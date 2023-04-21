Bath-Haverling moved past visiting Le Roy on Thursday using a three-run sixth inning fueled by an Oatkan Knights’ throwing error. File photo

BATH — Tied at two entering the sixth inning of Thursday night’s Livingston Conference showdown, Bath-Haverling powered past visiting Le Roy, 5-2, using a three-run frame. A throwing error commited by the Oatkan Knights following a sacrifice bunt off the bat of Dylan Wenban allowing two Rams runners, who had reached via walks, to come around and score the go-ahead runs.

Gage Thomas earned the win on the mound for Bath-Haverling (3-2), going the distance for the complete-game victory, allowing two earned runs on five hits, five walks and a hit batsmen while striking out six. Le Roy’s Ryan Higgins was hit with the tough-luck loss, pitching into the sixth inning before he was relieved by Ayden Riggi, who got out of the jam in the sixth. Higgins allowed four runs, three of which were earned, on two hits and nine walks while striking out three. Riggi was responsible for one run while allowing one hit in his one inning of work.

