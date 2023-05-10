PAVILION — Le Roy remained red-hot with its third straight victory on Tuesday night with a 15-4 win over Pavilion in five innings.
Adam Woodworth earned the win on the mound, hurling four innings and scattering seven hits. Andrew Pocock closed the game, striking out the side in the bottom of the fifth.
Alex Spezzano recorded an impressive day at the plate, finishing the win 4-for-4 with five RBI, two runs scored and three stolen bases. Jackson Spezzano also performed well, recording a couple of hits with four RBI. Jake Higgins recorded a hit and two runs scored, and Ryan Shirley added a hit and a couple of RBI for Le Roy, which improved its record above .500, as it now sits at 8-7.
For Pavilion (7-8), Evan Kingdon recorded a single and a couple of runs scored, while Ryan Williams had two hits and a run scored.
YORK 8, GENESEO 7 (10 INNINGS)
York (7-5): Brodie Hatfield [2-for-3, 2 BB, HBP, 2 R, GW RBI]; Maddox Timothy [1-for-4, 2B, BB, R]; Liam Exard [1-for-5, 2B, 2 RBI]; Ryan Brady [2-for-3, 2 BB, 2 RBI]; Jake Pangrazio [2-for-5, RBI]
Geneseo (8-6): No report submitted.
Coaches quote: “Tonight was a great game by both sides,” said York head coach Ed Green. “We know we’re always in for a competitive one against Geneseo. We fell behind early, but stayed focused and ultimately were able to get the walk-off win. Joe Bauer and Liam Ezard were really good on the mound tonight and we had good, patient at-bats up and down our lineup. Brodie Hatfield had a great final at-bat, fouling off a number of pitches before lacing a bases-loaded single to left to earn the win. I’m really proud of the guys’ effort tonight.”
LETCHWORTH 10, CAL-MUM 1
Letchworth (6-5): Adam Halsey [CG, W, 10 K | 2-for-3, 3 RBI]; Quinn Baker [4-for-4, 3B, 2 RBI]
Cal-Mum (4-12): No report submitted.
LIVONIA 6, BATH-HAVERLING 4
Livonia (9-5): Connor Feehan [6 IP, W, 5 H, 3 BB, 11 K]; Kaiden O’Connor [2-for-4]; Conner Benitez [2 H]; Alex Benitez [H, 2 BB’
Bath-Haverling (6-5): No report submitted.