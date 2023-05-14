NEWFANE — Days after claiming the program’s first LCAA divisional title since 2019, Livonia remained red-hot with a 17-9 non-league win over host Newfane on Saturday.
Alex Benitez earned is first varsity win, hurling 4 2/3 innings and striking out six Newfane batters. Trailing 1-0 in the top of the third inning, Livonia scored nine runs to seize a commanding 9-1 advantage. Benitez finished the game 2-for-3 with two runs scored and five RBI, including a bases-clearing triple. Connor Feehan finished 2-for-4 with three runs scored and three stolen bases and Luke Fasso recorded an RBI triple.
Jack Kearney pitched the final two innings in relief for Livonia, which improved to 12-5. Newfane is now 5-8.
CAL-MUM 7, PAVILION 1
Cal-Mum (6-13): Luke Donahue [CG, W, 3 H, 3 BB, 0 ER, 8 K]; Jeremy Raymond [2-RBI]; Jackson Peet [2-for-2, 2 R, 2 SB]
Pavilion (6-11): Ryan McKay [RBI]
OAKFIELD-ALABAMA 8, KENDALL 2
Oakfield-Alabama (14-3): Colton Yasses [CG, W, 4 H, BB, 2 R, 8 K | 1-for-3, BB, RBI, SB]; Avery Watterson [3-for-3, R, RBI, 2 SB]; Bodie Hyde [2-for-4, 2 R, RBI, SB]; David Schnaufer [2-for-3, BB, 2B, R, RBI]; Brenden Wescott [2-or-3, 2 R, 2 RBI, SB]
Kendall (10-3): Nic Cole [3 IP, L, 10 H, BB, 6 ER, 4 K]; Louie Conte [2-for-2, BB, 2 R, SB]
ROY-HART 3, OAKFIELD-ALABAMA 0
Roy-Hart (13-4): Thomas Russo [7 IP, 3 H, 14 K, BB]; Brayden Hy [3-for-3, BB, 2 2B, R]
Oakfield-Alabama (13-3): Bodie Hyde [6.2 IP, 10 H, 2 BB, 2 ER, 7 K | 1-for-3]
ELBA 2, PEMBROKE 0
Elba (4-12): Connor Scott [7 IP, 2 H, 2 BB, 17 K]; Hunter Gaylord [1-for-2, RBI]
Pembroke (4-11): Chase Guzdek [6 IP, 5 H, 4 BB, 10 K]
ALEXANDER 11, ELBA 8
Alexander (6-7): Trent Woods [2-for-3, 2 2B, 3 R]; Mason Snyder [3-for-4, 5 RBI, 3 SB]; Tyler Marino [6 1/3 IP, W, 7 H, 2 BB, 5 R, 8 K]
Elba (4-13): Connor Scott [2-for-3, 3 R, 5 SB]; Angelo Penna [1-for-3, 3 RBI]; Jake Engle [3-for-4, 2 RBI]
ATTICA 8, LYNDONVILLE 2
Attica (8-8): Ethan Meyer [CG, W, 3 H, 9 K]; Wyatt Bryman [1-for-2, 3B, 3 R, RBI]; Dan Bialek [2 RBI]; Wyatt Kauffman [2-for-3, 2B, RBI]
Lyndonville (3-12): No report submitted.
Friday results
CAL-MUM 7, PEMBROKE 0
Cal-Mum (5-13): Donny Peet [CG, SHO, 3 H, BB, 8 K]; Casey Decker [2-for-3, 2B, 2 R, RBI]; Patrick Navarra [RBI]
Pembroke (4-10): No results submitted.
KESHEQUA 10, PERRY 0 (SIX INNINGS)
Keshequa (3-11): Nathan Thayer {CG, SHO, 2 H, 2 BB, 8 K | 3-for-4, 3 R, 3 SB]; Aiden Upright [1-for-3, 2B, 2 RBI]; Danny Burley [2-for-4, R, RBI]
Perry (3-13): No results submitted.
WAYLAND-COHOCTON 2, BATH-HAVERLING 1
Wayland-Cohocton (13-2): Tony Schrimer [CG, 3 H, BB]; Markus Brehm [2-for-4, 4 SB - tied school record with 34 stolen bases on the season]
Bath-Haverling (7-7): Zach Musso [1-for-3, 2B, RBI | CG, L, 5 H, BB, 0 ER, 13 K]
BROCKPORT 4, BATAVIA 3
Brockport (7-12): No report submitted.
Batavia (9-8): Cole Grazioplene [RBI]; Evan Alexander [2-for-3, R]
AVON 5, LETCHWORTH 4
Avon (9-4): Christopher Kashorek [2-for-4, R]; Hudson Volpe [2-for-4, R]; Richie Brice [2-for-3, 2 RBI]
Letchworth (7-7): Brad Halsey [1-for-3, 2 R]
OAKFIELD-ALABAMA 13, LYNDONVILLE 4
Oakfield-Alabama (13-2): Brayden Smith [6 IP, 3 H, 2 BB, 3 ER, 12 K | 1-for-4]; David Schnaufer [2-for-4, 2B, 2 R]; Colton Yasses [2-for-4, BB, 2 3B; R, RBI]; Bodie Hyde [2-for-4, 2B, R, RBI]
Lyndonville (2-12): Colton Smith [1-for-3, R]
LIVONIA 4, GENESEO 2
Livonia (11-5): Matt Bean [6 2/3 IP, 5 H, 3 BB, 9 K]; Connor Feehan [1-for-3, 2 RBI]
Geneseo (10-7): No report submitted.