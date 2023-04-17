AVON — The Avon baseball team fell behind early on Friday against LCAA rival Caledonia-Mumford but the Braves would make up the difference quick and roll to a 10-3 victory.
The Raiders scored a pair of runs in the top of the first but Avon countered with five in the home half of the second to take the lead for good.
Christopher Kashorek led the way offensively for the Braves as he went 2-for-3 with three runs batted in, while Brady Driscoll added two hits, including a double, to go with an RBI.
Trevor Stroud chipped in with hit, two runs scored and two runs driven in for Avon.
BATH-HAVERLING 10, KESHEQUA 0
Bath-Haverling: Greg Thomas (5 IP, 0 H, 11 K; triple, 2 RBI); Zack Musso (2 2B); Ethan Brotz (2B, 2 RBI); Alex Beyler (SF, RBI); Evan Pendle (SF, RBI)
ATTICA 12, HOLLEY 1
Attica: Wyatt Kauffman (W, 2 H, 1 R, 12 K); Dan Bialek (2-for-2, 2B, 3 RBI); Ethan Meyer (2-for-2, 3 runs, 3 SB); Wyatt Bryman (1-for-1, 2 runs, 4 SB).
Holley: No stats provided.
OAKFIELD-ALABAMA 10, PEMBROKE 1
Oakfield-Alabama: Colton Yasses (5 2/3 IP, 3 H, 0 ER, 3 BB, 9 K); Kyle Porter (2-for-3, 2 runs, RBI SB); Austin Pangrazio (1-for-3, 3B, BB run); Brayden Smith (1-for-4. 2 runs, SB ); Bodie Hyde (1-for-4. BB, 2 runs); Shaun Alexander (RBI, run, BB, HBP, 2 SB).
Pembroke: Chase Guzdek (4 IP, 7 H, 7 R, 5 ER. 2 K); Jayden Bridge, Kylan Ball, Eric VonKramer (one hit each).
Coach’s Quote: “Pembroke is always competitive and they came ready to go this afternoon. We had some really good at bats against Guzdek and Humphrey. We made a lot of great contact, unfortunately a lot of our hard hit balls were at a lot of their fielders. Winning in our league is very hard and never a guarantee. The boys battled all seven innings and I’m extremely proud of their efforts from top to bottom of the lineup,” O-A head coach Mike Anderson.
HORNELL 4, BOLIVAR-RICHBURG 1
Hornell: Gates Miller (CG, 2 H); Andy Davis (RBI singles); Jake Ponticello (2-for-3, 2B, 2 RBI); Wyatt Argentieri (2-for-4).
Bolivar-Richburg: No stats provided.
PITTSFORD SUTHERLAND 2, BATAVIA 1
Batavia: Shawn Kimball (6 2/3 IP, 4 H, BB, 10 K); Dane Dombrowski (2B); Ryan Fazio (1B); Cole Grazioplene (RBI)
Sutherland: No stats provided.
Saturday’s Results
LETCHWORTH 12, PAVILION 5
Letchworth: Adam Halsey (7K); Brody Whalen (3K); Jake Stowell (HR).
Pavilion: Joe Forti (6 IP, 7 R, 4 K); Landen Stoddard (3-for-4, 2-2B, RBI); Zack Tillotson (3-for-4, 2B, RBI).
PAVILION 15, KESHEQUA 0
Pavilion: Landen Stoddard (5 IP, 6 K; 2-for-3, 2B, 3 RBI); Zack Tillotson (2-for-2, 2B, 3 RBI); Evan Kingdon (1-for-2, 2B, HBP, 2 RBI); Ryan Williams (1-for-2, RBI)
Keshequa: No stats provided.
WARSAW 15, YORK 4
Warsaw: Ty Joy (5 IP, 2 H, 4 BB, 8 K; 3-for-4, Grand Slam, 2B, SB, 4 RBI, 2 runs; Patrick Klump (2-for-2, 3-run HR, 3 SB, 3 RBI, 3 runs; Carter Bakowski (2-for-3, BB, 2 RBI, run); Jake Cornell (2-for-4, 2B, RBI, run); Bailey Schell (1-for-2, 2B, SB, BB, 2 runs).
York: Jake Pangrazio (1-for-3, run); Liam Ezard (1-for-1, BB)
ELBA 2, BARKER 0
Coach’s Quote: “After a long four-game week we notched one in the win column. This is absolutely huge for our team’s morale; after a nine inning war on Monday we dropped two tough ones that we let slip away Wednesday and Friday, to bounce back with a good win today, super proud and happy for this group of young men. With another four-game week next week we have to keep our morale up and get a few more notches in our belt this week,” Elba head coach Andrew Boyce.
LE ROY 11, GENESEO 3
Le Roy: Alex Spezzano (6 2/3 IP, 4 H, 9 K; 1B, 2B. 3 SB, 2 RBI. 2 runs); Adam Woodworth (2-for-2, 2B, 2 RBIs); Luke Caccamise (2H, 2 runs, RBI); Cal Koukides (2-for-2, 3 RBI).
Geneseo: Ryan Whitney (2H, 3B, RBI); Kellen O’Brien (RBI single).
LIVONIA 14, WAYLAND-COHOCTON 0
Livonia: Conner Benitez (6 IP. 3 H, 3 K); Brady O’Keefe (3-for-3, HR, 3 runs); Jack TeBeau (3-for-3, 2 runs, two RBI); Connor Feehan (2-for-4, 3B, 3 runs); Alex Benitez (2 hits).
Way-Co: No stats provided.
OAKFIELD-ALABAMA 10, AKRON 7
Oakfield-Alabama: Bodie Hyde (6 IP. 11 H, 7 R, 3 K; 2B, run scored); Kyle Porter (1 IP, 2 K save; 3-for-4, 2 RBI, 2 runs); Aiden Warner (3-for-4. 2 RBI, 2 runs); David Schnaufer (2-for-4, 2B, RBI, run); Colton Yasses (2-for-4, 3B, run); Austin Pangrazio (2B, 2 RBI, run).
Akron: Andrew Romesser (3-for-4, 2 runs); Jack Julicher (2-for-4, RBI, run); Alex Wik (hit, 2 RBI)
Coach’s Quote: “Games like this are why we schedule these types of non-league games. Akron came in ready to go today and they are a very scrappy team. There are a lot of good athletes over there and they are for sure going to compete with Roy-Hart and Medina in the NO league and in sectionals. They have great pitching and they all, top to bottom, can hit the ball. The boys battled all the way through this game. We took an early lead but Akron scraped and clawed their way back to tie it up. Even with them tying it up, the boys didn’t panic, they didn’t stress, they continued to play their game and responded with the runs we needed in order to come out with a tough, hard-fought win in this non-league game. We’ve had a challenging week and the boys showed their determination, heart, and grit in every single game this week. I’m very proud and thankful for their efforts,” O-A head coach Mike Anderson said.