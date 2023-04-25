Batavia got back above .500 with a win over rival HF-L on Monday night, with Bronx Buchholz leading the way for the Blue Devils. Alex Brasky/Batavia Daily News File Photo

HONEOYE FALLS — Batavia picked up a critical Monroe County League win over rival Honeoye Falls-Lima on Monday, with Bronx Buchholz hurling a complete game in the Blue Devils’ 9-3 victory. Buchholz allowed just three runs on five hits and a walk while striking out seven HF-L batters en route to the victory. He also finished 3-for-3 with two RBI at the plate.

Sawyer Siverling paced the Batavia offense, finishing 3-for-5 with a run scored, while Dane Dombrowski finished 3-for-4 with a run scored and an RBI. Alex Johnson recorded a couple of hits and a couple of RBI to aid the Devils’ effort.

