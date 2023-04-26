BATAVIA — For the fourth consecutive game, Notre Dame pitching hurled a shutout, with Ryan Fitzpatrick toeing the slab against Attica on Tuesday evening and recording a no-hitter against the visiting Blue Devils, striking out nine batters en route to a 10-0 victory.
The Irish pitching staff has now shutout its opponents for 25 consecutive innings and has allowed just one run over its last 35 innings pitched. Fitzpatrick’s performance came the day after Bryceton Berry hurled a complete game shutout in a 9-0 win over visiting Oakfield-Alabama on Monday.
“Ryan was a strike-throwing machine,” said Notre Dame head coach Rick Rapone. “He was ahead in the count on most every batter. This has been an incredible run for our pitchers. Every pitcher that has taken the mound has come through. But these last two games are really special because they were against the top two teams in Genesee Region League Division I. And they came on back to back days.”
The Irish offense was powered by Jimmy Fanara, who recorded a couple of hits, including a double and a triple, while Jay Antinore chipped in a couple of singles and Hayden Groff recorded a double and a triple to go with a run scored. Jordan Welker also contributed to the win, contributing three RBI.
“Offensively, we kept up our hitting stroke and our baserunning was again fantastic,” added Rapone. “It was nice to see Jimmy have a huge day as he has been working really hard to come back from a separated shoulder he got at the end of the basketball season. Very proud of the way the boys came back today after that huge emotional win yesterday against Oakfield.”
Notre Dame is now 7-0. Attica is now 3-4.
Avon (4-1): Christopher Kashorek [2-for-3, RBI]; Michael Rowland [2-for-3, 3B, R, RBI]; Hudson Volpe [1-for-2, RBI]; Trevor Stroud [1-for-2, R, RBI]; Richie Brice [CG, W, 4 H, 3 BB, 13 K]
Geneseo (5-3): Ryan Whitney [2-for-3, 3B, RBI]
PEMBROKE 5, BYRON-BERGEN 1
Pembroke (3-4): Austin Humphrey [CG, W, 3 H, 0 ER, 5 K]; Trey Newton [2-for-3, 2B, RBI]; Chase Guzdek [3B, RBI]; Eric von Kramer [1-for-3, 2 R]
Byron-Bergen (3-2): No report submitted.
ALEXANDER 16, HOLLEY 6 (FIVE INNINGS - MERCY)
Alexander (3-2): Sean Pietrzykowski [3-for-3, HR, 2B]; Ricky Townley [4-for-4]; Gage Wagner [4-for-4]; Trent Woods [3 H]; Brenden Trowbridge [2-for-2, BB]
Holley (0-6): No report submitted.
Letchworth (5-3): Adam Halsey [5 IP, W, 4 H, 9 K]; Quinn Baker [2 IP, SV]; Connor Osborne [2-for-4, 3 R, 2 RBI]; Luke Grisewood [2-for-4, 3 RBI[
Le Roy (4-4): No report submitted.
WAYLAND-COHOCTON 11, BATH-HAVERLING 7
Wayland-Cohocton (8-1): Tony Schirmer [2-for-4, RBI | 3 IP, 2 H, 3 K]; Matt Feinman [1-for-3, RBI, 5 SB]
Bath-Haverling (3-3): Ethan Brotz [3-for-5, R, 2 RBI]; Gage Thomas [3-for-5, R, 2 RBI]; Zach Musso [2 1/3 IP, L, 4 H, 3 BB, HBP, 6 R, 2 ER, 4 K]
Hornell (5-2): Charlie Oyer [walk-off sac fly | 3 IP, W]; Haydin Smith [game-winning run]; Davin Oyer [2-for-4, 2B]; Brayden Vaughn [2-for-4, 2B]; Gates Miller [2-for-3]; Wyatt Argentieri [2-for-4, 3B]
Dansville (3-3): Aiden Ziefel [3-for-4]; Nic Fisher [2-for-3, 2B, 2 R, RBI]
YORK 9, KESHEQUA 7 (8 INNINGS)
York (4-4): Jake Pangrazio [1-for-4, BB, 2 R, 2 RBI | 5 IP, 11 K]; Joe Bauer [3-for-4, BB, 2B, 3 R]; Ryan Brady [3-for-4, BB, 3 RBI]
Keshequa (1-8): No report submitted.
Coach’s quote: “The guys played well tonight,” said York head coach Ed Green. “Our bats were alive early with a four-run first inning and Jake did a great job on the mound. We had a couple slip-ups late in the game, but we were ultimately able to get the win against a tough Keshequa team.”
