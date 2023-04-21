BATH — Tied at two entering the sixth inning of Thursday night’s Livingston Conference showdown, Bath-Haverling powered past visiting Le Roy, 5-2, using a three-run frame. A throwing error commited by the Oatkan Knights following a sacrifice bunt off the bat of Dylan Wenban allowing two Rams runners, who had reached via walks, to come around and score the go-ahead runs.
Gage Thomas earned the win on the mound for Bath-Haverling (3-2), going the distance for the complete-game victory, allowing two earned runs on five hits, five walks and a hit batsmen while striking out six. Le Roy’s Ryan Higgins was hit with the tough-luck loss, pitching into the sixth inning before he was relieved by Ayden Riggi, who got out of the jam in the sixth. Higgins allowed four runs, three of which were earned, on two hits and nine walks while striking out three. Riggi was responsible for one run while allowing one hit in his one inning of work.
Zach Musso helped power the Rams offensively, finishing 1-for-1 with two walks, a run scored and a couple of RBI. Evan Pendle also recorded an RBI, while Wenban scored two runs for Bath-Haverling. Le Roy’s offense was paced by Alex Spezzano, who finished 1-for-2 with a double, two walks, a run scored and an RBI.
Cal-Mum (1-6): Donny Peet [4 IP, W, 3 H, 9 K]; Casey Decker [3-for-4, 2B, 2 R, RBI]; Luke Donaghue [2-for-3, 3B, 2 RBI]; Tyler Potter [2-for-2, go-ahead RBI, 2 R]
Perry (1-6): Bryce Tallman [2-for-3]; Trenton Washburn [2 RBI, R]; Walker Briggs [CG, L]
Coach’s quote: “Tyler McClurg led off the bottom of the sixth inning with a double and scored on Tyler Potter’s fielder’s choice to put us ahead, 6-5,” said Cal-Mum head coach Andy Leyden. “Donny struck out the final two batters to secure the win.”
York (3-4): Maddox Timothy [5 2/3 IP, W, 1 ER, 10 K | 1-for-2, HBP, R]; Jake Pangrazio [3-for-3, 2B, 4 RBI]; Liam Ezard [1-for-3, 2B, 2 RBI]
Pavilion (2-5): No report submitted.
Coach’s quote: “I’m proud of the way the guys played tonight,” said York head coach Ed Green. “We had some great hitting and pitching and I think that we’re in a really good place at the moment. It’ll be nice to have a few days off to rest some arms before getting back in action on Tuesday. This is a fun group of kids to coach.”
Irondequoit (4-4): No report submitted.
Batavia (3-3): Sawyer Siverling [3 2/3, 5 R, 7 H, 1 K]
Kendall (4-2): Nic Cole [CG, 2 R, 5 H, BB, 11 K]
Elba (1-5): No report submitted.
WAYLAND-COHOCTON 13, GENESEO 7
Wayland-Cohocton (6-1): Matt Clark [6 IP, W]; Markus Brehm [2-for-3, 2B, 4 SB]; Dolan Cotter [2-for-3]; Ethan Loop [1-for-1, 3 R, 3 BB, 2 SB]
Geneseo (3-2): Ethan Bennett [4-for-4, 2 R]
OAKFIELD-ALABAMA 6, ALEXANDER 2
Oakfield-Alabama (6-0): Bodie Hyde [3 1/3 IP, W, 0 R, 2 H, 2 BB, 7 K | 1-for-2, 2 BB, 3 R, RBI, 3 SB]; David Schnaufer [2-for-4, 2B, 3 RBI]; Aiden Warner [1-for-2, 2 HBP, 3 R, RBI, 2 SB]
Alexander (1-2): Mason Snyder [2 IP, L, 4 H, 4 BB, 7 ER, 3 K]; Anthony Auricchio [1-for-3, 2 RBI]
Coach’s quote: “Our bats are starting to heat up and guys who haven’t been hitting the ball as well are starting to piece it together,” said Oakfield-Alabama head coach Mike Anderson. “The guys came in locked in, focused and ready to go.”
HORNELL 2, ARKPORT-CANASERAGA 1
Hornell (4-1): Andrew Davis [6 IP, W, 3 H, 2 R, 9 K]; Wyatt Argentieri [1-for-3]
Arkport-Canaseraga (4-2): Logan Hoyt [CG, L, 1 R, 5 K]
