BATAVIA — Even in the cold and rain, Batavia got a big effort from Bronx Buchholz on the mound as the Blue Devils took care of Le Roy 5-2 on Tuesday afternoon at Dwyer Stadium.
Buchholz tossed a complete game and struck out nine as Batavia improved to 6-4 on the season.
At the dish for the Blue Devils, Cole Grazioplene and Aidan Anderson each had RBI singles, Maggio Buchholz added a run batted in and Evan Alexander chipped in with a hit.
Le Roy dropped to 5-6.
PAVILION 8, LETCHWORTH 2
Pavilion (5-7): Landen Stoddard [CG, 11K; 1-for-3, RBI]; Zack Tillotson [2B, 2 RBI]; Evan Kingdon [1-for-2, RBI]; Case Cummins [2-for-3, 2 RBI].
Letchworth (5-5): No Report
Coach’s Quote: “The boys showed a lot of grit tonight playing a very tough Letchworth team in some miserable weather to avenge a loss to them earlier in the year. Our bats have been rolling lately and our defense has been solid all season,” Pavilion head coach Tim Kingdon said.
NOTRE DAME 17, PEMBROKE 2
Notre Dame (11-0): Ryan Fitzpatrick (WP, 2 H, R, 2 BB, 3 K; hit, 2 RBI]; Jaden Sherwood [H, ER, 2 BB, 3 K; 2 hits]; Jay Antinore [3 hits, 2B]; Bryceton Berry [3 hits, 2B, 3 RBI]; Jimmy Fanara [3 H, 2B, 3 RBI]; Jordan Welker [2 hits]; Hayden Groff [hit, 3 RBI]; Evan Fitzpatrick [hit].
Pembroke (4-7): No Report
Coach’s Quote: “The playing conditions today were extremely difficult between the cold and the drizzle for the whole game. It was really hard for both teams to manage to do anything pitching. We were very fortunate before the weather got really bad to have an eight-run top of the first and then we added on a few runs every inning after. Pembroke is an up and coming team. They are young but have talent and are very well-coached. They will win their fair share of games before the season is done. I hope we can see some improvement in the weather soon, we are fortunate that we have no games to make up but to do that we have had to play in some very cold and very wet conditions,” Notre Dame head coach Rick Rapone said.