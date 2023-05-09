BATAVIA — Following a tough loss to rival Notre Dame in the Batavia Rotary Club Tournament over the weekend, Batavia was able to bounce back with a quality win on Monday.
Bronx Buchholz did a little bit of everything as he tossed a complete-game, three-hit shutout with 11 strikeouts, while he walked just one and went 3-for-3 at the plate in a 3-0 blanking of Pittsford Mendon.
With win moved Batavia to 9-6 overall, while Mendon fell to 4-10.
Evan Alexander also had a solid day at the dish as he went 2-for-3 with a run scored and a run batted in, while Dane Dombrowski and Jameson Motyka each added RBI singles.
Cole Grazioplene and Mehki Fortes chipped in with hits for the Blue Devils.
LE ROY 11, PERRY 1
Le Roy (7-7): Ryan Higgins [3 IP, 2 H, 9 K]; Ayden Riggi [2 IP, 0 ER, 4 K; 2B, 2 RBI]; Andrew Pocock [2B, 2 RBI]; Adam Woodworth [3-for-3, 2B, 2 SB, run, 2 RBI]
Perry (3-9): Wyatt Arbo [RBI]
Coach’s Quote: “We played strong on defense most of the game. Errors and missed balls at home gave Le Roy an opportunity, which they capitalized on,” Perry head coach Frank Hollister said.
PAVILION 9, YORK 8
Pavilion (6-8): Landen Stoddard [5 1/3 IP, 0 ER]; Zack Tillotson [GW hit]; Case Cummins [GW run]
York (6-5): Joe Bauer [3-for-5, run, 2 RBI]; Brodie Hatfield [1-for-2, 3 BB, HBP, 2 runs]; Liam Ezard [2-for-3, 2-2B, HBP, 2 runs]; Jake Pangrazio [3-for-5]
Coach’s Quote: “They are a good team it was great to see my kids hold there ground and not give up after blowing a four-run lead,” Pavilion head coach Tim Kingdon said.
Coach’s Quote: “We didn’t have our A-game tonight but I’m proud of the way the guys fought through some adversity to make a game of it at the end. At this point in the season, everything that happens in each game will help prepare us for a strong sectional run,” York head coach Ed Green said.
HORNELL 4, BATH-HAVERLING 3
Hornell (9-2): Gates Miller [7 IP, 3 H, 3 ER, 4 BB, 7 K; 2 hits, run, RBI]; Shawn Rose [2 H, RBI]
Bath-Haverling (6-4): Zach Musso [6 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 9 K; BB, run]; Ethan Brotz [2B, 3 RBI].
WAYLAND-COHOCTON 6, WELLSVILLE 2
Wayland-Cohocton (10-2): Matt Clark [WP, 6 IP, 3 H, 3 K]; Ethan Loop [2-for-3, 2B, 3 RBI]; Isaac Mehlenbacher [2-for-3, 2B] Markus Brehm [2-for-4, 2 SB, 2 runs]
Wellsville (6-9): No Report.
NOTRE DAME 8, ELBA 0
Notre Dame (14-0): Ryan Fitzpatrick [CG, 1 H, 0 BB, 15 K - one out from a perfect game; 2 RBI]; Jay Antinore/Hayden Groff [2 hits apiece]; Jimmy Fanara/Evan Fitzpatrick [hit apiece]
Elba (2-12): No Report.
Coach’s Quote: “Another outstanding pitching performance this time by Ryan Fitzpatrick. He was amazing, his fastball had the most velocity he’s had in the last three varsity seasons. He came so very close to a perfect game retiring the first 20 batters in a row before he gave up a single up the middle and then promptly struck out the next batter giving him a one-hit shutout with 15 strikeouts. He picked right up on the performances this weekend in the Rotary Tournament by Bryceton Berry and Jaden Sherwood. We are continuing to improve as we are coming down the home stretch before sectionals but we do need to pick up our hitting a bit, we’ve slowed a bit the last week or so. This was a difficult game after the amazing high of winning the tournament over the weekend, Ryan though kept things comfortably in our favor,” Notre Dame head coach Rick Rapone said.
