GENESEO — Geneseo got the better of Bath-Haverling in an eight-inning Livingston Conference thriller on Thursday, with Phillip Dotterweich pacing the Blue Devils’ offense to a 16-15 victory, while Ryan Whitney and Ethan Bennett came up clutch in the end.
Dotterweich finished the back-and-forth affair 3-for-4 with four RBI, while Whitney knocked in Bennett in the bottom of the eighth for the game-winning run. Whitney finished 2-for-5 with 3 RBI, while Bennett scored three runs for Geneseo (11-5).
“We came back from five runs down in the sixth and five runs down in the seventh and scored one run in the eighth to walk off against Haverling on senior night,” said Geneseo head coach Scott Miller. “Ryan Whitney scored Ethan Bennett to win in the bottom of the eighth.”
Bath-Haverling is now 7-6.
LIVONIA 7, HORNELL 3
Livonia (10-5): Conner Benitez [CG, W, 3 H, 5 K]; Connor Feehan [2-for-3, 2 R, 2 SB]; Jack Kearney [2 H, 2 R, 3B]; Alex Benitez [2-for-3, RBI]
Hornell (9-4): No results submitted.
Coach’s quote: “Trailing 1-0 after one, we scored two runs apiece in the third, fourth and sixth innings to seal the deal,” said Livonia head coach Scott Gillman, whose team earned the LCAA Division I title for the first time since 2019. “Our first goal was to win the county title, now we focus on our second goal of the season.”
LETCHWORTH 10, PERRY 0
Letchworth (7-6): Chris Shearing [CG, W, H, 6 K]; Connor Osborne 2-for-3, 2B]
Perry (3-12): No report submitted.
WAYLAND-COHOCTON 10, DANSVILLE 6
Wayland-Cohocton (12-2): Isaac Mehlenbacher [2-for-3, 3-run HR, 3 R]; Tony Schirmer [2-for-4, 2 RBI]
Dansville (5-8): Cole Williams [3-for-3, BB, RBI]
ELBA 10, ALFRED-ALMOND 3
Elba (3-12): Gage Chamberlain [2-for-2, BB, 3B, 2B, 3 R, SB]; Connor Scott [3 2/3 IP, W, 2 R, 11 K | 2-for-4, 3B, 3 RBI, 3 SB]; Angelo Penna [3 1/3 IP, H, Rm 7 K | 1-for-4, 3B, 3 RBI]; Brayden Jachimowicz [1-for-2, BB, 2 RBI, 2 R, 2 SB]
Alfred-Almond (2-10): No report submitted.
Coach’s quote: “All in all, this is huge momentum for our ball club with sectionals just around the corner,” said Elba head coach Andy Boyce. “Playing Notre Dame on Monday and losing 8-0 was still one of our cleaner games we played all year and I think we used a lot of that confidence tonight to get the win. I keep preaching confidence and momentum is key in this game and if we can keep both of those on our side we are a scary team to deal with. Happy for the boys, double header on Saturday looking to stay par for the course and keep our momentum rolling this weekend.”
OAKFIELD-ALABAMA 16, ALEXANDER 6
Oakfield-Alabama (12-2): Kyle Porter [3 IP, H, 2 BB, 4 R, 8 K | 0-for-2, HBP, 2 R, 3 SB]; Colton Yasses [3 IP, W, 2 H, BB, 2 R, 2 K | 1-for-5, 2B, RBI, R]; Bodie Hyde [2-for-3, 2 BB, HR, RBI, 3 R, 2 SB]; Brayden Smith [3-or-4, BB, 2B, 2 3B, 3 RBI, 2 R]; Aiden Warner [2-for-5, 2B, 3 RBI, 2 R, 2 SB]
Alexander (5-6): Tyler Marino [0-for-2, BB, R | 3 1/3 IP, L, 5 H, 2 BB, 6 R, 2 K]