]; Casey Decker [2-for-3, 2 RBI]
Elba (2-11): Conner Scott [LP, 9 Ks] Hunter Gaylord [2-for-3]
KESHEQUA 9, PAVILION 1
Keshequa (2-7): Nathan Thayer [CG, 1 H, 3 BB, 8 Ks; hit, run, RBI, 2 SB]; Grey Miller [2-for-4, 3 RBI, run]; Jake Szijarto [2-for-2, run, 3 SB]
Pavilion (5-7): Landon Stoddard [2B, RBI]
AVON 15, PERRY 4
Avon (7-2): No Report.
Perry (3-8): Brad Parsons [RBI, run]; Bryce Tallman [2 runs]; Beau Slocum [RBI]; Trenton Washburn [run].
BATH-HAVERLING 8, DANSVILLE 7 (8 innings)
Bath-Haverling (6-3): Gage Thomas [5 IP, 5 H, 2 ER, 3 BB, 5 Ks; hit, run. RBI]; Eric Carney-Hendrix [3 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 3 BB, 2 Ks]; Dylan Wenban [3 hits, 2B, 4 RBI], Evan Pendle [2 hits, 2B, 2 RBI, run]; Dante Nealey [2 hits, BB, 2 runs]
Dansville (6-4): Mason Mann [7 IP, 8 H, 4 ER, 2 BB, 7 K]; Reid Martin/Zadon Blackmon [2 runs apiece]; Nic Fisher/Brian Geiger/Cole Williams [RBI apiece]