PERRY — It’s been an up-and-down spring for the Pavilion baseball team, but the Golden Gophers capped the regular season in a big way on Wednesday.
Joe Forti tossed a five-inning no-hitter, while the offense racked up hits from all 11 players in a 17-1 win over host Perry.
In the mercy rule-shortened game, Forti struck out five for the no-no.
Case Cummins paced the offensive outburst by going 4-for-4 with a pair of runs batted in.
Also for the Gophers, Dylan Weidrich was 2-for-2 with a double and an RBI, while Colton Dzieken was 2-for-4 with a run batted in.
“We had a great game offensively with all 11 of my guys recording hits and Joe kept it locked down on the mound,” Pavilion head coach Tim Kingdon said. “Perry’s lone run came in the bottom of the first when Forti walked the leadoff batter, who then stole second and scored on an error. We didn’t allow a base runner after their second batter in the first inning. It’s a great momentum builder going into sectionals.”
Pavilion moved to 7-11 on the season, while Perry fell to 3-15.
LETCHWORTH 6, WARSAW 5
Letchworth (10-7): Adam Halsey [2-for-3, 3B, 2 RBI, GW run]; Luke Grisewood [GW 1B, RBI]; Jake Stowell [2 hits, 3B, 2 RBI]
Warsaw (13-3): No Report
YORK 4, KESHEQUA 2
York (8-5): Maddox Timothy [6 IP, 2 H, 11 K]; Joe Bauer [1-for-3, 2 RBI]; Jake Pangrazio [1-for-3, RBI]; Brandon Levey [2-for-2]; Cohen Donnelly [SAC]
Keshequa (3-14): No Report
Coach’s Quote: “I couldn’t be more proud of these guys. The past few days have been difficult for everyone in the York Community and I admire the way they have all supported one another. We played a great game on both sides of the ball and I’m really happy that we were able to get this victory on Senior Night for our seven seniors. They deserve it,” York head coach Ed Green said.
BATH-HAVERLING 6, ARKPORT-CANASERAGA 5
Bath-Haverling (8-9): Eric Carney-Hendrix [4 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 2 BB, 1 K]; Owen Smith [3 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K; BB, run]; Evan Pendle [3B, 2 RBI]; Ethan Brotz [2-for-2, 2 BB, 2B, run]; Zach Musso [hit, RBI]; Alex Beyler [SF, RBI]; Dante Nealey [hit, 2 BB, run]
Arkport-Canaseraga (8-6): Logan Hoyt/Micah Marvin/ Titus Marvin [hit, RBI, run apiece]; Micah Marvin [5 2/3 IP, 4 H, 2 ER, 7 BB, 3 K]
KENDALL 8, ALEXANDER 4
Kendall (11-4): Zach Barrett [6 2/3 IP, 5 H, 1 BB, 10 K; 2-run 2B]; Colby Hughes [1-for-2, BB, 2 SB, 2 runs]; Jimmie Swift [run]
Alexander (7-8): No Report
NOTRE DAME 6, BYRON-BERGEN 1
Notre Dame (17-0): Jaden Sherwood [6 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 BB, 9 K; 2 hits, 2B, HR]; Jay Antinore [2 hits, 2B; 1 IP, 1 H, 2 K]; Chase Antinore [2 hits]; Ryan Fitzpatrick [2B]; Hayden Groff [hit, 3 RBI]
Byron-Bergen (7-7): No Report.
Coach’s Quote: “With this win we secured the best overall record in the GR at 13-0 and with last year’s undefeated 13-0 league season as well we now have had back-to-back undefeated league seasons and have won 35 consecutive league games, truly amazing. Today’s win also secured us the No. 1 seed for the sectionals in Class C2. I could not be prouder of the boys, their work ethic and practice habits have been outstanding, which ultimately has put them in this great position. As I remind them all the time there are no accidents in sports. Your success is directly related to how hard you work and how much time and effort you put into it. We now close out the season with a very tough Akron squad that will present a great challenge for us and a great prep for the sectionals which start Saturday for us.”
WEBSTER THOMAS 4, BATAVIA 3
Batavia (9-11): Trevor Cole [4 2/3 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 4 K]; Cole Grazioplene [2-for-3, 3B, 2 runs]; Dane Dombrowski [1-for-3, RBI]; Mekhi Fortes [2 RBI]
Webster Thomas (13-6): No Report.