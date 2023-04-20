CALEDONIA — Le Roy ushered past rival Caledonia-Mumford, 8-1, on Wednesday night, using a combined pitching effort from sophomores Jake Higgins and Adam Woodworth to improve to 4-1 on the season.
Higgins earned the start and the win, hurling four strong innings, while Woodworth finished the two-man job which featured just one hit allowed and seven strikeouts. Jackson Spezzano recorded an RBI double, while Ryan Shirley added a double and a run scored and Drew Strollo powered in a couple of RBI, as did Luke Caccamise.
Casey Decker recorded the lone hit for Cal-Mum (0-6). Jake Donaghue was hit with the loss on the mound for the Raiders, striking out six Le Roy batters.
Warsaw (3-1): Ty Joy [scored go-ahead run on passed ball in 6th, CG, W, 3H, 2 BB, 14 K | H]; Carter Bakowski [H, RBI]
Avon (3-1): Christopher Kashorek [H, RBI]; Richie Brice [5 2/3 IP, L, 3 H, 2 BB, 2 R, 13 K]
BYRON-BERGEN 7, KENDALL 5
Byron-Bergen (2-1): Martin Macconnell [4 IP, W, 3 K | H, 2 RBI]; Gianni Ferrara [3 IP | 3B, 2 RBI]
Kendall (3-2): No report submitted.
LETCHWORTH 17, KESHEQUA 1
Letchworth (3-2): Adam Halsey [W, 13 K, 2 H]; Chris Shearing [3-for-4]
Keshequa (1-5): No report submitted.
York (2-4): Liam Exard [3-for-3, 2B, BB, RBI]; Ryan Brady [1-for-3, RBI]; Joe Bauer [6 1/3 IP, W, 11 K | 1-for-4, R]; Brody Hatfield [1-for-2, 2 BB, R]
Perry (1-5): Bryce Tallman [L | RBI]
Coach’s quote: “Perry did a good job of keeping our hitters off balance all night,” said York head coach Ed Green. “Luckily, we were able to get some timely hitting when it mattered most. It’s always a good feeling to get a win against a division opponent.”
HF-L (3-3): No report submitted.
Livonia (5-4): Jack Kearney [2-for-3, 3B, BB]; Brady O’Keefe [2-for-3, 2 RBI]
WAYLAND-COHOCTON 13, HONEOYE 3
Way-Coh (5-1): Michael Gammell [4 2/3 IP, W, 4 H, 5 K | 2-for-2, HR, 2 RBI, 3 BB]; Isaac Mehlenbacher [3-for-4, 3 R, 4 SB]; Markus Brehm [HR]
Honeoye (2-2): Sam Clark [2B, 2 R]
BATH-HAVERLING 7, DANSVILLE 2
Bath-Haverling (2-2): Ethan Brotz [3-for-4, R, 2 RBI, 2 SB]; Evan Pendle [2-for-4, 2 RBI, SB]; Zach Musso [6 2/3 IP, W, 2 R, 1 ER, 4 H, 15 K, 3 BB]
Dansville (3-1): Reid Martin [2-for-3, 2B, R | 4 IP, L, 2 H, 3 K, BB]; Ben Coffey [1-for-1, 3B, RBI]
Coach’s quote: “Game time temperatures were 20 degrees warmer tonight than last night’s scheduled game, so the one day delay was worth it,” said B-H head coach Ben Throp. “Zach showed why he is the ace. It was warmer tonight, but the wind was definitely still a factor. The Dansville outfielders made some fabulous defensive plays on some hard hit balls and their offense took advantage of the wind getting a few balls to drop in at the right time.”
OAKFIELD-ALABAMA 6, ATTICA 2
Oakfield-Alabama (5-0): Kyle Porter [5 1/3 IP, W, 2 H, BB, 2 ER, 6 K | BB, R]; Shaun Alexander [1-for-2, 2B, BB, 2 R, RBI, SB]; Colton Yasses [1-for-3, 2B, HBP, R, RBI, SB]
Attica (2-2): Wyatt Bryman [3 IP, L 4 H, 4 R, 3 BB, 6 K]; Dan Bialek [3 IP, H, 2 ER, 2 BB, 2 K | 1-for-2, HR, BB]
Coach’s quote: “We didn’t play our best, Bryman and Bialek did a great job pitching and producing at the plate,” said O-A head coach Mike Anderson. “They kept us off balance all night. We had good at bats, but could never get that one hit or string anything together. We capitalized on some of their mistakes which is what led to our four-run third inning to take the lead. No matter the situation, the boys are relentless.”
Batavia (3-2): Shawn Kimball [6 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 8 K]; Cole Grazioplene [2H, HR]; Sawyer Siverling [2 H, 3 SB]
Eastridge (2-4): Xavier Hughey [3 IP, L, 4 R, 5 H, 4 K]
