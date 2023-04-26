Ryan Fitzpatrick hurled a no-hitter in Notre Dame’s win over Attica on Tuesday. It was the fourth consecutive shutout recorded by Fighting Irish pitching. Photo submitted

BATAVIA — For the fourth consecutive game, Notre Dame pitching hurled a shutout, with Ryan Fitzpatrick toeing the slab against Attica on Tuesday evening and recording a no-hitter against the visiting Blue Devils, striking out nine batters en route to a 10-0 victory.

The Irish pitching staff has now shutout its opponents for 25 consecutive innings and has allowed just one run over its last 35 innings pitched. Fitzpatrick’s performance came the day after Bryceton Berry hurled a complete game shutout in a 9-0 win over visiting Oakfield-Alabama on Monday.