KENDALL 15, LYNDONVILLE 2
Kendall (9-2): Zach Barrett [3 IP, 4H, 1 BB, 9 K; 1-for-2, 2 BB, SB]; Louie Conte [3-for-4, 2B, 5 RBI]; Jimmy Swift [2 hits, 3 runs]
Lyndonville (2-10): No Report.
OAKFIELD-ALABAMA 25, HOLLEY 0
Oakfield-Alabama (10-2): David Schnaufer [5 IP, 1 H, 1 BB, 11 K; 2B, 2 BB, 3 runs, 3 RBI]; Brayden Smith [2B, HR, 2 runs, 2 RBI]; Aiden Warner [3-for-4, 2-2B, 2 runs, 3 RBI, 2 SB]; Colton Yasses [2-for-3, 3 runs, 3 RBI, BB, 2 SB]; Shaun Alexander [2-for-2, 2-2B, 2 runs, 2 RBI]; Kole Kornow/Austin Pangrazio [3 runs apiece]
Holley (1-9): Joseph Silpoch ([1-2]
ATTICA 4, PEMBROKE 2
Attica (7-5): Wyatt Bryman [2nd win of season]; Dan Bialek [Save; hit, 2 RBI]; Ethan Meyer [4 IP]; Braden Allein [2 hits, RBI]; Justin Stockweather [hit, RBI]
Pembroke (4-9): Jayden Bridge [2-for-3]; Trey Newton [hit, 2 BB, RBI]; Kylan Ball/Owen Hootman [single apiece]
Note: Attica stole 10 bases on the day.
NORTHSTAR CHRISTIAN 13, ALEXANDER 9
Alexander (4-5): Carson Lear [4-for-4, BB, RBI]; Sean Pietryzkowski [3-for-4, 2-2B]; Mason Bump [3-for-5, 3B]
Northstar Christian (7-3): Parker Seeley [2-run HR]
Weekend Results
LEXANDER — In a game featuring two Genesee Region League teams in need of a win, Alexander was able to get it done.
After giving up a four-run lead in the top of the seventh, the Trojans came back with a pair of runs in the seventh to walk off with a thrilling 11-10 win over Pembroke.
Sean Pietryzkowski led off the seventh with a single and advanced to third on a throwing error. Ricky Townley then reached on an error that scored Pietryzkowski. Townley proceeded to go to third on a Mason Bump single before sophomore Carson Lear delivered the game winning single.
Pietryzkowski led the Alexander offense as he went 4-for-4, hitting for the cycle, while Trent Woods added three hits and Anthony Auricchio and Christian Kessel each added two hits in the win.
Trey Newton led the Pembroke offense as he went 2-for-3 with three RBI and two walks, while Anthony Abbatiello had two hits and two runs scored and Jayden Bridge added two hits and two runs batted in.
Owen Hootman and Kylan Ball each had two hits for the Dragons as Pembroke fell to 4-8.
“The kids are playing hard and don’t give up and were down a bunch of times, but fought back to take lead in top of the seventh,” Pembroke head coach Mike Sputore said. “Unfortunately, too many untimely errors still cost us from securing the win.”
Alexander moved to 4-4.
