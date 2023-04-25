HONEOYE FALLS — Batavia picked up a critical Monroe County League win over rival Honeoye Falls-Lima on Monday, with Bronx Buchholz hurling a complete game in the Blue Devils’ 9-3 victory. Buchholz allowed just three runs on five hits and a walk while striking out seven HF-L batters en route to the victory. He also finished 3-for-3 with two RBI at the plate.
Sawyer Siverling paced the Batavia offense, finishing 3-for-5 with a run scored, while Dane Dombrowski finished 3-for-4 with a run scored and an RBI. Alex Johnson recorded a couple of hits and a couple of RBI to aid the Devils’ effort.
Batavia is now 4-3, while HF-L falls to 4-4.
KENDALL 3, NORTHSTAR CHRISTIAN ACADEMY 2
Kendall (5-2): Gavin Braun [6 1/3 IP, W, 3 H, 5 BB, 3 K]
Northstar (3-2): No report submitted.
Letchworth (4-3): Chris Shearing [5 IP, 5 H, 4 K | 3-for-5, 2 RBI]; Jake Stowell [3-for-5, 2 RBI]
Pembroke (2-4): No report submitted.
ALEXANDER 16, LYNDONVILLE 0
Alexander (2-2): Tyler Marino [4 IP, H, 7 K]; Trent Woods [3-for-4, 2B, 2 RBI]; Anthony Auricchio [3-for4, 3 RBI]; Gage Wagner [3-for-4, 2 2B, 4 RBI]; Mason Snyder [2 H]
Lyndonville (1-6): Trenton Muck [H]
Geneseo (5-2): Ryan Whitney [3 H]; James Hy [3 H]; Cooper Warner [4 RBI]
Cal-Mum (1-8): No report submitted.
