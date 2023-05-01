ALEXANDER — Days after his teamate Ryan Fitzpatrick hurled a no-hitter in a Notre Dame win, Bryceton Berry pitched a perfect game to power the Irish to their ninth straight victory to open the season. Berry was electric during an 8-0 romp of Alexander, striking out 18 batters while etching his name in the record books.
“Bryceton was so dominant it is hard to describe,” said Notre Dame head coach Rick Rapone. “He was overpowering, but he was also efficient, completing the game in just 76 pitches. Only one batter had a three-ball count.”
Berry also paced the Notre Dame offense, recording a two-RBI single and also scoring a couple of runs and recording two stolen bases.
“While we have been lauding the accomplishments of our pitching staff, what has gone under the radar has been the exceptional catching of these pitchers by Hayden Groff,” added Rapone. “He has been an absolute rock behind the plate. This was a unbelievable week by the pitchers, throwing three shutouts and giving up only one unearned run over our last four games. What adds to this accomplishment is that it was done against four high-caliber teams and in very difficult playing conditions due to the poor weather.”
Jay Antinore added a triple and two runs scored for the Irish, while Sherwood added a couple of runs batted in.
Alexander fell to 3-3 with the loss.
ATTICA 7, PAVILION 2 (FINALS OF ATTICA HIT AND RUN TOURNAMENT)
Attica (7-3): Dan Bialek [tourney MVP - W, 15 K | 1-for-1, R, 3 RBI]; Case Hill [2B, 2 RBI]; Brayden King [4 BB, 2 R]
Pavilion (4-7): Zack Tillotson [5 IP, L, 7 K, 3 R]; Evan Kingdon [3-for-3, 2B, RBI]
Hornell (7-2): Charlie Oyer [CG, W, 6 K]; Jake Ponticello [3-for-4, 2 RBI]; Daniel Oyer [2-for-2, 2 R]
Avon (6-2): Cael Driscoll [2-for-3]; Hudson Volpe [1-for-3, HR]
Cal-Mum (3-9): Jeremy Raymond [5 2/3 IP, W, 6 K]; Luke Donaghue [2 HR, 3 RBI]; Collin Foote [1-for-3, 3B, 4 RBI]; Jacob Wiley [2 H, R, 3 SB]
Elba (2-9): Mark Caparco [2 H]; Brendan Poray [2 H]
OAKFIELD-ALABAMA 13, ELBA 0
Oakfield-Alabama (8-1): Colton Yasses [5 IP, W, H, 3 BB, 0 R, 7 K | 1-for-3, 2B, BB, RBI, R]; Brayden Smith [3-for-3, 3B, 2 R, 4 RBI]; David Schnaufer [1-for-2, 3B, BB, R, 5 RBI]; Bodie Hyde [2-for-3, BB, 3 R]
Elba (2-8): Jake Engle [1-for-2, 2B | 3 1/3 IP, L, 10 R, 9 H, 3 BB, 5 K]
Coach’s quote: “After a tough game on Monday against Notre Dame, we’ve been itching as a group to get back out there,” said Oakfield-Alabama head coach Mike Anderson. “Today was the best we’ve played overall by far this season.”
Notre Dame (8-0): Jaden Sherwood [CG, W, R, 0 ER, H, BB, 12 K | 2 H, 2B, 2 R, 2 RBI]; Hayden Groff [H, 2 RBI]; Ryan Fitzpatrick [2 H, 2 R, 2 RBI, 2 SB]; Bryceton Berry [2 H, 2 R, 2 RBI, 2 SB]
Geneseo (5-4): No report submitted.
Coach’s quote: “Another amazing pitching performance, this time by Jaden,” said Notre Dame head coach Rick Rapone. “He was great right from the start.”
Pavilion (4-6): Landen Stoddard [6 1/3 IP, W, 9 K | 3-for-4, 2B, RBI]; Zack Tillotson [2-for-4, 3B, 3 RBI]; Evan Kingdon [2-for-4, RBI]
Dansville (4-4): No report submitted.
LIVONIA 5, WELLSVILLE 4 (8 INNINGS)
Livonia (7-4): Tommy Stewart [GW RBI-single]; Conner Benitez [4 2/3 IP, 4 H, 5 K | 2 H]; Connor Feehan [3 1/3 IP, W, H, 4 K]
Wellsville (5-7): No report submitted.
BATAVIA 5, GREECE ARCADIA 1
Batavia (5-4): Shawn Kimball [CG, W, 2 H, BB, 11 K | 2B]; Sawyer Siverling [2-for-4, R]; Jameson Motyka [2B]; Dane Dombrowski [2-for-4, 2 RBI]; Evan Alexander [3-for-4, RBI]
Greece Arcadia (1-10): No report submitted.
BATH-HAVERLING 3, WATKINS GLEN/ODESSA MONTOUR 0
Bath-Haverling (4-3): Gage Thomas [CG, W, H, 2 BB]; Zach Musso [2-for-2, 2 B, 2 BB, R]; Ethan Brotz [2-for-2, BB, 2 RBI]
Watkins Glen/Odessa Montour (Record unavailable): No report submitted.
