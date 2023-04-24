Photo Provided Notre Dame got a shutout from Bryceton Berry on the mound and broke the game open late in the win over O-A on Monday.

BATAVIA — They may not have said it out loud, but the Notre Dame baseball team was waiting for Monday’s matchup with Genesee Region League rival Oakfield-Alabama after falling to the Hornets in the Class C2 championship game last spring. And the Fighting Irish took full advantage of the teams’ first meeting of the year.

Bryceton Berry was electric on the mound yet again, while Notre Dame scored twice in the first inning and broke it open midway through en route to a convincing 9-0 victory at Dwyer Stadium.

