BATAVIA — They may not have said it out loud, but the Notre Dame baseball team was waiting for Monday’s matchup with Genesee Region League rival Oakfield-Alabama after falling to the Hornets in the Class C2 championship game last spring. And the Fighting Irish took full advantage of the teams’ first meeting of the year.
Bryceton Berry was electric on the mound yet again, while Notre Dame scored twice in the first inning and broke it open midway through en route to a convincing 9-0 victory at Dwyer Stadium.
“What an unbelievable game from Bryceton,” head coach Rick Rapone said. “Against that lineup to shut them out, honestly I didn’t think it could be done. The top five guys in their order are the real deal to hold that line up to two hits, one a soft infield single, and strike out 11 to me is the top performance of the season so far by any player. Our defense was really good, Jordan Welker made an outstanding play right in the top of the first inning and we ran the bases exceptionally well.”
Berry, who has yet to allow an earned run this season, went the distance and allowed just two hits with three walks to go with his 11 strikeouts. The Fighting Irish pitching staff now has three shutouts in a row and hasn’t allowed a run over their last 23 innings.
After Welker’s key defensive play in the top of the first, the Notre Dame offense got all it would need in the home half of the frame.
Jay Antinore led off with a single off of O-A starter Kyle Porter and would eventually get to third on a pair of wild pitches. After Berry walked and stole second, Antinore scored on a wild pitch to make it 1-0. With one out, a Jaden Sherwood RBI groundout to second scored Berry for the two-run advantage.
Notre Dame would actually load the bases with two outs but Porter would escape further trouble.
With Berry on cruise control, the Irish would eventually put it away, essentially, in the fourth.
With two outs, Jimmy Fanara singled and Antinore followed with a single of his own to put runners at the corners. Berry then followed with an RBI single to make it 3-0. Notre Dame then got two more runs on a throwing error before a Sherwood RBI double all of a sudden had Notre Dame out to a 6-0 advantage.
In the top of the sixth O-A mounted it’s only real threat when Colton Yasses led off with a single and Bodie Hyde walked with one out. Porter then reached on an error to load the bases before Berry got David Schnauffer to ground out weakly in front of the plate to end the frame.
Notre Dame then added three runs of insurance in the bottom of the sixth.
Antinore finished the day with two hits, three runs and a pair of stolen bases, Hayden Groff added a pair of hits, Berry scored three times and Welker added a triple and three runs batted in as Notre Dame moved to 6-0.
“The key to game, besides Bryceton’s pitching, was scoring the four runs in the bottom of the fourth inning with two outs,” Rapone said. “Runs scored like that are back-breakers. Oakfield is really good they have beaten some top teams already this year so I am thrilled to get this win. It is only one game out of 20 and I am sure we will meet again a couple more times this year, but as coach I am extremely proud of the players’ performance today. We don’t get much time to enjoy this because we are right back at it tomorrow against a very strong and very talented Attica team.”
Oakfield-Alabama dropped to 7-1.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.