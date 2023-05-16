ELBA — The first time that rivals Elba and Byron-Bergen met on the baseball diamond this season, the Lancers felt the outcome of a 9-5 setback could have been different. Now Elba is playing its best baseball of the spring and on Monday it turned the tables on the Bees.
Angelo Penna was excellent in relief and the Lancers got contributions from a number of players at the plate as they took an 11-5 victory, their third win in their last four games.
“We thought we let the game slip away from us the first time we squared up with Byron-Bergen and the boys for sure had plenty of confidence,” Elba head coach Andy Boyce said. “We’ve been playing a lot better baseball so we used that confidence and the adrenaline from our Senior Night to jump on them early with a three-run bottom of the first. I’m super happy and proud of my boys, winning three out of our last four has us right we’re we want to be heading into the most important baseball of the season.”
Penna came on with two outs in the second and would throw 5 1/3 innings of scoreless ball, allowing just two hits, while he walked five and struck out five. Penna also went 3-for-4 with three runs scored, an RBI and a pair of stolen bases in the win.
Conner Scott also had a multiple-hit day as he went 2-for-3 with three runs scored and three stolen bases.
Gage Chamberlain (2B, 2 RBI) and Brendan Porey (1-for-2, RBI, run, SB) also got into the offensive action for the Lancers.
Byron-Bergen dropped to 7-6.
AVON 15, LIVONIA 3
Avon (10-4): Richie Brice [2-for-4, 2 RBI; CG, 7 H, 1 BB, 9 K]; Michael Rowland [3-for-3, 2-2B, 3B, 3 runs, 2 RBI]; Evan Masten [2-for-5, HR, 2 runs, 3 RBI].
Livonia (12-6): Connor Feehan [2-for-3, 2B]; Alex Benitez [1-for-3, 2-run HR]
WAYLAND-COHOCTON 10, PERRY 0
Wayland-Cohocton (14-2): Markus Brehm [2-for-4, 3 runs, 5 SB - broke single-season stolen base record (39)]; Matt Clark 5 IP, 1 H, 11 K]
Perry (3-14): Bradley Parsons [1-for-2]
LETCHWORTH 7, BATH-HAVERLING 2
Letchworth (9-7): Chris Shearing [CG, 4 H, 5 K]; Jake Stowell [3-for-4, HR]; Adam Halsey [1-for-2, 2B, 2 BB, run, RBI]
Bath-Haverling (7-8): Eric Carney-Hendrix [2-for-3]; Gage Thomas [hit, BB, RBI]; Alex Beyler [SF, RBI]; Zach Musso/Ethan Brotz [run apiece]
HORNELL 16, LE ROY 3
Hornell (11-4): Gates Miller [2 hits, 4 RBI]; Jake Ponticello [2-2B, 3 RBI]; Wyatt Argentieri [3-for-4, RBI]; Davin Oyer [SF, RBI]; Andy Davis [5 IP, 7 H, 3 R. 1 BB, 5 K]; Gage Thomas [5 IP, 7 H, 6 R, 4 ER, 5 BB, 6 K]
Le Roy (9-9): Alex Spezzano/Jackson Spezzano [2 hits apiece]
NOTRE DAME 10, KENDALL 1
Notre Dame (16-0): Bryceton Berry [CG, 4 H, 1 ER, 2 BB, 16 K]; Jay Antinore [4 H, 2-2B, 4 RBI, 3 SB]; Ryan Fitzpatrick [4 H, 2B, RBI]; Jimmy Fanara [3 H, 3 RBI]; Chase Antinore [H, 3 runs]
Kendall (10-4): Jimmie Swift [2-for-2]
Coach’s Quote: “Another spectacular, complete game win for Bryceton. He was on right from the beginning, striking out the first eight Kendall hitters in succession. There were no threats until the last inning when the leadoff hitter doubled, advanced to third on a groundout, then scored on a ball that ricochet off his glove into right field. He has been simply overpowering every time he’s pitched and yet he still throws 70% strikes and doesn’t walk many, if any, hitters. We are starting to really click right now — hitting, fielding, pitching and baserunning have really been on point, We have two more regular season games remaining and I am anxious to see how we close out the regular season,” Notre Dame head coach Rick Rapone said.
ATTICA 21, HOLLEY 1
Attica (9-7): Ethan Meyer [4-for-4, 3B, 2-2B, 6 RBI]; Dan Bialek [3 IP, 0 H, 7 K; 4-for-5, 4 RBI]; Case Hill [3-for-3, 2 RBI]; Wyatt Bryman [3-for-3, 2 RBI]
Holley (1-12): No Report
OAKFIELD-ALABAMA 10, PEMBROKE 0
Oakfield-Alabama (15-3): Brayden Smith [5 IP. 3 H, 2 BB, 10 K; RBI, SB]; Bodie Hyde [2-for-3, 2B, HBP, 5 RBI]; Aiden Warner [1-for-2, 3B, BB, HBP, 2 runs, RBI]; Avery Watterson [1-for-2, 3B, run, RBI]; Cole Kornow [2-for-3, 2B, 2 runs, 2 RBI]; Brendan Wescott [1-for-2, 2 runs, BB, 2 SB]; Seth Gibson [3 BB, 3 runs]
Pembroke (4-12): Anthony Abbatiello [1-for-2, BB]; Chase Guzdek [1-for-3]