LE ROY 5, LIVONIA 4 (8 innings)
Le Roy (6-7): Alex Spezzano [5 IP, 5 H, 4 ER, 4 Ks, GW RBI]; Jackson Spezzano [7 Ks]; Ryan Higgins [2 RBI]; Jake Higgins [2 RBI]
Livonia (8-5): Connor Benitez/Alex Benitez [RBI doubles]; Jack Kearney [RBI single]
Friday’s Results
OAKFIELD-ALABAMA 3, BYRON-BERGEN 2
Oakfield-Alabama (9-1): Brayden Smith [CG, 8 H, 10 Ks; 2-for-4, 2B]; Bodie Hyde [2-for-4, 2B]; David Schnaufer [hit, run BB, 2 SB]; Austin Pangrazio/Colton Yasses [hit, run scored apiece]; Shaun Alexander [2B]; Aiden Warner [hit]
Byron-Bergen (4-4): Tyler Chapman [CG, 9 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 5 Ks]; Gianni Ferrara [2-for-4, HR, 2 RBI, SB run]; David Brumsted [hit, run]; Brody Baubie [two hits]
Coach’s Quote: “After not playing for a week the guys were excited to get back out there. Credit to Chapman, he pitched a great game for Bergen. He kept us off balance. We put the ball in play, we just happened to hit it at people. Bergen is a tough team but I’m extremely happy with the way we scraped and clawed our way through this game. We were able to capitalize on some of their mistakes and we did just enough to come out with a tough league win,” O-A head coach Mike Anderson said.
BATAVIA 6, GREECE ATHENA 4
Batavia (7-5): Dane Dombrowksi [WP, RBI single]; Cole Grazioplene [2-for-4, 3B, RBI]; Sawyer Siverling [2-for-3, 2 runs, RBI]; Ryan Fazio [single, run]
Greece Athena (12-3): No Report.
YORK 6, CALEDONIA-MUMFORD 4
York (6-4): [Maddox Timothy 6 IP, 13 Ks; hit, 2 RBI, run scored]; Jake Pangrazio [3-for-4, RBI, run; 1 IP, 2 Ks, Save]; Liam Ezard [1-for-3, 3B, SF, RBI]
Cal-Mum (4-10): Jeremy Raymond [2 RBI]; Luke Donaghue [2-for-4, 2B, 2 runs]
Coach’s Quote: “We started a little slow tonight but ultimately our bats woke up again. Maddox was great on the mound for us again tonight and struck out 13 en route to the win. Defensively, we played a solid game behind him. After the rain and cold of this week, it feels good to get back on the field and earn a win against a tough divisional opponent,” York head coach Ed Green said.
CALEDONIA-MUMFORD 14, ELBA 4
Cal-Mum: Donny Peet [WP, 5 1/3 IP, 4 H; 2-for-3, 3B]; Luke Donaghue [2-for-4, 2B, 3 RBI]; Casey Decker [2-for-3, 2 RBI]
Elba (2-11): Conner Scott [LP, 9 Ks] Hunter Gaylord [2-for-3]
KESHEQUA 9, PAVILION 1
Keshequa (2-7): Nathan Thayer [CG, 1 H, 3 BB, 8 Ks; hit, run, RBI, 2 SB]; Grey Miller [2-for-4, 3 RBI, run]; Jake Szijarto [2-for-2, run, 3 SB]
Pavilion (5-7): Landon Stoddard [2B, RBI]
AVON 15, PERRY 4
Avon (7-2): No Report.
Perry (3-8): Brad Parsons [RBI, run]; Bryce Tallman [2 runs]; Beau Slocum [RBI]; Trenton Washburn [run].
BATH-HAVERLING 8, DANSVILLE 7 (8 innings)
Bath-Haverling (6-3): Gage Thomas [5 IP, 5 H, 2 ER, 3 BB, 5 Ks; hit, run. RBI]; Eric Carney-Hendrix [3 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 3 BB, 2 Ks]; Dylan Wenban [3 hits, 2B, 4 RBI], Evan Pendle [2 hits, 2B, 2 RBI, run]; Dante Nealey [2 hits, BB, 2 runs]
Dansville (6-4): Mason Mann [7 IP, 8 H, 4 ER, 2 BB, 7 K]; Reid Martin/Zadon Blackmon [2 runs apiece]; Nic Fisher/Brian Geiger/Cole Williams [RBI apiece]