ALEXANDER — Days after his teamate Ryan Fitzpatrick hurled a no-hitter in a Notre Dame win, Bryceton Berry pitched a perfect game to power the Irish to their ninth straight victory to open the season. Berry was electric during an 8-0 romp of Alexander, striking out 18 batters while etching his name in the record books.

“Bryceton was so dominant it is hard to describe,” said Notre Dame head coach Rick Rapone. “He was overpowering, but he was also efficient, completing the game in just 76 pitches. Only one batter had a three-ball count.”

