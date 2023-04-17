Avon defeated league foe Cal-Mum on Friday. File photo

AVON — The Avon baseball team fell behind early on Friday against LCAA rival Caledonia-Mumford but the Braves would make up the difference quick and roll to a 10-3 victory.

The Raiders scored a pair of runs in the top of the first but Avon countered with five in the home half of the second to take the lead for good.

