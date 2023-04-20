Le Roy improved to 4-1 with a win over rival Caledonia-Mumford on Wednesday. Photo credit: Le Roy Sports Boosters

CALEDONIA — Le Roy ushered past rival Caledonia-Mumford, 8-1, on Wednesday night, using a combined pitching effort from sophomores Jake Higgins and Adam Woodworth to improve to 4-1 on the season.

Higgins earned the start and the win, hurling four strong innings, while Woodworth finished the two-man job which featured just one hit allowed and seven strikeouts. Jackson Spezzano recorded an RBI double, while Ryan Shirley added a double and a run scored and Drew Strollo powered in a couple of RBI, as did Luke Caccamise.

